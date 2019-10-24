You Better Buy Park Hotels & Resorts Before You Pass Go

We are upgrading Park to a Strong Buy (although we are still underweight lodging as a sector).

The benefits of partnering with quality brands include consistency through a branded product that allows Park to achieve higher RevPAR.

We continue to be underweight lodging given the subpar RevPar concerns that we have witnessed over the last year or so. The rent-by-the-day sector has been sputtering, with supply outpacing demand in multiple markets.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) is a performance metric calculated by multiplying a hotel's average daily room rate (ADR) by its occupancy rate.

Before turning negative last September (2018) due to tough comparisons to 2017's Hurricane Harvey-impacted data, RevPAR rose on a year-over-year growth for 102 consecutive months dating back to 2010.

According to Hoya Real Estate Capital, “Hotel industry performance, inexorably linked to key economic indicators like job growth, consumer confidence, and corporate profitability, has softened over the last quarter amid signs of a clear slowdown in global economic growth.”

Hoya explains that “industry forecasts for the rest of 2019 have been revised meaningfully lower by all of the leading research providers. Notably, STR, PWC, and CBRE revised their most recent RevPar projection down to 1.6%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively, each lower by 40 basis points or more from the most recent projection. For full-year 2019, occupancy is now expected to be flat (after record-highs set in 2018) while ADR is expected to rise by just 1%, which would be the lowest rate growth since the beginning of the recovery.”

Although we remain underweight lodging, we believe it could be a good time to tactically invest in the sector. According to Hoya, “demand for hotel room-nights is conservatively projected to rise another 2% this year and 1.7% in 2020 while supply growth is expected to average around 2% per year during this time. As supply growth has caught up with demand growth, the favorable imbalance has been largely erased, dragging down RevPAR back towards inflation levels.”

However, over the next several years, supply and demand are expected to be balanced. After a relatively strong first quarter for the hotel REIT sector in which it appeared as though the REIT sector may be finally turning the corner in a positive direction, second quarter earnings results were quite weak across the board.

Guidance cuts were the name of the game with more than half the companies in our coverage lowering full-year RevPAR and FFO expectations. On a market cap weighted basis, the REIT sector delivered negative RevPar growth for the first time of the recovery, declining by 0.1% as a result of a 56 basis point decline in occupancy and a modest 0.4% rise in ADR.

A reversal of past industry trends, the upscale segment was the relative outperformer, seeing an average 1.2% rise in RevPAR while the economy segment experienced a 1.6% decline in RevPAR.

We recently launched our all-new REIT rating system called R.I.N.O. that stands for REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized. As you can see below, the lodging REIT sector is attractively valued: R.I.N.O. scoring model (available at iREIT on Alpha)

Our lodging REIT coverage universe includes the following names: Host Hotels & Resorts (HST), Park Hotels & Resorts (PK), Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP), Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT), Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR), Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO), DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH), Summit Hotel Properties (INN), Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), CorePoint Lodging (CPLG), Hersha Hospitality (HT), and Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT). Photo Source

The Park Basics

Park Hotels & Resorts was formed when Hilton Worldwide spun off most of its owned real estate into a separate public REIT. Park became the second largest Lodging REIT, behind Host Hotels. Park also is among the Top 25 largest REITs out of 130 REITs based on TTM Adjusted EBITDA and Park ranks among the Top 25 Largest REITs in the US.

Park owns a combined portfolio of 51 hotels in 17 states and D.C. with an enterprise value of around $12 billion (as of Q2-19). The company owns high-end hotels, including iconic properties stretching from coast to coast, with trophy properties that include the New York Hilton, which spans an entire city block in Midtown Manhattan, the landmark, 1,544-room Hilton Chicago Downtown, boasting nearly 200,000 square feet of meeting space, and the oceanfront, 2,860-room Hilton Hawaiian Village in Honolulu.

There's strong potential in the 30,500-room portfolio of upper-upscale and luxury hotels, and Park Hotels, through acquisitions of like properties in leading hotel and resort markets, already has holdings in 14 of the top 25 U.S. hotel markets.

Park recently acquired 100% of Chesapeake stock for $2.7B ($31.00/share - 0.628x fixed exchange ratio; $11.00 per share of cash Pro-forma ownership of ~84% Park / ~16% Chesapeake). Synergies are solid, with an estimated annual G&A cost savings of $17M (current base of $19M). Pro Forma Adjusted FFO per share is expected to be accretive in 2020 (2.0%) and 2021 (3.0%+).

Chesapeake owned 20 high-quality hotels (6,288 keys) with a portfolio concentrated across several high growth markets including San Francisco, Boston, Miami, Denver, San Diego, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Post closing (mid September) with Chesapeake, Park now owns 66 hotels (after selling five non-core) with ~$942 million of EBITDA. Park’s international exposure is just 1%, down from 5% prior to 2018 dispositions.

Parks focuses on owning hotels and resorts in the Luxury and Upper Upscale segments. The company focuses on recognizable products compared to independent hotels struggling to differentiate their offerings.

Loyalty programs help to drive recurring sales while lowering new customer acquisition costs. Hilton (~60 million members) and Marriott, including Starwood (NYSE:STWD) (~100 million members), have ~50% of sales stemming from customers within their loyalty programs.

The benefits of partnering with quality brands include consistency through a branded product that allows Park to achieve higher RevPAR and margins as a result of:

Recognizable product compared to independent hotels struggling to differentiate their offerings

Worldwide reservation systems

Loyalty programs help to drive recurring sales, while lowering new customer acquisition costs

Hilton (~85M members) and Marriott, including Starwood (~120M members), have more than 50% of sales stemming from customers within loyalty programs

Ability to achieve increased direct-to-consumer sales minimizing OTA/wholesale commissions and increasing revenue to Park

Significantly lower distribution costs for OTA business given negotiating power of brands

More effective competition against Airbnb (AIRB), particularly with respect to frequent travelers who appreciate the reliability and security of branded hotels

The Balance Sheet

In Q2-19 Park closed on the sales of three non-core domestic assets with gross proceeds generated of $166 million, which will be used to reduce net leverage. Since spinning from Hilton, Park has sold a total of 18 assets for over $750 million. On the recent earnings call, Park’s CEO said,

“Demand for hotel real estate among private equity buyers remain strong and we continue to explore non-core assets sales to further deliver the balance sheet. Consequently, we expect to begin the marketing process on two to three Chesapeake hotels in the coming months. We are also actively marketing the sale of our Hilton Sao Paulo, one of our last remaining international hotels.”

The proceeds for all four hotels are estimated to be between $375 million to $425 million, which will reduce net debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio to ~4x, and as the CEO said, “a commitment to maintaining a low-levered balance sheet.”

In September Park entered into a $950M unsecured delayed draw term loan agreement to help finance Chesapeake. The term facility consists of a $100M two-year tranche and an $850M five-year trance.

Since the spin, Park has preserved a strong and flexible balance sheet within its targeted leverage ratio of 3x to 5x. The Chesapeake deal results in a modest increase in leverage with net debt to adjusted EBITDA increasing to 4.6x from 3.9x, but as noted, asset sales should reduce leverage, as viewed below:

Park maintains a disciplined risk management profile with 50 unencumbered hotels (or 62% of Adjusted EBITDA). Despite an increase in leverage, pro forma WACD remains constant at 4.1%. Around 59% of debt of fixed vs. 41% floating.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-19 Park reported FFO/sh of $0.81, $0.04 below consensus, and EBITDA of $207MM, 1.9% below consensus, although if the company had obtained its anticipated business interruption insurance proceeds of $5MM in Q2-19, instead of early Q3-19, EBITDA would have been slightly above consensus. RevPAR increased 0.8%, with its RevPAR index up 350bps, vs. guidance of RevPAR up in the low single digits.

Management expects 2019 RevPAR to increase 2-3.5%, down from 2.5%-4.5%, and hotel EBITDA margins to improve 0-50bps, down from 20-80bps, resulting in FFO/sh of $2.86-2.98, down 2.7% at the midpoint, and EBITDA of $$735-760MM, down 2.3% at the midpoint ($17.5MM).

FFO/sh consensus of $2.98 is at the high end of guidance and EBITDA consensus of $758MM is toward the high end of guidance. The company paid its second quarter cash dividend of $0.45 per share and declared the third quarter cash dividend of $0.45 per share.

As noted, Park’s adjusted FFO guidance dropped by $0.08 per diluted share at the midpoint to a new range of $2.86 to $2.98 per share. And this guidance does not take into account the acquisition of Chesapeake or any additional assets sales.

In addition to accretion (+2% FFO in 2020), the deal provides Park with a strategic advantage to expand its presence across San Francisco, San Diego and New Orleans, while layering in several new markets (Miami Beach, Downtown LA, Boston and Denver).

Who’s Buying the Consolidator?

I started out by saying that we are underweight lodging, but we’re also looking to own deep value stocks, especially when they’re out of favor, and fundamentals are strong. I have often argued there are too many lodging REITs and I believe that there will be more M&A before all’s said and done.

The Chesapeake deal validates Park’s brand strategy, providing added exposure to Marriott and Hyatt. Park is nearly 3x the size of the average Lodging REIT.

The combined company is projected to generate ~$925M of adjusted EBITDA on a run-rate basis Pro Forma for 2019 and potential for an additional ~$25M of incremental EBITDA from upside opportunities over time.

Now examine Park’s valuation, using P/FFO, and our proprietary quality rating model (we call R.I.N.O.). As you can see, Park screens for the highest quality and a seemingly attractive P/FFO of 8.0x.

Now, let’s examine the dividend yield:

As you can see, Park screens for high quality with one of the highest dividend yields in the lodging REIT sector (8.41%). But let’s just make that this particular choice isn’t fool’s gold, so let’s examine the payout ratio:

Finally, using FAST Graph’s forecasting tool, we consider analyst estimates for 2020 and it appears that the average growth (FFO/sh) for 2020 is 2%. While that appears modest, I'm intrigued by the analyst’s EBITDA forecast of 13% in 2020. This provides a terrific barometer into the potential value that can be unlocked with the Chesapeake deal, and one of the primary reasons we are upgrading this high-quality pick to a Strong Buy (we target 25% annualized total returns).

Again, keep in mind, it’s late in the cycle, and hotels historically underperform during recessions. We believe that Park is positioned for what we believe will be a “garden style” recession as the company is using its scale and cost of capital advantages to prove its’s the true consolidator in the “big flag” arena.

I don’t know about you, but it’s hard to go wrong with Hilton or Marriott, especially when you are staying in the luxury or upper upscale segment with locations in 14 of the top 25 markets. It’s time to roll the dice, you better buy park before you pass go.

In connection with the acquisition of Chesapeake on Sept. 18, Park was added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Park releases earnings on Nov. 7.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.