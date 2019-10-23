Buy Realty Income: A REIT For Monthly Income That Has Increased Its Dividend For 25 Years

Realty Income’s total return overperformed the DOW average for my 57-month test period by 23.49%, which is great for a commercial realty business that is well diversified.

Realty Income's dividend has increased for 25 years in a row (a dividend aristocrat) and presently has a yield of 3.5%, which is above average.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is a buy for the dividend income growth investor. Realty Income is one of the largest REITs in the commercial property sector. Realty Income is a conservative income investment that will be reviewed using the Good Business Portfolio guidelines. The company has steady growth and has the cash it uses to develop new properties and increase the dividend each quarter. The company’s business model gives you above market total return with minimal swings of income, as summarized in the graphic below.

Source: Earnings call slides

When I scanned the five-year stock price chart, Realty Income has a good chart going up and to the right in a long term up slope for four of the five years with a pause in 2017. The last year and a half have shown very strong growth of over 60%.

Data by YCharts

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Investment Fundamentals

I use total return as my starting point in looking at a company’s business. The total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Realty Income beats against the Dow baseline in my 57-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 57-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and other years that had a fair and bad performance. Realty Income's total return of 72.66% compared to the Dow base of 49.17% makes Realty Income a good investment for the total return investor. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $23,500 today. This gain makes Realty Income a good investment for the total return investor looking back, which has moderate future growth as the United States economy continues to grow.

Dow's 57-Month total return baseline is 49.17%

Company name 57 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Realty Income 72.66% 23.49% 3.5%

Realty Income does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. Realty Income has an above-average dividend yield of 3.5% and has had increases for 25 years, making Realty Income a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in June 2019 for an increase from $0.2265/month to $0.2270/month or a 0.2% increase from the last dividend. The next dividend increase is estimated to be in October 2019 to $0.2750/Qtr. or a 0.2%. The five-year average payout ratio is high, at 85%, consistent with a REIT. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company by buying bolt-on properties and upgrades to their existing portfolio. The graphic below shows the steady growth of the dividends since 1994.

Source: Earnings call slides

I only like large-capitalization companies and want the capitalization to be at least greater than $10 Billion. Realty Income passes my guideline. Realty Income is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $25 Billion. Realty Income's 2019 projected FFO cash flow at $1.04 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing dividends each quarter.

Realty Income's three year S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with an estimated target price of $75. Realty Income's price is above the target by 6% and has a moderate forward PE to FFO of 23, making Realty Income a buy at this entry point. I rate Realty Income as a buy for the long-term dividend growth investor because of the future growth of its diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties as the United States economy continues to grow.

I look for the earnings of my positions to consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter, on August 5, 2019, Realty Income reported FFO earnings that beat expected by $0.01 at $0.82, compared to last year at $0.80. Total revenue was higher at $365.45 Million more than a year ago by 11.1% year over year and beat expected revenue by $21.03 Million. This was a good report with the bottom-line beating expected, and the top line increasing with an increase compared to last year of the bottom line. The next earnings report will be out November 2019 and is expected to be $0.84 compared to last year at $0.81 a nice increase. This report shows the steady growth of the business.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 5% misses my guideline requirement. This fair future growth for Realty Income can continue its moderate uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth of the United States economy and population. The steady, safe growing income makes up for the moderate 5% projected growth.

The above-average growing dividend makes Realty Income a good business to own for income, but the future growth is below my requirement of 7%. My Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes Realty Income interesting is the long-term dividend history of 25 years of growing dividends, and the future growth looks moderate long term, but the present entry point is slightly high.

Company Business

Realty Income is one of the largest REITs of commercial property in the United States.

The paraphrase below from Reuters,

The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology, and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries. The 4,944 properties in the portfolio, 4,920, or 99.5%, were single-tenant properties, and the remaining were multi-tenant properties. The 4,920 single-tenant properties, 4,836 were leased with a weighted average remaining lease term (excluding rights to extend a lease at the option of the tenant) of approximately 9.8 years.

The graphic below shows the diversification across different business types.

Source: Earnings call slides

The graphic below shows the geographic diversity of the company properties, giving protection from local storms and state regulations that could hurt the FFO.

Source: Earnings call slides

Overall, Realty Income is a good business with a 5% estimated CAGR projected growth as the United States economy and population grows going forward, with the increasing demand for more retail facilities. The good dividend income brings you cash as I continue to see further growth of the company in the next few years.

The paraphrase below from the 2nd quarter's earnings call indicates growth for the growing portfolio of its properties.

During the quarter, we invested approximately 1.1 billion in high-quality real estate at investment spreads well above our historical average. Of the 1.1 billion invested during the quarter, $549 million or approximately 434 million British pounds was invested in the United Kingdom through a sale-leaseback transaction with Sainsbury's. We plan to continue to grow our international platform as we are well-positioned to capitalize on a significant addressable market in the UK and mainland Europe. Given our portable size, scale, and cost of capital advantages, we believe we have a unique ability to execute sizable portfolio transactions with best in class operators. We look forward to further developing relationships with other industry leaders like Sainsbury's, as we expand our international platform.

This shows the actions of top management for the continued growth of Realty Income's business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. Realty Income has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy and population grows. The growth is being driven by added new properties to their existing portfolio of 4,944 locations.

Conclusions

Realty Income is a good investment choice for the dividend growth investor with its above-average dividend yield and good total return. Realty Income is 1.0% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be added too when cash is available. I buy what I consider great businesses that are fairly priced, and the present Realty Income entry point is at a 6% premium, but long-term income growth will make up for the premium. Good growing businesses do not come cheap, but over time, they grow and grow. If you want a solid growing dividend income and good long-term total return in the commercial real estate business, Realty Income may be the right investment for you.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 7.8% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 7.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 10.2% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.9% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 12.8 % of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On August 19, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium ($1.72/share Sept $145). I like DHR, but it’s getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and downside protection. On September 12th, I bought back the calls for $0.07/share making $1.65/share in one month. I intend to continue writing covered calls on the DHR position after the earnings report is released on October 24.

On August 30, I trimmed HD to 10% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On August 30, I trimmed OHI to 9% of the portfolio. OHI is a great income business, but it has risks, so 9% is my limit on this company until the operator problems are totally under control.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $938 Million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase from the fourth quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last five months because of the second 737 MAX crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. On July 19th, BA said that they expect to have the 737 MAX flying by the early fourth quarter, and BA went up $16. The second-quarter earnings report was real bad, and BA lost $25 over three days.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market’s JNJ price went up a little. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure, and JNJ has the Talc lawsuits to reconcile, which will take time.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 6.92%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled “The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review”. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

