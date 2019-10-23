American Homes 4 Rent: Total Return Time

One of our favorite REIT stocks is American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), which is a national owner of single-family rental properties. AMH went public in 2013 and currently owns 52,600 homes in 22 states. The company focuses on middle-market rental housing where the average monthly rental rate is $1,626 and rental trends are favorable.

Many REIT investors, however, might pass on AMH due to the company's modest $0.20/share annual dividend and related 0.8% dividend yield. We think that's a shame. In our view, too many retail investors are trading away compelling total-return opportunities (AMH, PLD, etc.) in return for riskier "yield" plays that are often dividend traps. In contrast, AMH offers a solid 4.0% AFFO earnings yield and 9.1% AFFO/share growth rate (1H'19), resulting in attractive mid-teens internal returns.

Earnings up; payout ratio falling. As shown in the following table, AMH's dividend payout ratio is at extremely low levels for a REIT (21% of AFFO). Why the low payout? As stated in the 2018 10-K, AMH is currently using a $275 million NOL to offset taxable income. When the NOL burns off, the dividend will need to increase, perhaps by a multiple of current levels. Unfortunately, the NOL disclosure has not been updated in more recent filings, so it's difficult to estimate how much is being used each quarter to protect the $0.05 dividend. Our best guess though is that AMH will be able to shelter the dividend at least into 2020.

American Homes 4 Rent - Key Dividend Metrics

AFFO/Share* $0.55 $0.81 $0.87 $0.91 $0.96 AFFO Payout Ratio 36.4% 24.7% 23.0% 22.1% 20.7% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2Q'19 Annual Dividend $0.20 $0.20 $0.20 $0.20 $0.20 Closing Stock Price $16.66 $20.98 $21.84 $19.85 $24.31 Dividend Yield 1.2% 1.0% 0.9% 1.0% 0.8% FFO/Share* $0.62 $0.88 $0.81 $0.94 $1.08 FFO Payout Ratio 32.1% 22.8% 24.6% 21.4% 18.5%

Source: REIT/BASE and AMH supplemental reports. *2Q'19 data annualized for consistency.

Strong retained cash flow for development. Based on 1H'19 operations, we estimate that AMH is retaining approximately $270 million annually for growth (net of recurring capex). At the moment, most of this is going into development activity (land bank/CWIP), which absorbed $140 million during the six-month period. We're big fans of REIT development, which typically provides better returns than acquisitions and seeds the portfolio with newer properties. While we'd like to see improved disclosure in the supplemental around the development program, an excerpt from the company's latest investor presentation outlines key attributes.

Source: AMH September 2019 Investor Presentation

The development program is expected to deliver approximately 1,000 homes this year, increasing to 3,000 homes by 2021 (est. $600+ million home value) based on growth in the land bank and development staff. AMH has also entered into an expanded $313 million development JV with an institutional partner, where AMH will receive development fees and a promote in addition to its 20% share of partnership cash flow. Combining all of the development activity, there seems to be the potential to increase American Homes' property count by 5-6% annually, contributing to at least a commensurate increase in earnings.

And a strong credit profile. Notwithstanding the company's entry-level bond ratings (Baa3/BBB-), we think AMH is a superior credit. Rental income is diversified across 52,600 properties in 22 states, the asset class is defensive in a recession scenario, fixed-charge coverage is running 2.7x, and market debt leverage is modest at 23% (4.8x Net Debt/EBITDA). These are solid credit metrics for a $12 billion enterprise value REIT, so we would expect ratings to improve over time as AMH seasons its operating capabilities and furthers the transition to unsecured corporate bonds.

American Homes - Key Credit Stats

2015 2016 2017 2018 2Q'19 EBITDA / Interest 3.2x 3.3x 4.4x 4.4x 4.4x Fixed-Charge Coverage 2.0x 2.3x 2.5x 2.7x 2.7x Debt / Total Market Cap. 34.9% 29.1% 22.9% 26.5% 23.4% Net Debt / EBITDA 8.8x 6.6x 5.0x 5.2x 4.8x Secured Debt 100.0% 85.2% 81.9% 70.1% 68.8%

Source: REIT/BASE and AMH supplemental reports. Certain 2Q'19 data is annualized for consistency. Fixed-charge coverage ratio is calculated net of recurring capital expenditures.

Valuation still reasonable. One of the traditional ways to value single-family rental properties is to use a multiple of annualized rents. A multiple of 10x rents is considered an attractive entry point, while 20x might be a good time to sell. Prior to the housing bubble, it has been estimated that the U.S. market was priced at 15x rents, so we'll use that as a baseline.

Starting with inputs of $1,626 for monthly rent and 52,634 rental homes, AMH has gross potential rental revenues of $1.027 billion. At a 15x multiple, the resulting market value is approximately $15.4 billion. The following chart outlines the related NAV waterfall using the company's June 30, 2019, balance sheet items and share count.

American Homes - NAV Analysis ($ billions)

Value of Operating Properties (52,634 homes) $15.405 Plus Cash / Restricted Cash 0.285 Plus In-Process Construction / Land Bank 0.236 Gross Asset Value $15.926 Less Total Debt $2.882 Less Total Liabilities 0.306 Less Preferred Stock 0.884 Net Asset Value $11.854 Total Common Shares & OP Units 0.353 NAV / Share $33.58 Recent Stock Price (10/21/19) $26.06 Discount to NAV -22%

A unique total-return play in REITs. For investors looking to maximize growth (AFFO/share up 9.1% YTD) and not dividend income, American Homes 4 Rent represents a nice play on that theme. We also like the company's conservative credit metrics and diversified operating portfolio. Finally, rising construction costs and cautious mortgage underwriting suggest that supply of new single-family housing will remain muted, providing a decent runway of growth for existing rental stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMH, PLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.