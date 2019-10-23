Freeport-McMoRan Q3 Results Support Speculative Bullish Thesis Despite Missing Analyst Estimates

The results are normal for the current copper price environment and the fact that Freeport-McMoRan is in its first transition year.

In my previous article on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), I stated that the company shares were good for a speculative purchase around $9.00. Freeport-McMoRan has just reported its third-quarter results which means it’s high time to check the speculative bullish thesis.

Freeport-McMoRan reported revenues of $3.3 billion and GAAP loss of $0.09 per share (an adjusted loss of $0.01 per share). The average realized price for copper dropped from $2.75 per pound in Q2 2019 to $2.62 per pound in Q3 2019 and pushed the company’s results further into the negative territory. The company reported operating cash flows of $224 million for Q3 2019 and $1.3 billion for the first nine months of the year.

As Freeport-McMoRan had to decrease its assumption of copper prices to $2.60 per pound, the company decreased its full-year operating cash flow guidance from $1.9 billion to $1.6 billion. The company finished the quarter with $2.2 billion of cash on the balance sheet and $9.9 billion of long-term debt. As the company is coming close to the end of the first transition year (out of two), its liquidity position looks absolutely adequate even in a lower copper price environment.

On the positive side, the main projects – Grasberg underground and Lone Star – are going on schedule. The company has also slightly changed its full-year sales guidance: it will sell 3.3 billion pounds of copper (no change), 874,000 ounces of gold (up from the previous estimate of 0.8 million ounces of gold) and 92 million pounds of molybdenum (down from the previous estimate of 94 million pounds). The cumulative effect of these changes is positive since the increase in gold revenue is much bigger than the decrease in molybdenum revenue.

In the previous article on the company, I wrote that the stock was likely to be supported by decent valuation and also noted that copper had strong support in the whereabouts of the $2.60 level. Obviously, some copper price upside definitely helped Freeport-McMoRan shares in recent days. In addition, the pace of negative earnings’ estimate revisions has slowed down materially as analysts acknowledge that it will be very hard for copper to go much lower than $2.60 for any meaningful period of time:

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

The market had a positive reaction to Freeport-McMoRan's earnings report partially due to copper price strength on the day of the report but also due to the fact that the worst fears did not materialize. While Freeport-McMoRan slightly missed analyst estimates, the miss was minor and the technical progress in key development projects is going according to the plan.

The company is going through transition years so results will be under some pressure until 2021. Since 2021 is “long-term” by modern market standards, investors and traders should expect continued volatility in Freeport-McMoRan shares as the market tries to guess how much cash will be generated when the company gets out of the transition period. With all the swings that we have seen in Freeport-McMoRan's share price this year, the stock is trading roughly where it started the year. In this light, year-end tax-related selling will not be a problem for the company’s shares, and Freeport's stock is free to continue its current rebound.

All in all, it was a normal report with no major surprises. In my opinion, the market got too pessimistic on the company, and the current rebound is mostly the result of the previous oversold state of the stock rather than some immediate positive catalysts. Trading at less than 8 times projected 2021 earnings, Freeport-McMoRan shares remain fundamentally cheap, especially if you are bullish on copper for the next decade. In the short term, the upside momentum may also continue but speculators should not forget to take some chips off the table after the upside move as the stock is very volatile.

