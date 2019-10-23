Technically Speaking For October 23

Latin America is experiencing some very difficult events. Venezuela's collapse is well-documented. Mexico's growth has trended lower since the 2Q18; it contracted in the latest report. Brazil had a recession earlier in the decade and unemployment remains high at 11.8%. Bolivia is experiencing political tensions related to its latest election. A failed IMF bailout is just the latest failure of the Argentine economy. And now there is political unrest in Chile (emphasis added):

Over the weekend, a wave of protests in Chile set off by an increase in subway fares deteriorated into widespread looting, vandalism and arson. President Sebastián Piñera declared a state of emergency, imposed curfews and ordered the armed forces to restore order — measures that were jarring for Chileans who lived through a repressive period of military rule in the 1970s and 1980s. The scenes of mob violence were striking in a country that has long been regarded as an exemplar of economic and political stability in a turbulent region.

This explains the weak performance of ETFs that track the major economies: The ETFs that track Argentina, Chile, and Peru (top row, three on the left) are all near yearly lows. Mexico (top row, far right) is the strongest market; it's been rallying since a low during the summer and is approaching a yearly high. Brazil and Colombia (bottom two) are moving sideways in the middle of each's respective yearly range.

Sector performance is still defensive:

Week Month Quarter Half-Year 1 VNQ VNQ VNQ XLU 2 XLU XLF XLU VNQ 3 XLE XLY XLP XLP

Data from Finviz.com

Of the 12 positions in the above table, defensive sectors occupy nine positions. There is some good news, however: financials -- a decidedly aggressive sector -- was the top performer for the last week, and technology and consumer discretionary were the second and third-best performers over the last month.

Fundamental data shows that the US consumer is in a position to increase spending:

Unemployment (in blue, left scale) is at a multi-decade low. The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims (in red, right scale) is also at/near multi-decade lows, indicating there is no reason to believe the unemployment rate will increase in the near future.

Incomes are still rising. Real personal income less transfer payments (in blue, left scale) is rising a little more than 2.8% Y/Y. Average hourly wages (in red, right scale), are also rising about 2.9% Y/Y.

As a result, spending continues to grow: Real retail sales (in purple), durable personal consumption expenditures (in red), non-durable personal consumption expenditures (in blue), and service spending (in green), all dipped at the end of last year but have since returned to solid Y/Y percentage increases.

Let's look at today's performance tables:

In the grand scheme of things, this is really a throwaway day. The IWC was the best performer. However, it was only up 0.39%. That's a bit more than mere statistical noise but not much. The SPY occupied the number two position and it only rose 0.3%. On the plus side, the IYT was only off 0.17%, which is remarkable considering the torrent of negative Boeing information.

Sector performance was mixed: Energy and basic materials were up 0.83% and 0.68% respectively. But combined, these sectors only account for 7.12% of the SPY. Healthcare and staples were the numbers 3 and 4 performers, which means that the top four slots were evenly split between aggressive and defensive sectors.

On Friday, I noted that the markets were stuck in a consolidation pattern. This is where they remain: The IEF is still trading right above the trend line that connects the lows from July and mid-September. Prices are right below the 10, 20, and 50-day EMA. The IWM has printed three candles with very narrow bodies for the last three days. Prices are a few points below the trend line that connects highs from early May and September. The SPY is just shy of the trend line that connects highs from late July and mid-September.

Reluctance to make new highs is concerning. It obviously indicates that something -- or maybe multiple "somethings" -- is keeping the bulls from pulling the trigger on a major buy to move the markets higher. There are multiple candidates -- Brexit is still unresolved, protestors are still active in Hong Kong, earnings season is just getting underway, there's still concern about global manufacturing, and global turmoil is heating up.

