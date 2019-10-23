The Strength Of PayPal's Network Effect

When assuming very optimistic, that growth will continue to be way above average despite slowing down, PayPal could be fairly valued right now.

I usually analyze companies with a wide economic moat, and among the four existing different types of moats there are, the network effect is often considered to be one of the most effective: Companies like Facebook (FB), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Mastercard (MA) or Visa (V) have all built the success mostly on the powerful network they established over time. Another company with a large and growing network is PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL), which is operating a worldwide online payment system.

In this article, I will analyze if PayPal can be a good long-term investment and rely on a wide economic moat and high levels of defensibility, that will protect the business against new and existing competitors in the highly competitive (online) payment field. I will start by looking at some of the metrics that can help us to identify a wide moat company and following that we will take a closer look at the company's network and especially examine the strength of that network. We will end the article with a glance at the stock's valuation.

The Numbers Behind The Business

PayPal was founded in December 1998 and had its initial public offering in 2002, but became a wholly owned subsidiary of eBay (EBAY) later that year before eBay spun off PayPal again in 2015. PayPal is already a well-known brand, and Interbrand lists it on spot 73 among the most valuable brands in the world.

Numbers alone can never be an unambiguous proof, that a company has a wide moat, but they can give strong hints that we are dealing with a "wide moat company". A first hint, that we are dealing with a wide moat, can be sent by stable and consistent revenue growth. Since 2012, revenue increased every single year and with high consistency. On average, revenue increased 18.21% annually over the last six years. Aside from revenue, earnings per share and free cash flow are also important metrics, and while revenue should definitely grow every single year with high consistency, EPS and FCF sometimes fluctuate a little more - even in case of high-quality businesses. PayPal could increase earnings per share about 18.1% on average during the last six years and aside from 2014, EPS could also increase every single year. Free cash flow fluctuated a little more, but could increase 20.0% on average during these six years (we used the lower, adjusted free cash flow from 2018).

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Aside from the different growth metrics, we also look at the gross margin as well as the operating margin and especially a stable gross margin can indicate pricing power (which is a good sign for some kind of moat). In case of PayPal, we see a decreasing gross margin over the last few years, but PayPal is still a rather young company, and margin fluctuations are not uncommon for young companies. Operating margin on the other hand is very stable over the past few years. Aside from the two margins, return on invested capital is another very important metric: a company with a superior business model and an economic moat should at least report annual return on invested capital of 10% or higher. PayPal could report an average RoIC of 9.8% during the last few years, which is not a bad number, but many other companies (and competitors of PayPal) can report much higher numbers.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

A final aspect we can look at is the performance of the stock price. PayPal has clearly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) since 2015. When a stock is outperforming the market over a long time frame, it can be a hint for a superior business model, but in case of PayPal, we have a problem as we are only looking at four years, which is not a very long time frame, and it could just be the case, that the outperformance is the results of an extreme overvaluation.

Data by YCharts

The fact that we are only looking at six (or seven) years of data is a problem in itself as the metrics can only give reliant information when long time series of data are available and six/seven years is almost too short. And while some of the numbers might indicate a wide economic moat, others are rather mediocre (like the average RoIC).

The Network

The reported numbers are not perfect, and we certainly find a lot of companies with better numbers (higher RoIC, higher and more stable margins), but PayPal definitely seems to be a good business. However, quantitative aspects alone are not enough to identify a great business (and great investment). When searching for long-term investments, we have to identify those aspects about a business model, that create high levels of defensibility and enable a business to protect itself against competitors and enable price increases and organic growth for a long time. We already mentioned above, that the (probably) most important asset for PayPal is its network, which is also the source for its competitive advantage.

Right now, PayPal has a network of about 286 million active accounts (which would be the dots in the network) and about 23 million of these accounts are active merchant accounts. Over the last quarters, active accounts increased about 15% YoY. PayPal adds about 9 million net new active accounts every quarter, and during the last 12 months, PayPal added over 41 million net new active accounts.

(Source: PayPal Investor Presentation)

And aside from a huge network of active accounts, it is also important that the customers actually use PayPal more frequently. Customer engagement is also increasing with a very steady pace. In the last few quarters, customer engagement increased about 8-9% YoY and the number of payment transactions per active account increased to 39.0 right now.

(Source: PayPal Investor Presentation)

The total payment volume is increasing about 25% YoY in the last few quarters and the growth seems to be very stable. In the recent past, the total payment volume was driven by Venmo, Braintree, by acquisitions as well as person-to-person volume. In the second quarter of 2019, the total payment volume reached $172 billion, with the Venmo volume increasing to over $24 billion in the quarter. About $98 billion of the total payment volume stems from PayPal's Top 20 Marketplaces & Partners - these are companies like Uber Technologies (UBER), Airbnb (AIRB), Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) or Etsy, Inc. (ETSY). The total payment volume of these Top 20 grew 36% YoY, and these are therefore the strongest drivers of growth for PayPal.

Very simply put, PayPal is a 2-sided network, with the distinguishing characteristic being, that there are two different classes of users: supply-side and demand-side or customers and merchants. Each side comes for different reasons into the network and both produce complementary value for the other side. Each new seller (merchant) directly adds value for all the buyers (customers) by increasing the number of shops where I can pay by using PayPal. Likewise, every additional buyer (customer) is a new potential customer for all the merchants and one more customer that can pay by using PayPal. People can also send money to each other without differentiation in customer and merchant and hence we could describe PayPal also as direct market network, but 2-sided network is probably the best description.

PayPal has the first mover advantage and is still able to uphold its favorable market share and can't be attacked by just replacing a small part of the network as the different connections are equally important (more or less) and a competitor would have to replace the entire network. But when considering that the network seems to be the most important asset, we have to examine how strong the network really is as PayPal is faced with several (potential) competitors, which already have a strong and dense network in place and don't have to replicate a similar network any more.

Problems

PayPal might be first mover and market leader in the online payment world, but to compete with the major payment companies, a payment method should not just be adopted by consumer and merchants online, but also offline. And when looking at offline payment, PayPal is competing with industry giants like Apple (AAPL) - Apply Pay - and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) - Google Pay. Both companies not only have a high cash flow and R&D power, but also have a large user base and can market its products very effectively.

Aside from these two corporations, PayPal is also faced with the competition of the two major credit card companies Mastercard and Visa, which are competitors to PayPal - especially for offline payment in physical stores, but also for online payment. And despite the huge network PayPal already has, the competitors it is facing have a much bigger and denser network. We can start by looking at the number of issued cards of Visa and Mastercard, which are equivalent to PayPal's active accounts and see much larger numbers. Mastercard has about 1.8 billion issued cards, and Visa has more than 3.2 billion cards (more than ten times the amount of active accounts). And we have to take into consideration that these numbers are only one side of Mastercard's (or Visa's) 2-sided network - only the customer side. It does not reflect the number of participating merchants, stores or retailers, while the 286 million active accounts are both sides.

(Source: Visa Annual Report 2018)

One might point out that PayPal is still a rather young company and growing at a high pace - active accounts grew 17% YoY in the last quarter. But Mastercard can also grow its number of cards at a high pace - the consumer credit cards grew 8% in 2018, the consumer debt and prepaid cards grew 15%, and the consumer credit and debit cards grew 11%. And as networks often see a "winner-takes-it-all" effect, it could very well be that PayPal will lose out to these two established major credit card companies. And when looking at metrics like the operating margin or return on invested capital, Mastercard and Visa seem to have an edge over PayPal as well.

Company Operating Margin (2018) RoIC (2018) PayPal 16.2% 11.51% Mastercard 56.8% 51.99% Visa 65.9% 23.44%

Serious additional competition

But the list of potential competitors with huge and dense networks is not finished. Facebook is currently working with many different partners on its Libra project and plans to introduce its own cryptocurrency. PayPal was also part of the project, but dropped out a few weeks ago. We have to see how the project will evolve over time and if this could become a serious competition for PayPal, but the network Facebook by itself can rely on is impressive: Currently, Facebook has 2,414 million monthly active users, which is more than 8 times the amount of active accounts PayPal has, and this would be another massive network, PayPal could be faced with as competition.

Difficulties to enter China

PayPal is currently also trying to enter China, which will be tough in my opinion as PayPal is confronted with two very serious competitors - Alibaba (BABA) with its payment system Alipay as well as Tencent and both have already achieved a high level of market penetration in China. In case of Tencent, the payment is embedded in WeChat and the combined monthly active users of Weixin and WeChat are currently 1,132 million and the number of users is still growing 7% YoY. The network of Tencent must be seen as an especially powerful network - not only because it is huge and dense, but many other applications and services are embedded within WeChat and Weixin making the stickiness especially high. This makes it unlikely that customers - or merchants - will switch to another payment system like PayPal.

Multi-Tenanting

A final problem, PayPal (and its network) is faced with, is "multi-tenanting", which basically describes the problem, that users can switch between different payment services simultaneously without facing huge costs and PayPal is not really able to prevent its customers from switching to a competitor. I myself have a PayPal account, I use my Mastercard regularly, but I am still paying a lot of things in cash every day. This is a problem networks are often confronted with, and it seems unlikely that PayPal (or other companies) will solve that problem anytime soon.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

And finally, to decide if PayPal could be a good investment despite the competition, we have to look at the current valuation. PayPal is currently trading with a P/E ratio of 40.2 (when using the non-GAAP numbers of 2018). When using the GAAP numbers, PayPal is trading with a P/E ratio of 56.9. When using management's own guidance, PayPal is trading with a forward P/E ratio of 31. These are all high valuation metrics, but we saw above, that PayPal is growing with a high pace.

But P/E ratio can only be a rough estimate. A more accurate valuation metric could be a discount cash flow analysis. On average, PayPal could increase about 18% annually and in 2018, revenue increased 18%, operating income increased only 10.8% and net income increased 14.6%. We will assume that growth will slow down over the years - staring with 18% growth in the first year and after ten years, PayPal - due to its economic moat - will grow 6% for perpetuity. On this basis, we take the free cash flow of 2018. This leads to an intrinsic value of $100.14 and would make PayPal fairly valued. But we also have to acknowledge that these growth numbers are optimistic and growth could slow down much faster for PayPal if competition intensifies.

Conclusion

PayPal is certainly a good business, with a strong 2-sided network. It is growing its network as the number of active accounts is still growing healthy in the double digits, and we can also argue, that the network is getting denser as the customer engagement as well as the number of transactions is increasing, which could be interpreted as people using different connections within the network more often. The resulting economic moat around the business will protect PayPal and add high levels of defensibility against other, smaller competitors entering the space, and the company is still market leader among its peers (in a narrower sense). But, unfortunately, PayPal is confronted with competitors that have even bigger and stronger networks. And considering the current valuation of PayPal, I would not invest right now. Mastercard and Visa also seem overvalued, but have a much stronger moat and would therefore be my preferred choice for an investment in a payment company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written before the quarterly earnings release.