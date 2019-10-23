Verizon Is For The Tortoise, Not The Hare

I originally started investing in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) because of the dividend and a belief that it was a low risk way to invest in the technology industry. To date, I have not been disappointed, but I would be lying if I said I am thrilled by their results. With a dividend that pays in the 4% range, it meets my income target, but with its slow growth, this stock is more the tortoise than the hare. With uncertainty looming in the overall market, I am taking a look at the company and asking the question, is slow and steady worth the opportunity cost, or is it time to move on?

My investment style

I am an early retiree. I am too young to start collecting a government pension, so I depend on my investment income to pay my bills and fund my lifestyle. As such, I look for solid companies with a long history of dividend payouts which yield in the 3-7% range. As important to me as the dividend payout is the realized growth in those payouts. My goal is to improve my quality of life year after year, so I look for companies that increase their payouts in the 5% plus range on a yearly basis. I chose 5% because it keeps me ahead of inflation, which is usually around 2%, but it also provides the quality of life improvements that I want. It is nice to find those companies with 10% dividend increase, but they tend to be starting from a much lower base.

With a 4% dividend yield, Verizon meets my goal on the yield front, and I am happy that they have consistently increased their dividend over time at an annual 3.7% rate. The concern I have is that the rate of growth is slowing, and over the last 3 years, that rate has only averaged 2.1% falling below my targeted range for dividend growth.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Dividend Growth

For me, the question then becomes why? Why has their rate of dividend increase slowed, and is it something that will continue? Is it a way to strengthen the company by retaining more cash for future growth opportunities or is it a sign of storm clouds on the horizon? I also look at how this is being interpreted by the markets, which is usually reflected in their share price. In the case of Verizon, the news is not too bad as the price currently trades at near an all-time high, reflecting the current health of the company and has shown steady appreciation over the past 10 years. So, is this a pause before growth is restored or is it the new normal for the company?

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stock Analysis & News

Is the past a good predictor of the future for Verizon?

The reason I don’t like technology businesses is that change can happen very rapidly, and giants can drop off the map quickly. I think of a company like BlackBerry (BB) that pretty much invented the smartphone and was once the only phone for business and government but today struggles for relevance. There are many other examples of how competitors can devour one another in this rapidly changing business segment as new advancements are quickly adopted often leaving very defined winners and losers. So far, that has not happened with the carriers, but the competition in this industry is fierce and rapidly changing.

Part of the reason I like Verizon is that they are like a pipeline company that sells accessories to their network. The advantage that the carriers like Verizon have is that they act as distributors of new technology as opposed to creators. When the BlackBerry handset was revolutionizing the industry, Verizon sold BlackBerrys. When the iPhone took over, they sold iPhones. Similarly, they remain well positioned for the next great thing. The challenge is that they are waiting for that next great thing, 5G to happen.

Verizon’s major competitors are AT&T (T), T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S). AT&T continues to challenge Verizon for the lead in nationwide coverage while T-Mobile is challenging them in overall quality as measured by the speed of their network. According to JD Power, Verizon still leads the pack overall, and it is the preferred carrier in 5 of the 6 regions they tracked across the country. This service edge is important because the newest devices demand a quality network in order to take advantage of their full capabilities, an edge Verizon currently enjoys.

As the preferred carrier, they also receive the lion’s share of the new handset sales which constitute a significant part of their profitability. That is good news for Verizon and their shareholders, but it underlies the challenge of staying at the top. If you want to stay there, you have to be continually reinvesting, and to do that, you need to charge a premium for your services in a business where many view the product as a commodity.

Since the introduction of the BlackBerry, the telecommunications landscape has changed rapidly as the world embraced the opportunities of the 4G network, and the devices needed to take advantage of it. For many years, that has meant a steady flow of customers looking for the newest upgrade to their iPhone or its nearest competitor. This has meant a windfall for Verizon and their consumer market which makes up the largest and most profitable part of their business. That windfall however has started to stagnate over the past couple of years as consumers are no longer trading in their phones like they once did choosing to hold them for longer periods. Part of the reason is cost, but also that the technology has kind of plateaued with companies merely adding new bells and whistles but nothing really substantive to drive consumers to upgrade. The hope is that 5G will change this.

VZ Annual Report

In addition to declining demand for their handset upgrades, there is increasing competition to steal each other's customers in a slow growth market. The result being that revenue for many of Verizon’s divisions has experienced little or no growth since 2016. At the same time, the company has had to invest heavily in their business in preparation for the upcoming 5G network that has already begun to roll out in selected cities.

An improving balance sheet

To help the balance sheet, in what has become a low growth phase of the business, the company has undertaken a cost cutting strategy in order to maximize their business implementing workforce reductions which have started to work their way to the bottom line. These cuts, completed in the first half of the year, should begin to positively impact profitability in the second half despite the low growth numbers.

Also of note for the company's improving balance sheet is they continue to pay down debt while keeping costs under control. The company has experienced a continued decline in their debt to EBITDA ratio with leverage moving to 2.1x from 2.3x one year ago as of Q2 2019. This improving leverage will allow the company to prioritize capital improvements as they continue to move forward in the development of their 5G network while at the same time remaining focused on the quality of their existing 4G infrastructure according to Hans Vestberg Verizon Communications Inc. - Chairman & CEO. These investments in their system should position themselves well for the future. At the same time, this improving financial position secures future dividend increases, a priority for shareholders.

Investor Presentation

Future growth tied to development of 5G

Verizon has done a very good job of continuing to provide the best experience for existing users of their 4G network as evidenced by the consistent recognition by independent companies like J.D. Power. At the same time, they continue to develop their 5G network which is currently available in 9 markets around the country and is targeted for 30 markets by year's end. New additions to this service should drive network revenue growth.

At the same time, Verizon depends heavily on the sale of new handsets to consumers to drive profitability within the business. This market has slowed over the past couple of years as consumers choose to hold onto their existing handsets for longer periods of time. The hope is that with the rollout of the 5G network, this will spur additional sales of new handsets geared to the new technology driving growth. At present, there are 3 handsets available to take advantage of the new infrastructure, and that is expected to grow as the market develops. This expansion will be a key factor for the company and for shareholders like me who want to see the dividend grow beyond that 5% threshold.

So, what am I going to do?

I originally purchased Verizon for the dividend and to provide me lower risk exposure to the technology sector. Although it has appreciated in value nicely through the years, it has failed to grow the dividend at a rate I am happy with over the past couple of years. That said, I am an investor, not a trader, and my time horizon for most investments is forever.

At around 4%, the current yield is acceptable, and replacing it at the risk threshold that I am looking for would be possible but not something I am motivated to do. I do believe that the introduction of 5G should drive additional revenues to the company, and they are well positioned to take advantage of the opportunity. Their strong balance sheet means that the company is well positioned to continue raising the dividend even if it is at a slower rate than I would like. Also, their business should provide security if the economy begins to falter following almost 10 years of unprecedented growth. For that reason, I will hold onto my investment in Verizon, I won’t be adding to my holdings but will hold onto what I have for now and keep checking on their progress.

