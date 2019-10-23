Now that the IPO hype is probably over, it could be a good time to grab some shares and join the Revolve-ution of fashion retailing.

Mr. Market punished Revolve for its second-quarter results, unrightfully in my opinion. Since then, the overall IPOs-aversion is in control, but investors should separate the wheat from the chaff.

It's pretty rare in the IPOs landscape of 2019, but Revolve is actually a profitable unicorn and has been so for 15 out of its 16-year operating history.

The Business Model: Welcome To The Influencers Economy

Revolve is an online fashion retailer specifically targeted towards Millennial and Generation Z consumers (more specifically, towards 18-44-year-old women, according to the company's prospectus). The company, which was founded in 2003 by two partners who lost their jobs in the dot-com crash, is utilizing the trend of fashion influencers in order to leverage digital channels and technology to transform the shopping experience.

Revolve has understood that the secret key to the hearts (and the wallet share) of Millennial and Generation Z consumers resides within the social media channels of more than 3,500 fashion influencers, each one of them with a "social army" of thousands or even millions of followers who view, comment, like, and share their fashion and lifestyle posts. Make no mistake - the company compensates these influencers, and they, in turn, post about Revolve content. Moreover, Revolve invites these influencers to fashion events around the world, so they can flood Instagram with beautiful pictures from these exotic locations. For example, Revolve's festival in the Coachella Valley in April 2019 included over 750 influencers. The result: the company received over $2.5 million in sponsorship and gained over 130,000 Instagram followers. This is the influencers' economy, so if you can't beat them - join them.

According to the company, its model is more targeted than department stores or mass-market online retailers and provides a greater selection than specialty retailers. As a result, the company enjoys strong customer loyalty, with 89% of net sales in 2018 generated from the prior year's customers. Another reason for such loyalty can be found in the company's policy of free shipping and returns, a policy that the company has followed since its inception.

Revolve has developed its own proprietary technology platform to manage nearly all aspects of its business, with a particular focus on developing automated inventory management, pricing, and trend-forecasting algorithms. This proprietary technology leverages data from hundreds of thousands of fashion styles and millions of customer interactions, creating a strategic asset of hundreds of millions of data points. Furthermore, this technology makes the company highly efficient in its operation, mitigating fashion and inventory risk. For example, the company makes shallow initial buys and then uses its technology to identify and re-order best-sellers. Another example - in 2018, approximately 79% of the company's net sales were at full price, an increase from 75% in 2017. Apart from third-party brands, the company has built a portfolio of 21 owned brands, which have higher average unit revenue than third-party brands and generate meaningfully higher gross margins as compared to third-party brands.

Geographically, more than 80% of Revolve's net sales are from the U.S., although over 45% of its social media followers across Instagram and Facebook were located outside of the United States. The company doesn't intend to give up on opportunities outside the U.S. and therefore expands the global footprint of its influencers' network to better connect with customers outside its core U.S. market (for example, in April 2019, the company recruited one of the most famous social media influencers in Israel, Neta Alchimister, who has more than 1.6 million followers on her Instagram account).

Currently, Revolve's business is about 99% of women's fashion. One can argue whether the influencers' phenomena has more effect on women, but men do buy clothes and do care about fashion. The company's co-CEOs have stated that the men's business is a long-term opportunity, so it will be interesting to see how the company advances in this business as well.

Ridesharing? Meatless Meat? Shared Workspaces? What About an Actual Profitable IPO?

Because of its efficiency and modest capital expenditures to support its operations, Revolve has raised only $15 million from an outside investor since its inception and has been profitable on a taxable income basis for 15 out of its 16-year operating history. For an IPO in 2019, this fact is absolutely staggering. According to Goldman Sachs analysts, the IPOs of 2019 are the least profitable since the peak of the tech bubble; only 24% of 2019's newly tradable companies are expected to report any net profit in their first year on the market, compared to 28% in 1999.

Source: Author's process of Revolve's SEC filings

Revolve's bottom-line results are impressive, they really are, but it's important to understand that Revolve is still a young company when it comes to exploiting the combination of fashion influencers and E-commerce, so its net income and FCF will probably continue to fluctuate in the foreseeable future.

We mentioned earlier that Revolve adopts the policy of free returns and free shipping. The analysis of the company's financial statements reveals a particularly interesting conclusion; the company establishes a reserve for merchandise returns at a rate of over 50% of its gross sales, which means, based on historical experience and expected future returns, that the average woman who buys at Revolve actually returns half of her order. However, it's probably not for a bad reason, according to Revolve co-CEO Mike Karanikolas:

So with regards to return rates, we did see a little bit of an uptick there in the quarter. Really consistent with recent trends on the return rate side. This has been a core part of our value proposition to customers from day one. We encourage customers to take risks and try items on in their own home.

This figure of 50% returns rate only highlights the efficiency of the company, which runs an entire operation around merchandise shipments and ultimately returns half of it, but is still profitable.

Source: Author's process of Revolve's SEC filings

A Mix of an IPO and a Direct Listing

Revolve's IPO on June 7 has caused a number of structural changes in the company that are important for investors to understand. First of all, Revolve has been converted from a limited liability company to a corporation. As a result, the entire membership units of the former LLC structure were converted to Class B shares. So far, so good. 4 additional things happened in the IPO:

Insiders converted their Class B shares to tradable Class A shares and sold them to the public. The company issued brand new tradable Class A shares and sold them to the public. The underwriters elected to exercise their over-allotment. The main portion of the over-allotment was insiders selling additional shares to the underwriters, and the smaller portion was another issuance of brand new tradable Class A shares by the company. The company used $40.8 million of the net proceeds from the offering to repurchase Class B shares from its outside investors.

Revolve's IPO Stock Transactions, Simplistic Illustration:

Source: Author's process of Revolve's SEC filings. ** The Co-CEO's picture is for illustration purposes only. "Insiders" are also directors and other senior executives in the company.

Eventually, the vast majority (75%) of shares making their way to the public market were insiders' shares, and the actual net proceeds Revolve generated from this IPO were just $12.4 million (see calculations below), while its insiders booked gross proceeds of more than $180 million (more than 10 million shares times $18 per share).

Class A common stock issued by the company 3,382,352 Price $18 Gross proceeds $60,882,336 Underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses ($7,600,000) Net proceeds $53,282,336 Repurchase of Class B common stock held by outside investors ($40,816,000) Net proceeds available post-IPO $12,466,336

Source: Author's process of Revolve's SEC filings

Considering the fact that Revolve's cash balance before the IPO was $27.2 million, and that the company had a positive FCF of $11 million in the first quarter of 2019 (before the IPO) and a positive FCF of $23.6 million in 2018, it's pretty intriguing why the company has chosen to go public, rather than to give its insiders the option to sell some of their shares. Moreover, the company itself has declared in its S-1 filings that it has no specific plans for the proceeds, and as of the date of its prospectus, it intends to invest the net proceeds in capital-preservation investments, such as short-term interest-bearing investment-grade securities, certificates of deposit or U.S. government-backed securities.

Mr. Market Didn't Like The Second Quarter Results, But Investors Should Separate The Wheat From The Chaff

After reporting the results for the second quarter of the company, which was basically its first quarter as a public company, Revolve's share price plunged by about 16%, and have completed since then a decline of another 20%.

Source: CNBC

The main reason for the market response was probably the reported net loss attributable to common stockholders of $28 million, or $0.57 net loss per share. A loss, and in its first quarter as a public company, was conceived as something particularly odd for a company that marketed itself as a consistently profitable company on a GAAP basis. Well, that's only part of the story. As we have mentioned earlier, Revolve used $40.8 million of the net proceeds from the IPO to repurchase Class B shares from its outside investors. In accordance with accounting standards, Revolve had to make number of adjustments to its so-called "net income attributable to common stockholders" (the numerator in the EPS formula) before calculating its earnings per share. The only and very significant adjustment this quarter was in regard to the repurchase of the Class B shares, which essentially "erased" the net income and generated a net loss of $28 million, divided by 49,025 shares, equaled $0.57 net loss per share.

Source: Revolve's Q2-2019 Results

This repurchase transaction relates solely to the earnings per share calculations and arises from complex accounting principles that we will not go into. What is for sure - this wasn't a particularly surprising transaction. On the contrary, the company has already stated in its prospectus before the IPO that it intends to repurchase Class B shares for $40.8 million. In light of this, investors should focus on the company's net income without the noise of this isolated event. In fact, the net income attributable to Revolve for the second quarter was $12.7 million. This is the classic net income metric from the P&L report and is a record-setting metric for Revolve. Furthermore, excluding the repurchase transaction, adjusted earnings per share in the second quarter were $0.18 (for both classes of shares).

Source: Revolve's Q2-2019 Results

As a matter of fact, Revolve's recent quarter was its best quarter since its inception; net sales grew by 22.8% YoY to $161.9 million, gross profit grew by 23.3% YoY to $90.4 million, operating income grew by 25.8% to $17.7 million and most importantly, net income (excluding the shares repurchase) grew by 21.7% to $12.7 million - all record-setting metrics for the company. It's worth mentioning that Revolve defines the second quarter of each year as its strongest quarter, as a result of the company's famous fashion festival in April and the early summer months.

Additionally, the company's main KPIs have shown strong growth, with active customers increasing by 36.2% YoY (reaching 1,359,000 active customers) and total orders placed increasing by 30.8% YoY (reaching 1,294,000 during the quarter). However, the average order value has decreased by 2.1% YoY, and will probably continue to decrease, as the company expands its presence in additional product categories and price points, including the launch of Superdown in March 2019, Revolve's dedicated lower price point site targeting the Gen-Z consumer.

Valuation

According to its recent outlook, Revolve expects to finish 2019 with net sales in the range of $598 - $608 million (20% increase YoY to the midpoint), and with an Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $51 - $56 million (15% increase YoY to the midpoint). As a result, and based on the current market cap of about $1.6 billion, shares of Revolve are trading at a forward P/S multiple of 2.7x for 2019 and 2.2x for 2020 (based on net sales growth of 20%). Additionally, based on analysts' forecasts, the company is trading at a forward P/E multiple of about 43x for 2019 and 32x for 2020, which are generally pretty high multiples, but as long as Revolve can continue its impressive growth at a clip of about 20% YoY in each of its P&L metrics, investors should be encouraged. While most IPOs these days try to justify their stretch valuations and convince investors that they are on the right path for profitability, Revolve is already there.

By comparison, The RealReal (REAL), another company that tries to disrupt the fashion retailing industry and is often mentioned in the media alongside Revolve, is trading at a forward P/S multiple of 6x for 2019 and 4.5x for 2020. And what about profits? Well, analysts don't expect RealReal to be profitable or to have a positive FCF at least until 2024.

The Float Is Tight And More Than 50% Is Sold Short

In the current situation, and at least until the lock-up period expires on December 4th, the company's float is very tight and stands on about 20% out of its total outstanding shares. On December 4th, insiders will be able to sell more shares in the open market, increasing thereby the company's float.

Float 13,529,411 Total Shares Outstanding 68,870,405 Float (%) 19.64%

Source: Author's process of Revolve's SEC filings

But the end of the lock-up period may not change the float so dramatically; you see, the changes in the structure of the company and the IPO it made led to a dual-class structure of its common stock; closely-held Class B shares and tradable Class A shares. The rights of the holders of Class A common stock and Class B common stock are identical, except for voting and conversion rights. Each share of Class A common stock is entitled to one vote per share, and each share of Class B common stock is entitled to ten votes per share, and the conversion ratio between the two classes of shares is 1:1. Because of this, and despite the IPO, insiders who hold the class B shares still possess almost 98% of the company's voting power, and more specifically, MMMK Development Inc., an entity controlled by Revolve's co-chief executive officers, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas, controls 68% of the voting power in Revolve.

shares out. votes per share votes voting power Class B shares (insiders) 55,340,994 10 553,409,940 97.6% Class A shares (public) 13,529,411 1 13,529,411 2.4%

This difference in voting power doesn't incentivize insiders to sell big blocks of their shares when the lock-up period is over, because each Class B share (entitled to ten votes) can be converted to just one Class A share (entitled to one vote), resulting in a de facto loss of 90% voting power for each share being converted. Also, judging by the company's past experience, Revolve is not a company that quickly sells shares to outside investors. As we mentioned before, it has raised equity from an outside investor only once in all the 16 years of its operations - in 2012, and just $15 million. Plus, insiders of the company booked more than $180 million in the IPO, so I don't see them rushing to sell more shares in a way that the float of the company will be changed dramatically. This makes me believe that we are going to stay with a tight float even beyond the lock-up period, and as the float is held tight, short-sellers are taking a risky bet.

I guess some of you remember Tilray's (TLRY) last summer. Tight float and over-enthusiasm have been a powerful combination for the highest single-day surge I can recall in recent years, or at least the most talked-about one. I guess some of you may also remember the amusing interview of the famous short-seller Andrew Left on CNBC in which he told of the horrific loss that happened to him after that spike (Andrew Left, by the way, is bullish on Revolve). At one point Tilray's share price reached $300 and the stock trading has been halted. I'm not saying, of course, that Revolve is a similar case, but just the thought of what a tight float can do makes me suggest to anyone who thinks to short the stock, that he should think twice doing so.

Float 13,529,411 Short Interest 7,689,000 Short Interest (%) 56.8% Avg. Daily Volume 1,193,850 Days To Cover (**) 6.4 days

Source: YCharts and Revolve's SEC filings (**) An approximation of the time required, expressed in days, to close out short positions.

Conclusion

In the current state of affairs, especially after the colossal disappointment from Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), WeWork and other IPOs with hefty valuations that crashed quickly after their listings, investors seem to have lost their appetite for IPOs. Precisely in such a situation that investors sell IPO stocks without thinking twice, we need to separate the wheat from the chaff. I believe Revolve meets all the criteria of an IPO that can actually benefit its shareholders in the long term. It is a profitable company with positive free cash flows, targeting the consumer audience of the next decade. If we add to all of this the tight short of the company, and the percentage of shares that are short sold, we can get a recipe for successful investment. Don't get me wrong - volatility is likely to accompany the stock in the future as well and there will likely be disappointing quarters, but two months before we begin the third decade of the 21st century, investors need to ask themselves whether they are positioned well to benefit from consumer trends that will accompany us in that decade. If you believe the economy of influencers is here to stay and you are looking for a profitable company that benefits from this secular trend, consider dipping your toes by grabbing some shares of Revolve.

Data by YCharts

Ifka Mistabra - Risks To Consider

The source of the phrase "Ifka Mistabra" is in Aramaic, meaning "On the Contrary". As for Revolve, there are a number of risks that are important to consider:

The company noted in its prospectus that it has identified a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting . During 2018, Revolve took steps to address the material weakness, by hiring special advisors with requisite skills in both technical accounting and internal control over financial reporting. Investors should follow new developments on this matter in the upcoming quarters.

. During 2018, Revolve took steps to address the material weakness, by hiring special advisors with requisite skills in both technical accounting and internal control over financial reporting. Investors should follow new developments on this matter in the upcoming quarters. Revolve uses multiple third-party suppliers and manufacturers based primarily in China to source and manufacture products under its owned brands. Therefore, the company is subject to risks of the escalating trade dispute between the United States and China that could lead to increased tariffs on its goods and restrict the flow of goods between the United States and China. Revolve has already stated that while the current tariffs only affect a small portion of the products that it currently imports from China, specifically handbags and makeup, higher tariffs that may be imposed on additional imports from China, including finished goods apparel and shoes, would include a predominant portion of the products that the company imports from China, and could have a material adverse effect on its business, financial condition and results of operations.

Revolve's business depends on its ability to maintain a strong community of brands, engaged customers and influencers. The company may not be able to maintain and enhance its existing brand community if it receives customer complaints, negative publicity or otherwise fails to live up to consumers' expectations.

Like any company that operates within the consumer discretionary sector, Revolve relies on consumer discretionary spending, which may be adversely affected by economic downturns and other macroeconomic conditions or trends.

The dual-class structure of the company's common stock will have the effect of concentrating voting control with its executive officers, directors and their affiliates, and it may depress the trading price of its Class A common stock.

Moreover, in July 2017, following the IPO of Snap (SNAP) (which has sold shares with no voting rights), Standard & Poor's announced that they would cease to allow most newly public companies utilizing dual or multi-class capital structures to be included in their indices. Affected indices include the Russell 2000 and the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600, which together make up the S&P Composite 1500. Under the announced policies, Revolve's dual-class capital structure would make the company ineligible for inclusion in any of these indices, and as a result, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and other investment vehicles that attempt to passively track these indices will not be investing in its stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RVLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The above references an opinion and is for information purposes only. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions.