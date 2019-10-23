NZD/USD: Expect Further Downside

With the New Zealand cash rate currently at 1.00%, I expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will move to cut rates and boost exports.

Back in June, I made the argument that I expected the Kiwi dollar to rebound significantly to the upside against the greenback.

My reason for taking this view was that profit taking on the dollar could commence shortly thereafter, and the Kiwi had already been showing certain signs of strength against other currencies.

However, my assertion was wrong, and the NZD/USD has continued to decline significantly in the past five months:

Source: investing.com

In fact, the Kiwi has even seen a steep decline against the Aussie dollar – which itself recently hit a 10-year low against the greenback:

Source: investing.com

A big reason for the fall in both the Aussie and Kiwi dollars has been a slowdown in Chinese growth as a result of the ongoing US-China trade dispute. This has had the knock-on effect of reducing Chinese imports as the country contends with weaker than expected growth rates.

For New Zealand, September exports were down by 3.2 percent from the year prior, while economists were expecting a drop of 3 percent.

Interestingly, inflation rates in New Zealand continue to trail near the central bank’s target of 2 percent, in spite of the fact that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to lower rates further.

Source: tradingeconomics.com

That said, even with the drop we have been seeing in the NZD/USD, there could be a case for arguing that the Kiwi is still overvalued at this point in time.

With the cash rate currently standing at 1.00%, this is still higher than that of many other developed economies. The ECB currently has an interest rate of 0.00%, while the Reserve Bank of Australia has set their cash rate at 0.75%. The Otago Daily Times cleverly illustrates – using Switzerland as an example – why having too high an interest rate can harm exports. Currently, Switzerland is one of a select few economies around the world with negative interest rates. However, this is deliberate. The Swiss franc is a safe haven currency and having a higher interest rate than other central banks around the world would grossly drive up the value of the franc and harm exports.

With the Reserve Bank of New Zealand keen to bolster export growth once again, it is more likely than not that interest rates are set to fall in the near future, and the decline in the Kiwi dollar is therefore not over yet.

I take a bearish view on the NZD/USD and expect the decline to continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.