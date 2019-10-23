Microsoft Has Levers To Pull

Microsoft CEO Sayta Nadella. Source: Barron's

Microsoft (MSFT) reports quarterly earnings after-hours. Analysts expect revenue of $32.23 billion and EPS of $1.24. The revenue estimate implies 11% growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

The Cloud Will Deliver Again

Microsoft continues to amaze with the consistency of its revenue and earnings growth. A few years ago Microsoft was heavily dependent upon its old school computer licensing business; therefore, I assumed its long-term growth was dead. The current management team spurred growth by adapting its business model around the cloud. Microsoft has always used its prodigious cash flows to acquire other growth companies. Making smart acquisitions has long been part of the company's DNA and current CEO Satya Nadella has preserved this core competency.

The narrative for the stock and the story is now centered around the cloud services business. Heading into last quarter, I was concerned about Microsoft's ability maintain double-digit revenue growth. The company generated revenue of $34 billion, up 12% Y/Y.

Revenue from the Commercial business of $11 billion was up 14% Y/Y. It was spurred by Office 365 Commercial revenue, which grew 31% on higher seats and higher revenue per user. LinkedIn revenue rose 25%, while Office Consumer rose by mid-single digits. Intelligent Cloud revenue was over $11 billion, up 19% Y/Y. Azure revenue spiked 64% and server products grew in the low single digits.

Intelligent Cloud revenue is now the company's biggest product line. It exceeds the More PC segment by over $100 million. This is important. First of all, if Intelligent Cloud is Microsoft's fastest-growing segment, then its growth will likely have a bigger impact on total revenue growth. Secondly, certain experts have raised concerns that Microsoft's cloud offerings have been decelerating. Intelligent Cloud revenue grew 19% last quarter. The bigger this segment gets, the harder it will be to maintain prior-year growth rates. I do not see this as cause for alarm just yet.

Per management, Azure is the most open cloud, and the company expanded partnerships with companies that some would deem as competitors. Azure has also entered into partnerships with firms like Walmart (WMT), Albertsons and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a major cloud competitor and it has also encroached on the turf of retailers and grocery store chains. To the extent Walmart or Albertsons view Microsoft as the "anti-Amazon" then it could inure to the benefit of Microsoft's cloud services business.

Microsoft Has Levers To Pull

Microsoft had gross profit of $23 billion, up 15% Y/Y. Its gross margin rose 150 basis points versus the year earlier period. This allowed gross profit to rise more than revenue. The company achieved margin improvements across several products, particularly for Commercial Cloud whose gross profit increased 65% Y/Y. In addition to potential margin improvements, Microsoft has levers to pull.

Combined R&D and SG&A costs were nearly $12 billion last quarter. Management could potentially cut into these costs to improve margins, or simply keep these costs from growing as fast as revenue. Last quarter, these operating expenses grew 8% Y/Y, much less than revenue. The fallout was that operating income and EBITDA grew 20% and 19%, respectively. EBITDA margin of 45% was about 200 basis points higher than that of the year earlier period. I expect more of the same this quarter. The opportunity for EBITDA growth appears to be tremendous over the next several quarters. This makes Microsoft one of the few remaining growth stories in the current economic climate.

Conclusion

MSFT trades at nearly 27x earnings, which appears justified given its growth prospects. The stock is up over 25% Y/Y. I rate MSFT a hold into earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.