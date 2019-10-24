Uber: Sell Or Short Before November 6th

Because of the WeWork fiasco and a weak environment for money losing unicorns, I expect many Uber insiders to sell when they have the opportunity to do so.

Uber's IPO lockup period ends on November 6th and $24 billion worth of shares, 400% of the current float, are able to be sold.

Most of the time, I invest purely on fundamentals, and I rarely short stocks. However in the case of Uber (UBER) I see this as a huge fat pitch and am now short the stock because of both poor fundamentals and the perfect storm of technical issues facing the shares, most notably the IPO lockup expiring on November 6th.

Relative Under Performance to Lyft - Why?

Both Lyft (LYFT) and Uber have had rocky debuts since their IPOs earlier this year. But since August 1st, before earnings for both companies and before Lyft announced that its share lock up will end earlier than expected, Lyft has underperformed Uber by 8%.

This is surprising considering Uber's Q2 earnings were a disaster and the shares dropped 12% on the news, while Lyft's Q2 earnings had the stock jump 8% with the company raising guidance. There are also hints that Lyft continues to take market share from Uber and that the overall market is decelerating. So why is Uber outperforming Lyft?

I believe the reason is simply due to supply and demand of the shares. The Lyft IPO lock up period ended on August 19, freeing a significant amount of shares held by insiders to be sold.

In the previous month before the lock up expired, Lyft traded 3.6 million shares per day. In the 30 days after the lockup, ignoring the high volume day of the lockup itself where it traded 26 million shares, it traded over double the volume to 8 million shares per day. Comparing the same period, Uber's trading volume declined from 11 million shares a day in the 30 days before August 19th to 8.5 million shares a day in the 30 days after.

Uber's extreme lock up size

When Lyft's lock up period ended, 257 million shares were eligible to be sold. At $52/share, this represented $13 billion in shares. Lyft shares were actually flat on that day, but they had already dropped nearly 30%, or $15/share, from a month earlier, then fell another 15% to the mid 40s a few weeks later.

Uber's IPO lock up is much bigger. Uber's current float is 195 million shares, worth $6.1 billion. But on November 6th, 763.8 million shares worth $24 billion that will be able to be sold, nearly 400% of their current float. In the last 30 days, Uber has traded around $300 million worth of shares a day. I believe this is just going to be too many shares for the market to absorb and the stock is going to plunge.

Other Key Differences

The market has not been kind to the group of profitless unicorns lately. Peloton (PTON) IPO'd at $29/share in late September and has gone straight down since, with shares recently under $21. Pinterest has gone from $35/share down in mid August to $26/share. But the biggest difference I see between mid August and now is the botched WeWork (WE) IPO. In the last few months, WeWork has gone from a proposed $47 billion valuation, to as low as $10 billion, to a possible cash crunch driven bankruptcy, to a SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF) rescue valuing the company at $8 billion. While these are completely different businesses, I believe the rapid 80% fall in the value of WeWork will cause Uber insiders to reconsider how quickly the market can turn on money losing businesses.

Additionally, when the Lyft lock up ended, co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer as well as chief financial officer Brian Roberts, who collectively own 5.6% of the company, told equity analysts didn't plan to sell. I doubt that Travis Kalanick, Uber's founder who was ousted from the company but still owns 8.6% of the shares, will provide a similar vote of confidence.

Conclusion

I think the sheer size of Uber's IPO lockup expiration into a market that has been recently unfriendly to unprofitable unicorns could be a repeat of Twitter's (TWTR) lockup expiration where the stock dropped 18% in a day then continued to drop afterwards. Despite the recent drop in the shares, many insiders and employees still have a low cost basis and are happy to sell at a $55 billion valuation. If this all wasn't enough, we're heading into November where we could see tax loss driven selling pressures from early public investors. For aggressive investors, this could be a good timing for a short position. For Uber bulls that are looking to invest, I think you will see a much lower entry point in 3 weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UBER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.