Assessing Allena Pharmaceuticals

Today, we look at a small 'Busted IPO' focusing on metabolic disorders.

Company Overview:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) is a Newton, Massachusetts based biopharmaceutical company that IPO'd late in 2017. The company's focus is on developing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat individuals with rare and severe metabolic disorders that affect the kidneys. The metabolic disorders in focus are those that result in excessive accumulation of particular metabolites that lead to kidney stones, damage to the kidney, and potentially even chronic kidney disease or end-stage renal disease. The company's therapeutics leverages the GI tract to breakdown metabolites, which reduces their levels in one's plasma and urine, and as a result, reduces the stress on one's kidneys and the negative externalities associated with such stress. The company's lead product candidate is called Reloxaliase, formerly known as ALLN-177, which is a late-stage clinical asset in development to treat hyperoxaluria. The company also has pre-clinical candidate known as ALLN-346, which is being developed for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe CKD. Allena Pharmaceuticals currently trades for approximately $5.50 a share and has a market capitalization of roughly $125 million.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

Reloxaliase:

Reloxaliase is a first-in-class, non-absorbed, orally-administered enzyme for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, systemic oxalosis, and primary hyperoxaluria. As a crystalline formulation of the enzyme oxalate decarboxylase, the drug has been designed to degrade oxalate within the GI tract, limiting systemic absorption of oxalate into the bloodstream. The decrease in systemic absorption means there's less of a burden placed on the kidneys. The drug's most advanced indication is in enteric hyperoxaluria, which is in Phase 3 of development. Enteric hyperoxaluria is the more severe type of secondary hyperoxaluria, which results from a chronic and irremediable underlying GI disorder associated with malabsorption, predisposing patients to excess oxalate absorption. Thus far, data from the clinical program suggests that the drug can meaningfully reduce urinary oxalate excretion in patients with enteric hyperoxaluria; has been well-tolerated with no serious adverse events; and Reloxaliase's effect is specific to oxalate, with little to no changes in non-oxalate urine parameters. The drug has been granted Orphan Drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria and for the treatment of pediatric hyperoxaluria and has been granted Orphan designation by the European Commission for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria. There's an estimated patient population of individuals with enteric hyperoxaluria and kidney stones of 225,000 and no FDA pharmacological options to treat any form of hyperoxaluria. Allena has worldwide commercial rights to Reloxaliase for all indications in development.

Source: Company Presentation

The company currently has two Phase 3 trials underway and has an active Phase 2 trial. The Phase 2 trial is a multi-center, open-label, single-arm Phase 2 basket study of Reloxaliase in adults and adolescents with enteric hyperoxaluria or primary hyperoxaluria with advanced chronic kidney disease and elevated plasma oxalate. Initial data from the Phase 2, Study 206, demonstrated a robust reduction in both urine and plasma oxalate, which is consistent with prior clinical data in enteric hyperoxaluria. The results once again demonstrate that the drug's mechanism of action can potentially have an impact on all stages of disease. Top-line data from Study 206 should be out before the year ends. The two Phase 3 trials are Urirox-1 and Urirox-2, which are designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Reloxaliase in patients with enteric hyperoxaluria. The primary efficacy endpoint for both trials is the percent change from baseline in 24-hour urinary oxalate excretion measured during Weeks 1-4, comparing Reloxaliase to placebo. Top-line data for Urirox-1 will be out by the end of 2019 and top-line data from Urirox-2 will be ready in the second half of 2021. The company intends on submitting a Biologics License Application for Reloxaliase using the accelerated approval regulatory pathway.

Source: Company Presentation

ALLN-346:

ALLN-346 is the company's second product candidate and is currently in the pre-clinical phase. The drug is an orally-administered non-absorbed urate-degrading enzyme designed to reduce the urate burden on the kidneys. The drug will be targeting patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease. The company is currently completing its pre-clinical development and is working on scaling their manufacturing processes in order to support future clinical studies. Allena expects to file an Investigational New Drug application with the FDA in the second half of 2019 and initiate the first clinical trial of ALLN-346 in the first half of 2020.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of June 30, 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents of roughly $48.5 million compared to approximately $61.6 million as of December 31, 2018. Research and development expenses for the second quarter were $8.5 million compared to $5.8 million in Q2 of 2018. General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $2.7 million compared to $2.2 million in Q2 of the prior year. Overall, the net loss for the quarter was $11.2 million compared to $8.6 million in the prior year. The company has a cash runway into the fourth quarter of next year.

Wall Street ignored the company through most of 2019. However, since early August, five analyst firms including Cowen & Co. and Credit Suisse have reiterated Buy ratings. Price targets proffered range from $7.00 to $26.00 a share. Wedbush reiterated their Buy rating and $26 price target last week.

Verdict:

I am fairly ambivalent on this name even as the shares are much cheaper than when they debuted on the market. The company does have multiple 'shots on goal' and is picking up some increasingly positive analyst support recently. Allena also has potential upcoming catalysts and a NDA filing.

However, the company is aiming at a fairly large niche, and I have not done particularly well with 'enzyme' plays over the years. The company will have to raise funding at some point over the next year. Finally, despite the slide in the shares since its IPO, there has been no insider buying in this concern. Therefore, a large stake seems unwarranted at this time. A small 'watch item' position for those wanting more exposure to this space would seem to be warranted, however.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.