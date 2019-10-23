Cerner To Acquire AbleVets For Federal Health IT Market

With the transaction, CERN is building up its Government Services group as the Federal Health IT market is projected to grow over the next few years.

AbleVets provides healthcare IT consulting and services to Federal health agencies in the U.S.

Cerner has agreed to acquire AbleVets for an undisclosed sum.

Cerner (CERN) announced it has agreed to acquire AbleVets for an undisclosed amount.

AbleVets operates as a health IT engineering and consulting company focused on providing services to federal agencies.

With the deal, CERN is adding partner AbleVets’ 350-strong professional force to its Government Services group as it expects the Federal Health IT market to grow in the medium-term.

Target Company

Chantilly, Virginia-based AbleVets was founded in 2012 to provide health IT consulting and engineering services to federal government and other commercial healthcare clients.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Wyatt Smith, who was previously Vice President, Healthcare at Agilex Technologies and oncologist for the U.S. Navy.

AbleVets’ primary service offerings include:

Cybersecurity

Agile engineering

Data and analytics

Technology enablement

Company partners or major customers include the US Department of Defense, the Department of Veteran Affairs, the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as other federal health agencies and commercial healthcare clients.

Market

According to a market research report by Deltek, the US federal health IT services market was valued at $6.1 billion in 2018, is projected to reach $8.5 billion by 2022 and then fall to $8.1 in 2023.

A major contributor to federal health IT spending is the US Department of Health and Human Services, accounting for about 40% of the US government’s $7.5 billion spent on health IT in 2017.

The main driver for this expected growth are the Veterans Affairs’ and Department of Health and Human Services’ Electronic Health Records [EHR] initiatives, which are projected to cause a peak of spending in 2022, followed by a slight decline due to new systems coming online.

Additionally, the federal EHR IT initiatives also focus on cyber, access and interoperability, as well as cloud and digital platforms.

According to an announcement from June 2017 made by the former Veteran Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, MD, the Veteran Affairs would transition its legacy VistA EHR to Cerner which has been fueled by the desire to interoperate with the Department of Defense and the private health sector.

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Cerner didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction, so the deal was likely for a financial non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of June 29, 2019, CERN had $953.5 million in cash and short-term investments and $2.56 billion in total liabilities, of which $1.0 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the six months ended June 29, 2019, was $246.2 million.

In the past 12 months, CERN’s stock price has risen 6.2% vs. the U.S. Healthcare industry’s rise of 18.1% and the overall U.S. Market’s growth of 8.9% , as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Earnings surprises have been positive versus consensus estimates in only four of the last twelve quarters and negative in seven quarters, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has risen sharply, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Commentary

Cerner is acquiring AbleVets to bolster its U.S. Federal IT capabilities.

As Cerner Government Services president Travis Dalton stated in the deal announcement,

Teaming up with health technology leaders that bring specialized industry expertise and capabilities—like AbleVets for the federal market—will further help us drive optimal outcomes at an exceptional value for our clients and taxpayers. This is a transformational program and Cerner is building for our immediate needs while making decisions and investments to ensure we have the right talent in place for long-term success.

The deal will add AbleVets’ 350 federal-centric IT professionals to Cerner’s Government Services group after the two have partnered for the past year, so integration risk should be minimal.

While we don’t know how much Cerner paid for AbleVets, the U.S. Federal Health IT market is expected to grow significantly through 2022, providing an industry backdrop that is favorable to Cerner’s decision to bring more headcount in-house.

With the acquisition, CERN appears to be increasing its visibility and scope of bidding operations as Federal Health IT grows.

