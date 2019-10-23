Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - The Market Participants Were Interested In Higher Yields

Taking into account the high Z-scores of the high-yield closed-end funds, I am not going to review a fund as a potential long candidate.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions due to the lack of statistical edge. For me, personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds.

The Benchmark

After the important trade meeting between the U.S and China, the stock market and the high-yield bonds reported a positive week. The investors are again interested in the riskier assets and the idea to include higher yielders to their portfolios as the market environment seems normalized.

Over the past week, the main benchmark iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), which we use to track the high-yield bonds, reported an increase of $0.32 per share and finished the Friday session at $87.09 per share.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the U.S. Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a slight decrease of 0.25 bps.

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread, and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). We observe a correlation between the two sectors of 0.83 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 200 days. As you see, it is 0.96 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, we did not see any interesting news in the sector.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Over the past week, we did not see so interesting movements from the closed-end funds which invest in high-yield bonds. The week was quiet without an unusual increase in the volatility and without a clear direction for the prices and the net asset values of the funds.

The above sample represents the most statistically undervalued closed-end funds in the sector. Based on the Z-score indicator, the table should provide us with interesting "Long" opportunities. When we are talking about statistical edge for long positions, we insist to have at least a negative Z-score. In other words, the current discount to be higher than the average discount for a one-year period.

Over the past year, the prices of the closed-end funds plummeted, and they were traded at pretty high discounts. Currently, the situation is stable, and many of the high-yield CEFs narrowed the spread between their prices and net asset values. This is the main reason why it is so difficult to find a statistical edge to include some of the funds as a potential "Buy" candidate.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) remains my favorite fund from the above sample. We do have a yield on the price of 8.49% and yield on the net asset value of 7.79%. The current distribution is $0.0215 and it is paid on a monthly basis.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com

The main distribution is between "B" and "BB" ratings. The "Telecommunication Services" and "Energy" sectors have the biggest weights in the portfolio. The portfolio is well-diversified among 247 different investments.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

So, my recommendation is to close your long positions in the closed-end funds which have relatively high Z-scores. From my perspective, the statistically overpriced funds are the ones that have Z-score above or close to 2.00 points. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) is a very good example of a fund which I will not buy at these price levels.

Of course, if we want to avoid the dangerous closed-end fund, the Z-score is not everything, and we need to pay attention to several fundamental ratios that can help us to understand if the dividend of the fund may be decreased. The earnings/coverage ratio and UNII per share balance are some of the indicators which I use for this purpose. If we check these metrics for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY), we going to figure out that the situation is worrying. We see only 86.32% for this important ratio and negative value for the UNII per share balance. Therefore, I consider DHY as a risky investment at these price levels.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 1.00 point. On a weekly basis, we find a slight increase of 0.07 bps of the average value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The next criterion, which I consider as important, is the spread between the net asset value and the price. No doubt, if you combine the attractive discount with a relatively low Z-score, the changes for a capital gain are even higher.

From the above sample, New America High Income Fund (HYB) is one of the potential "Buys" which caught my eye. It has an average value of the Z-score which is accompanied by an attractive discount of 10.00%. We do have a yield on the price of 7.41% and yield on the net asset value of 6.67%. The current distribution is $0.0550 and it is paid on a monthly basis. Two very important facts I want to highlight here. The first one is related to the soundness of the dividend. Over the past decade, it was changed only a few times due to the changes in the market environment. The small fluctuations and stability of the distributions make HYB a perfect choice for the investors who want to increase the returns of their portfolios.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com

The second very important point which I want to discuss is related to past results. The management team of HYB proved its quality and managed to outperform most of its peers by return on net asset value for the last five and ten years.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -5.99%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -6.14%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Barings Participation Investors (MPV) reported another decrease in its price. The price of the fund fell by 1.00% and this time it is traded at a negative Z-score of -0.40 points. However, the premium of MPV is still the highest one in this sector. Just for two weeks, the distance between the price and the net asset value of MPV was decreased from 23.65% to 13.84%. When a closed-end fund is so overpriced compared to its peers, the possibility of seeing a significant drop in its price is very likely. Therefore, I always try to show you where it is risky to buy.

Source: CEFdata.com

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 5.57% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Five funds offer yield on price above 9.00%. The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.35%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.85%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.41%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high. However, we should be careful when the situation in the market seems unstable and the riskier assets such as high-yield bonds, CEFs may be affected by the volatility.

Note: This article was originally published on October 20, 2019, and, as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HYB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.