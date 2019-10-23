The 3 Biggest Winners In My Retirement Portfolio Are Stocks You'll Want To Own

All three are between 10% and 44% overvalued, but still likely to deliver decent long-term returns from here. A lack of sufficient margin of safety is why I can't recommend buying them today and consider all three a "hold" while waiting for a future pullback.

Each company has a bright future, and at the right price, can be great additions to most dividend growth portfolios.

EPR, AAPL and TXN are my three biggest retirement portfolio winners, generating 28% to 42% CAGR total returns since I bought them.

Then collect your safe and exponentially rising dividends as competent and trustworthy management teams deliver on growth and earn you strong total returns over time.

I've long been a fan of Joel Greenblatt's saying that the key to good returns is "buying above-average quality companies at below-average valuations."

In fact, my entire investing approach is now focused almost exclusively on above-average quality companies (8+ on my 11 point quality scale) and my retirement portfolio strategy is following the Dividend Kings' motto of "quality first, valuation second and proper risk management always."

Some investors are skeptical that this 100% fundamentals and valuation driven approach can actually deliver the kinds of return potentials my articles are claiming.

So I wanted to share the three biggest winners from my retirement portfolio (which is just two years old) to highlight the power of quality dividend stocks bought at reasonable or attractive valuations.

Let's take a look at why I bought Apple (AAPL), Texas Instruments (TXN), and EPR Properties (EPR) when I did, why each has a bright future, and most importantly, at the right price, could be a great fit for your diversified dividend growth portfolio.

Apple: A Beloved Tech Giant With Strong Long-Term Growth Prospects

quality score: 9/11 (blue chip quality)

cost basis: $172.91

yield on cost: 1.8%

unrealized capital gain: 39.1%

total return: 42% CAGR

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

I bought Apple in November of 2018 after it had come down from overvalued levels due to recession and trade uncertainty. It's since roared higher from early 2019 lows created over China iPhone sales fears to once more become a Wall Street darling (and overvalued).

Note that I merely bought it near its fair value, not close to the ultimate January 2019 lows. As I keep saying in all my articles, I'm not a market timer, just a 100% fundamentals and valuation focused long-term investor. You don't need to get in at the exact bottom to do great over time owning quality companies.

Why did I buy Apple and consider it one of the best tech blue chips you can own (at the right price)? For the same reasons that Raymond James just raised its 12-month price target on the stock from $250 to $280, the highest on Wall Street. I should note that analysts are famous for ignoring valuations on momentum stocks and that 12-month price targets are a guess at where a stock is going in the short term. My fair value estimates are NOT price targets, merely reasonable estimates of what a company is worth in any given year.

Back in late 2018, I had confidence that Apple's long-term strategy of minting money on iPhones and using that to draw people into its sticky iOS ecosystem would continue paying rich dividends for many years to come. The iPhone 11 refresh cycle appears to be going better than expected with Apple recently increasing orders for iPhones by 10%.

In 2020 the iPhone 12 is expected to be the first 5-G iPhone and analysts now expect even stronger volume growth next year. Apple's approach to hardware isn't to maximize market share but profit share. In 2018 Apple captured 73% of global smartphone profits, despite owning just 17% of market share.

A December 2018 survey by analyst firm Kantar found that 90% of US iPhone users are so loyal to their phones they won't even consider switching to a rival product. Global customers are similarly loyal which is why the iOS installed base grew from 1.3 billion at the start of 2018 to 1.4 billion by the end of last year.

Apple Watch also is selling like hotcakes with wearables revenue growing at more than 50%. Tim Cook reports that Apple isn't just taking market share in watches, but expanding the market, with 75% of Watch customers were first time buyers. Today Apple Watch sales alone are bigger than 60% of the Fortune 500 companies.

But of course, the iPhone and hardware, in general, are just one of three parts of Apple's long-term thesis. Services is the big growth driver, which is what has Wall Street so excited about the stock today. Monetizing an installed base of almost 1.5 billion is where more steady and higher margin sales will come from in the future.

(Source: Motley Fool)

In Q2 Apple reported 420 million paid subscribers to its various subscription services, putting it well on track for 500 million by 2020. 40% YOY growth in subscribers, on a services business that generates 64.1% gross margins, and hit $11.5 billion in revenue in Q2, is certainly reason to be bullish on this company. That's 18% constant currency growth, putting Apple ahead of schedule to deliver $50 billion in service revenue in 2020.

Apple News+, Apple Card, Apple Arcade, and Apple TV+ are all launching this year which might help Apple maintain its 30 million subscribers per quarter growth rate or possible even accelerate it a bit next year. And Apple isn't just attempting to grow services via streaming (though iTunes now has over 100,000 TV shows, movies and songs available), but even breaking into finance, where Apple Pay is achieving immense success.

Apple Pay is now completing nearly 1 billion transactions per month more than twice the volume of a year ago. Apple Pay launched in 17 countries in the June quarter, completing our coverage in the European Union and bringing us to a total of 47 markets currently. Based on June quarter performance, Apple Pay is now adding more new users than PayPal and monthly transaction volume is growing 4x as fast." - CEO Tim Cook Q2 conference call (emphasis added)

Finally, we can't forget Apple's massive mountain of cash. This is not just used to buy back epic amounts of stock (5.2% average buybacks annually over the last five years).

We ended the quarter with almost $211 billion in cash plus marketable securities. We retired $3 billion of term debt and reduced commercial paper by $2 billion during the quarter, leaving us with a total debt of $108 billion. As a result, net cash was $102 billion at the end of the quarter and we continue on our path to reaching a net cash neutral position over time. We returned over $21 billion to shareholders during the quarter, including $17 billion through open-market repurchases of almost 88 million Apple shares and $3.6 billion in dividends and equivalents." - Luca Maestri, CFO

Apple's plan to become cash neutral means it wants debt to equal cash on the balance sheet. Despite $21 billion in buybacks and dividends in Q1, the company is still $102 billion away from that target.

(Source: Apple)

Since CEO Tim Cook took over in 2012, Apple has returned nearly $400 billion to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. And given that the company generated $53.3 billion in free cash flow during the past 12 months, that cash return program is likely to remain the most aggressive in corporate history.

(Source: YCharts)

And Apple isn't generating a tsunami of free cash flow by skimping on R&D or not reinvesting in its business. R&D spending has now soared to nearly $16 billion and has been steadily rising as a percentage of revenue since Tim Cook became CEO. If Apple keeps up this level of R&D spending then this year it could be the third largest R&D spender in the world, behind only Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

$211 billion in cash on the balance sheet not just gives Apple incredible capital return power, but optionality to do whatever it wants, including competing with giants like Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) in the streaming wars.

But while I agree with virtually all of Wall Street that Apple is a great business and a must-own company for most people for the long term that doesn't mean it doesn't have plenty of risks to consider as well.

Risks To Consider

Apple's biggest fundamental risks lie in its services business. Today that business generates rich 64% gross margins that are basically as good as the iPhone. However, streaming is an exciting, fast-growing but costly business to dive into.

According to the Financial Times, Apple already has spent $6 billion on content for Apple TV+, which it's low balling at just $5 per month to maximize short-term growth. It should be noted that on a free cash flow basis, no company has ever made a dime off streaming.

(Source: YCharts)

Netflix has 159 million global streaming subscribers and is still expecting to burn $3 billion in cash this year (won't become FCF neutral until 2023). Disney estimates that Disney plus might require 90 million customers to break even in 2024.

Don't get me wrong, if any company on earth has the financial firepower to compete in streaming it's Apple, with $211 billion in cash on the balance sheet and more than $53 billion in annual FCF. However, the point is that competing in streaming is likely to significantly hurt margins, with Morningstar estimating that over the long term gross margins on services will dip from 64% today to 60%.

Similarly, overall operating margins are expected to fall from 27% to 25% over the next four years. That's due to lower prices on hardware (iPhone 11 is cheaper than last year's model) while also ramping up R&D and content spending.

Apple will likely always remain wildly profitable, but whether or not it can keep growing at double digits in the face of margin pressure, the law of large numbers, and buying back shares at increasingly elevated valuations, should give all investors pause at these frothy multiples.

Finally, as a dividend growth investor, I have to say I'm a bit underwhelmed with the 5.5% dividend hike we got for this year.

(Source: YCharts)

78% of capital returns have been via buybacks. That was one thing when Apple was trading at fair value or better through late 2016. But note the timing of Apple's buybacks is far from ideal lately, including a massive decrease during Q4, precisely when the company's valuation was most attractive.

For me, Apple's sub-optimal buybacks as of late are not a deal breaker. However, if the stock stays overvalued (or gets more so), then investors will want to see stronger dividend growth in the future, lest Apple's capital allocation strategy starts to be called into question.

Texas Instruments: Super SWAN Chip Maker That's A Must Own At A Reasonable Price

quality score: 11/11 (Super SWAN)

cost basis: $98.6

yield on cost: 3.7%

unrealized capital gain: 39.1%

total return: 40% CAGR

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

I was buying TXN throughout October 2018 during the late 2018 correction when few people were bullish on the Super SWAN and future dividend aristocrat (in 2029).

I managed to lock in a fantastic yield on a fast-growing wide moat, free cash flow minting company, and now the market's pessimism has turned to euphoria once more generating exceptional total returns from a low-risk blue chip.

What did I see in Texas Instruments in late 2018 that so many other people missed? For one thing, that the US/China trade conflict won't last forever, and that even a possible recession in 2019 wasn't a threat to the dividend growth thesis.

(Source: YCharts)

Texas Instruments is a semiconductor maker, and thus a cyclical business. FCF/share isn't going to rise every year, and when it doesn't that's generally when TXN trades at the best value.

Here are TXN's FCF/share growth expectations according to FactSet Research

2019 FCF/share growth: -7%

2020: 0%

2021: 8%

long-term consensus: 8% CAGR

As one of the most exposed companies to the US/China trade conflict, with 43% of sales from China (indirectly via supply chain but exposed to tariffs) I fully expected Texas Instruments would be in for a rough year or two.

US Companies China Sales 2018

(Source: UBS, FactSet)

But TXN has the industry's most skilled and conservative management teams and a corporate culture that's dedicated to safe and growing dividends over time.

TXN's FCF payout ratio, despite its weak 2019 and 2020, is expected to remain safe, hitting a reasonable 58% in 2021 due to continued annual dividend growth. For an A+ credit rating company with just 33% debt/capital (40% or less is safe), Texas Instruments' payout safety and continued long-term growth was never in question, even if the US and China fail to reach a deal in 2020 (85% probability of that according to Moody's Analytics).

Fundamentally, Texas Instruments is the highest quality chip maker you can own, run by the best management team in the industry. Its capital allocation track record is without peer, including a focus on smart long-term organic growth that maximizes FCF margins over time and then returns 100% of free cash flow to shareholders via dividends and opportunistic buybacks.

The ultimate measure for any enterprise is superior long-term growth of free cash flow." - Rich Templeton, TXN CEO

(Source: YCharts)

Unlike Apple, when TXN's price is crashing management is buying with both hands, just as I was doing in late 2018. In 2018 the company repurchased 3.9% of its shares at reasonable valuations.

TXN is my fourth-largest position, representing 5.5% of my life savings and I'm happy to increase that as high as 12.5% if the valuation is low enough.

(Source: investor presentation)

That's because TXN has mastered how to allocate capital well, focusing primarily on low-risk organic growth, buying back shares opportunistically (45% share count reduction over 15 years), and paying out one of the safest and fastest-growing dividends in corporate America.

$1.6 billion in annual R&D supports 45,000 patents, 2,000 chip designs and a diverse base of 100,000 corporate clients around the globe.

(Source: investor presentation)

Management is focusing on the highest-margin and fastest-growing segments of its market, specifically industrial and automotive, including for chips required to automate factories and permit the driverless car revolution to come to fruition.

(Source: investor presentation)

This is a management team and dividend-friendly corporate culture that knows how to deliver exceptional long-term shareholder value.

(Source: YCharts)

5% FCF margins are considered good for most companies. TXN's free cash flow margin has been rising relatively steadily since 2004 and hit 38% in 2018. That's higher than Microsoft's 30% and Apple's 24%. Management's long-term guidance is for 25% to 35% FCF margins, which it has a great track record of achieving.

In fact, just 9% of S&P 500 companies have higher FCF margins than TXN, and just 3% have higher returns on invested capital or ROIC.

(Source: investor presentation)

ROIC is a good proxy for management quality because it measures how profitable a company invests its capital over time.

(Source: YCharts)

8% is a good rule of thumb for most companies and 12% is the sign of a good chipmaker. TXN's ROIC is three times the benchmark of its industry and more than four times that of a good corporation.

But as wonderful as Super SWAN Texas Instruments is, it too has its own risk profile to consider before buying it, especially at today's elevated valuations.

Risks To Consider

While Texas Instruments' dividend is likely to remain safe and growing across the economic cycle, we can't forget that the US/China trade conflict is likely to drag on for a while longer and keep slowing global growth.

(Source: Marketwatch)

The direct effects of tariffs are small, but the cumulative effects on global growth are expected to hit $700 billion according to the IMF next year. That means the trade conflict will slow global growth by about 0.8% next year, resulting in 3.4% global growth vs 4.2% without the tariff conflict.

Texas Instruments A+ balance sheet should allow it to borrow to keep funding the dividend even if FCF declines significantly (it fell 42% during the Great Recession).

However, anyone considering buying the stock at today's elevated multiples (it's 35% overvalued) needs to keep in mind that if the trade conflict gets worse, 2019 and 2020 results might come in below expectations.

US economic growth also is slowing, though it looks like there's a 69% probability we avoid recession.

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

However, growth is now slowing to levels not seen since the recession scare of 2015 and 2016, when we had three quarters of growth averaging 0.9% and 2016's GDP growth was 1.6% vs a 2.3% average during this expansion. (Source: MarketWatch)

Again, Texas Instruments will be fine as a company and its dividend almost certainly will remain safe and growing (though potentially at a slower rate).

But anyone buying at today's high valuations might be in for a rude awakening to the reality of valuation and volatility risk, should trade negotiations falter, and the market's euphoria over this stock suddenly turn on a dime as it did in October 2018.

EPR Properties: A 5.7% Yielding Monthly Paying REIT That's A Great Buy At The Right Price

quality score: 8/11 (above-average)

cost basis: $56.31

yield on cost: 8.0%

unrealized capital gain: 40.3%

total return: 28% CAGR

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

EPR was in a severe bear market when I bought it, a victim of the REIT bubble created by the lowest long-term interest rates in history.

Over 22 months it fell 35% as the market switched from focusing purely on its strong fundamentals to only focusing on its risk profile. That's what happens when a bubble stock falls into a bear market, and what caused it to go from 30% overvalued at mid-2016 highs to 22% undervalued when it bottomed in early 2018.

I didn't buy it at the exact bottom but have still made out stupendously well courtesy of the above-average quality of this triple net lease REIT.

EPR is a diversified entertainment-focused REIT that owns 417 properties in 43 states and Canada, leased to over 250 tenants.

It's run by CEO Greg Silvers who has been with EPR for 21 years and CEO since 2015. Before that, he was chief operating officer since 2006 and chief development officer since 2001. In other words, this REIT is being run well by experienced management who I consider good stewards of shareholder capital.

Silvers has largely been responsible for building EPR into an entertainment empire that was founded in 1997 with just 12 movie theaters.

(Source: EPR investor presentation)

Overall, EPR is an above-average quality REIT which has a $100 billion potential growth market to tap into, specifically in experiential amenities such as premium theaters, amusement parks, museums, and even charter schools.

(Source: EPR investor presentation)

The big push into entertainment is to tap into the secular trend among both Millenials and Gen Z, who together represent the largest generations in US history.

(Source: EPR investor presentation)

Both generations value experience over physical accumulation and entertainment spending as a percentage of GDP has been steadily rising since 2010.

As a triple net lease REIT, tenants cover maintenance, insurance, and property taxes, and EPR merely collects high margin rent (61% AFFO margin in the first half of 2019). This means that it's important to know how well its various tenants' operating cash flow covers rent, which rises modestly each year courtesy of built-in rental escalators (1.5% to 2% per year, covering inflation).

(Source: EPR investor presentation)

1.4 or higher coverage is considered good in this industry, and across the board, EPR's average tenant is in good financial shape.

(Source: EPR investor presentation)

Similarly, you want to make sure that occupancy is 95% or higher to ensure steady cash flow to cover that steadily rising monthly dividend. EPR's occupancy is very strong, nearly 98%, and has been stable over the past few years near those levels.

As a relatively small REIT ($6 billion market cap) cost of capital and the ability to finance accretive growth always is a concern. EPR has managed to fuel profitable growth via $5 billion in investments to diversify its property base over time.

(Source: EPR investor presentation)

Compared to eight years ago, its top five tenants now account for 15% less of rent and on average just 3.3% of leases expire each year. The average remaining lease is 13 years in duration, ensuring stable cash flow. Management uses cross-default contract provisions to minimize cash flow disruption from the few tenants that due end up failing over time.

During the Financial Crisis EPR did have to cut its dividend by 23% (87% of REITs cut or suspended due to high debt and frozen credit markets) but EPR's track record since the financial crisis has been excellent.

(Source: EPR investor presentation)

Steady dividend growth is at a steady 6% clip and total returns put most other REITs and the broader market to shame.

(Source: EPR investor presentation)

That dividend growth has been supported by 10% growth in FFO/share which explains why the AFFO payout ratio has been stable at a safe 78% to 84% since 2000 and is expected to come in at 83% in 2019 and 2020 and 81% in 2021. Analysts expect EPR's FFO/share to grow 7% over time but I consider 3% to 7% a realistic long-term growth range.

(Source: EPR investor presentation)

Today the REIT maintains stable BBB- or equivalent investment-grade ratings from all three rating agencies, and management vows to maintain that rating at all costs.

That's because that BBB- rating is what allows EPR to borrow at an effective interest rate of 4.5%, with 99% of debt fixed rate, with an average duration of six years. The cash cost of capital of 5.3% is on the high side on this industry (EPR lacks economies of scale) but still allows for profitable long-term growth. That's courtesy of EPR's investment yields on new properties is 7.5% to 8.5% meaning healthy investment spreads of about 3%, about 1% higher than most triple net lease REITs.

In August EPR refinanced maturing 5.8% yielding debt with $500 million in new 10-year bonds at just 3.75%, extending its debt maturities while lowering its long-term interest costs. This indicates the bond market has rising confidence in the REIT's ability to balance strong growth with safe and sustainable levels of debt that will likely keep the dividend safe and growing even in a future recession.

(Source: EPR investor presentation)

No bonds are maturing until 2022, meaning no re-financing risk during 2020 and 2021, the years of highest recession risk.

(Source: EPR earnings supplement)

The REIT is nowhere close to violating its debt covenants, which was the reason nearly all REITs cut their dividends during the Great Recession.

(Source: EPR investor presentation)

In 2019 management is upping its growth spending to about $775 million, $350 million of which will be funded with profitable asset sales, $240 million in revolving credit lines (3.4% interest rate), and accretive share issuances ($240 million YTD).

While EPR is overpriced today, that helps it grow faster by lowering its cash cost of equity, making the current growth backlog more profitable and helping drive faster FFO and AFFO/share growth.

But while there's a lot to like about EPR, there also are plenty of risks that make it an 8/11 quality company and why I recommend capping your position at 5% or less.

Risks To Consider

EPR is becoming increasingly diversified over time, but today 50% of NOI still comes from its entertainment business.

(Source: EPR investor presentation)

34% of rent is from movie theater chains, which is rather concentrated rent in an industry that's at high risk of disruption from streaming.

(Source: EPR investor presentation)

The good news is that EPR owns 3% of the nation's movie theaters, whose premium accommodations allow them to generate 7% of all revenue. While theater attendance is falling steadily, revenues are still rising for the industry courtesy of higher ticket prices and a switch to more premium food and drink.

(Source: EPR investor presentation)

As you can see, rental coverage at its theaters has been steady, even during the Great Recession and well above the 1.4 level that's considered safe in this industry.

However, I should point out that AMC, the largest tenant, accounting for almost 20% of rent, is a highly indebted company (83% debt/capital vs 50% safe for most companies) and rated "B," deep junk bond by S&P. AMC itself is expected to grow at 6.8% to 10% over time, meaning it's not a dying company.

Cinemark is a BB-rated tenant that's expected to grow at 15% over time, but could also run into trouble in a recession. Credit markets tighten during economic downturns and thus EPR will need to significantly improve its tenant diversification before I can recommend a larger position size than 5%, and that should leave plenty of space for opportunistic buying during future bear markets in the stock.

(Source: EPR investor presentation)

The REIT itself has seen its leverage ratio rise significantly since 2016, though 6.0 net debt/adjusted EBITDA is safe in this industry. The interest coverage ratio is still nicely above 2.0 that's safe for most REITs, so I'm not overly concerned with the balance sheet.

However, for EPR to get a quality upgrade to 9/11 blue chip it would have to reduce leverage and achieve a stronger BBB or higher credit rating. That is a long-term project for EPR which for now is comfortable with its BBB- investment grade rating and is focused on growth and diversification.

Valuation/Total Return Potential From Today's Price

The way I value a company is by looking at historical time frames with similar fundamentals and expected long-term growth rates, and then applying the market-determined fair value to a company's fundamentals, including dividends, earnings, and cash flows of various kinds.

For Apple I look at the growth profile, based on three long-term consensus estimates (from FactSet, Reuters' and Ycharts), to determine that the five-year time frame (which saw 12.5% CAGR growth) is most appropriate.

Using up to 10 appropriate metrics, (like EBITDA, EPS, FCF, OCF, EBIT, EV/EBITDA and three dividend yield fair value estimates) I conclude that in 2019, based on consensus results, Apple is worth between $151 (based on EBIT) to $186 based on historical average and median yield.

The average of all nine historical fair value estimates is $167, which is my reasonable approximation of what the company is worth this year. In 2020 Apple's 11% expected growth will likely raise its fair value to about $185.

I consider a reasonable buy to be near historical fair value, with stronger buy recommendations determined by the margin of safety, that factors in each company's risk profile and quality score.

Company Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Price (2019) Discount To Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential EPR Properties 5.7% $79 $72 -10% 7% to 15% Apple 1.3% $241 $167 -44% 4% to 13% Texas Instruments 2.7% $131 $97 -35% 5% to 15%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', management guidance, analyst consensus, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Notice how just because all three of these stocks are overvalued doesn't mean you can't expect decent returns from buying today. Total returns are a function of yield + long-term growth + valuation returning to historical norms as long as fundamentals are similar.

Here's the growth profile on EPR.

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 7.0% CAGR

Reuters' long-term growth consensus: 7.0% CAGR

FactSet long-term growth consensus: NA

realistic growth range: 3% to 7%

historical fair value: 12 to 14 FFO

I use the range of historical fair value multiples combined with the realistic long-term growth potential to determine a realistic long-term CAGR total return potential range for a company.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If EPR grows at the slowest rate it's seen over the past 20 years and trades at 12 times FFO, then this nearly 6% yielding monthly paying REIT will still likely deliver about 7% CAGR total returns.

That's very likely to match if not slightly beat the 5% to 8% CAGR returns expected from the S&P 500 over the next five to 10 years (according to JPMorgan and Bank of America).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If EPR achieves the upper end of its growth range and grows as fast as analysts expect, then it could double your investment, and possibly double or triple the broader market's returns.

Apple's growth profile.

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 11.0% CAGR

Reuters' long-term growth consensus: 9.8% CAGR

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 11.4% CAGR

realistic growth range: 8% to 13%

historical fair value: 15 to 17 PE

Apple growing at double digits over time has been valued by the market at 15 to 17 times earnings.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

At the lower end of the growth range and a 15 PE Apple's forward return potential appears to be about 4% to 5%, slightly less than the broader market's.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

But if Apple grows at double digits and returns to its 17 PE then it might deliver nearly 14% CAGR total returns, again a great return potential relative to the S&P 500. Fast-growing companies can still make good long-term investments even if you overpay.

Texas Instruments' growth profile

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 10.0% CAGR

Reuters' long-term growth consensus: 10.0% CAGR

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 8.0% CAGR

realistic growth range: 7% to 13%

historical fair value: 18 to 21 PE

The conservative total return estimate on TXN is 5%, potentially matching the market's low expected total returns in the coming years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If it achieves the same growth rate as it has over the past 17 years (upper-end of realistic) then a return to the higher end of fair value (21 PE) could result in 15% CAGR total returns that double your investment.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

So why I'm not recommending buying any of these stocks right now if all of them can realistically deliver up to 14% or 15% CAGR total returns from here?

Two reasons. First, all investing is probabilistic and these estimates will change over time as each company faces and overcome its various risks to growth. Second, these are five-year return models, which I use because the Gordon Dividend Growth model (what I, all the Dividend Kings and Brookfield Asset Management use) works best for five-year-plus time frames.

In the short-term fickle sentiment, not necessarily fundamentals, dominate price.

Valuation risk: So overpaying for a company that even if it grows as expected you might not achieve sufficient returns within your time frame to meet your goals

Volatility risk: Becoming a forced seller at a loss due to financial/emotional needs (losing money due to poor planning/asset allocation or insufficient risk tolerance)

Valuation risk is moderate on these three stocks because each is expected to grow at a decent to rapid enough rate to deliver attractive relative returns over time.

However, don't forget about volatility risk, which is elevated when multiples are high. Margin of safety (discount to fair value) is a key risk management principle that all the greats (Buffett, Munger, Graham, Greenblatt, Miller, and Lynch) used to minimize the risk of being wrong and losing too much capital permanently.

Right now EPR is trading modestly overpriced but Apple and Texas Instruments are nearing bubble territory and are priced for perfection. It wouldn't take much to send either of them into a new bear market.

EPR, AAPL, And TXN Total Returns Since 1998

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = EPR, portfolio 2 = AAPL, portfolio 3 = TXN

All three companies are proven market-beating dividend stocks, having outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 21 years by at least 6% annually. And over time they've all been less volatile than the market as well. But even low volatility companies will be extremely volatile at times.

EPR, AAPL, And TXN Total Returns Since 1998

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = EPR, portfolio 2 = AAPL, portfolio 3 = TXN

From its tech bubble highs, TXN took 17 years to break even, while Apple took five years, and then crashed another 57% during the Great Recession.

EPR Peak Declines Since 1998

Apple Peak Declines Since 1998

TXN Peak Declines Since 1998

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = EPR, portfolio 2 = AAPL, portfolio 3 = TXN

I'm not trying to scare anyone out of owning these companies. I'm saying that bear markets almost always begin from excessive valuations that result in an insufficient margin of safety.

Every company has a fundamental growth profile and a risk profile (what might impair growth). During periods of high valuations, the market tends to ignore risks and focus on only the positive fundamentals. During bear markets, the opposite is true, with positive fundamentals ignored (sometimes for years) resulting in highly attractive valuations and strong total returns as I've enjoyed.

With the right watchlists of companies (Dividend Kings' Master List is 235 companies and counting) and sufficient patience, investors don't have to hope to get lucky but can create their own luck.

Bottom Line: EPR, AAPL, And TXN Are Great Buys At The Right Price

I hope these three examples of dividend stocks that delivered exceptional returns over a short time period shows the power of the Dividend Kings' approach to long-term income investing.

You don't have to be a perfect market timer (no such person exists) to do great over time. Merely following a disciplined and properly risk-managed strategy of buying quality companies at reasonable or attractive prices, and then letting competent and trustworthy management work hard for you, is all it takes to achieve your financial goals.

EPR Properties, Apple and Texas Instruments all remain excellent potential investments today, at the right price. Today all are overvalued, courtesy of the fickle market sentiment going from extremely pessimistic to mildly to wildly euphoric.

Thus, despite still offering solid long-term return potentials, I consider the margin of safety for each insufficient to recommend buying them today. However, watch listing these three is a reasonable and prudent choice, because I 100% guarantee that at some point market sentiment will once more turn. At which point these high-flying Wall Street darlings will come down to reasonable or undervalued prices once more.

When that happens, I'll be happy to once more recommend them, and buy them for my retirement portfolio, as well as all appropriate Dividend Kings' model portfolios (Deep Value Blue Chip, High-Yield Blue Chip, 100% Super SWAN Fortress and $1 Million Retirement).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, EPR, TXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.