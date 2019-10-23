Balance And Growth: adidas

The German company adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) has always been one of the giants, but it became especially large between 2016 and 2017 and turned to be the clear number two in shoe sales in North America. The results at the end of 2018 show an increase of 8% in the currency-neutral sales and, according to their annual report, their sales produced an income of €21.915 billion, achieving its record sales ever, and their net income from continuing operations generated an increase of 20%, producing €1.709 billion.

In addition, they also fed the gross margin improvement through to the operating margin, which expanded to a level of 10.8%, the highest operating margin in the history of the company. Besides, their net income from continuing operations grew six times as fast as their top line in nominal terms, up 20% to €1.7 billion, which was again a new record for the company.

Source: adidas Annual Report 2018

Financial Performance

In the first nine months of the fiscal year 2018, adidas increased its operating profits year after year by 15.5%, which represents apparently a good year. However, its target when the year started was above the 22% that they reached. Despite this fact, the financial performance of the company demonstrates that the investors had a successful year and trusting in this company was a hit. Making a comparison between Nike (NYSE:NKE) and adidas, we can check that the growth of Nike was quicker, but if the investors prefer value, adidas is the best option for them.

Source: Annual Report adidas 2018

adidas maintains sell signals for moving averages both in the long term and in the short term ($ 158.13 and $ 155.78). A break above any of these levels would emit buy signals. At the beginning of August, a sell message was emitted from an upper pivot point and signaled further falls until a new lower pivot is found. That is, the volume fell along with the price during the last trading day and this reduces the overall risk since the volume must follow the price movements.

Source: Simply Wall St. ADS Income Statement, May 6th, 2019

However, the company has always known how to treat its customers and has been adapting to the changing tastes of these new generations in which "what was sold last month is no longer what you should buy in this new month." Changing its marketing is also a fact that proves that adidas is making good progress in getting to know its audience. Because of this, among many other reasons, adidas beat Nike on Wall Street, with shares that have gained 21.87% so far this year, leaving Nike with 16.92%. That is, adidas is currently more profitable than its main rival. The shares of adidas have surpassed the general market, while those of Nike have been moving in line with the market. adidas had not advanced Nike in the stock market for years, but this will only be momentary since in the long term, Nike offers better results than the German company.

Source: Simply Wall St. Price Estimation Relative to Market, May 29th, 2019

Nike: adidas' main competence

When talking about adidas, it is inevitable that Nike also comes to mind. Nike's last revenues exceeded adidas' by 50%, although adidas has announced strong revenue growth in the last few years. In 2018, Nike generated a total revenue of $39.1 billion, while adidas produced almost half of that amount, $26 billion.

On the one hand, Nike added approximately $6.7 billion from 2015 until now to total revenue, producing an increase of roughly $6.5 at the average annual rate. On the other hand, the German company has added practically $7 billion to total revenues, making an average annual rate growth of 11.3%.

Source: Trefis Graphs, 2019

The growth of these companies has been headed by the footwear sector and the clothing, both influenced by increasing health consciousness and rising sports support led, mostly, by athletes, famous personalities and influencers. Speaking about influencers, the growth of adidas has a lot to do with this type of marketing. In large part, to a backup agreement with Kanye West that gave them very good results to both parties. Besides, other great personalities such as Kardashians and Jenners have posted pictures of themselves with adidas' products and this has caused a great influence due to the strength that applications like Instagram have in our society. For this reason, it is not surprising to say that adidas has spent in 2018 almost $3.5 billion, which represents practically 14% of its total revenues, while Nike's expenditure in marketing represents less than 10% of its total revenues.

Thanks to all of these facts, we can conclude that Nike remains the number one in the sportswear market, followed by adidas in second place, and in the third and fourth place would be the companies of Puma and Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA), respectively, which also have great results worldwide but sometimes it is hard to be in the top list with competitors like adidas or Nike leading the sector.

Source: Company reports, Bloomberg. Date: 31 Dec. 2018

Valuation

adidas has increased its sales in the last year and will probably overcome their last results this year, but the company is not going to make a big difference with its numbers because it is already one of the biggest ones, so the best improvement they can do is to follow the path they have followed so far.

According to this idea, they are changing their marketing strategies to start using social networks as their main strategy. The use of marketing in social media causes needs in consumers and this indirectly causes the company's value to increase. The consumers who are more likely to purchase thanks to a social media ad are aged between 15 and 30 years. A good example was with NMD R1 shoes, which sold 400,000 pairs on the first day of the launch or Ultraboost that sold 11,000 pairs in the first hour. This type of strategy creates huge benefits for the company and produces a need for customers to want to know what the next models will be to be the first to buy them.

Also, adidas has wanted to participate in caring for the environment and has promoted innovative ways to manufacture its products. Helping and fighting for the environment is another of the many strategies that increasingly helps companies. And how could a company like adidas not follow this trend if it knows that it will only have positive repercussions? It presented a collection made of plastic found in the recycled sea and its famous AlphaEdge 4D shoes use light and oxygen through the process called digital light synthesis.

Apart from this, adidas can also generate more benefits in the next few years thanks to the announcement of the continuation of its support to the UEFA Champions League at least until 2021 because this type of event causes an important increase in its sales.

Conclusion

adidas is offering its shareholders a balance between income and profit growth. Capital spending increased 5% to 794 million euros in 2018, while marketing investment increased by 10% in 2018 to a record 3 billion euros, driven by the World Cup. Therefore, the main objective is not so much to increase as to maintain.

adidas seems to be waiting for a future of growth thanks, mostly, to its marketing strategies, but it does not seem to surpass its great rival. At least soon.

With the information of Marta Gonzalez Leon

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.