Axcella Health And AXA1655 In Hepatic Encephalopathy

Clinically, AXA1655 is being evaluated for therapeutic efficacy in patients with hepatic encephalopathy, a rare disease affecting 70% of individuals with liver cirrhosis.

Introduction

Axcella Health (AXLA), formerly known as Newco LS16/Flagship Labs, was founded in 2008. Its development platform has created a diverse pipeline of drug assets to treat metabolic liver disease, Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) and sickle cell disease. The AXA development platform has been designed to:

Harness the power of endogenous metabolic modulators, or EMMs, a broad family of molecules that fundamentally impact and regulate human metabolism. AXA candidates are novel compositions of EMMs engineered in distinct ratios, with the objective of maximizing the fundamental role that EMMs play in regulating multiple metabolic functions.

AXLA has several investigative drug candidates in clinical development. The focus of this article is AXA1655 in development for HE.

Hepatic Encephalopathy

The lead drug investigative drug candidate, AXA1655, is in clinical evaluation for hepatic encephalopathy (HE). HE is a rare liver disease affecting 63,000 to 130,000 individuals in the US. It is a common complication of portal hypertension and cirrhosis and affects 70% of individuals with liver cirrhosis.

HE is a decline in brain function due to advanced liver diseases such as cirrhosis or hepatitis. A damaged liver is unable to remove toxic substances from your blood leading to a build-up. Toxins can travel through your body until they reach the brain, causing mental and physical symptoms of HE. The National Organization for Rare Disorders describes 3 subtypes of HE:

Type A, which is associated with acute liver failure; Type B, which is associated with portosystemic shunt (a shunt that bypasses the liver) with no existing liver disease present; and Type C, which is associated with scarring and poor function of the liver (cirrhosis), which often occurs with chronic liver disease.

Type A is often graded as covert (CHE) whereas Type B is graded as overt (OHE). CHE patients have normal mental and neurological status. OHE patients have neurological and neuropsychiatric abnormalities. CHE is minimal HE and regarded as the preclinical stage of OHE. Potential targets for therapeutic intervention are shown in Fig. 1.

Fig.1: Potential Therapeutic Targets of HE.

AXA1655 is being developed for the treatment of patients with OHE. Interim clinical data presented at the 2019 EASL conference showed that AXA1665 positively impacted markers (including decreased ammonia) related to liver health in subjects with mild and moderate hepatic insufficiency.

The full Phase 2a topline data from the 12-week randomized, placebo-controlled, Non-IND, IRB-approved clinical study in approximately 60 mild and moderate hepatic insufficiency (Child-Pugh Class A and B) subjects is expected H1/2020. The future IND will be to develop AXA1665 to treat either or both complications of cirrhosis, specifically HE and sarcopenia. Axcella noted that a Phase 2b/3 registrational (pivotal) trial will be launched in H2/2020 to support the submission of a New Drug Application.

Institutional Investors And Analyst Ratings

AXLA share price has depreciated from the IPO highs of $20 to the current $5 since its IPO in Q2/2019. I think the lack of an IND application has led to the misunderstanding that AXLA has not yet initiated clinical trials. In fact, AXLA has 4 clinical trials in progress. The biggest risk is the refusal of IND application by the FDA for the aforementioned drug candidate. This would negatively impact the ability of the company to move forward with planned clinical trials.

At the end of Q2/2019, AXLA reported cash and cash equivalents of $117.9M. Institutional ownership currently stands at 62.25%, with 28 institutional holders accounting for 14,369,179 total shares. Analysts recommend a strong buy with a 12-month price target of $19.50

Market Outlook

President & CEO Bill Hinshaw on the future:

We believe our unique development model and ability to generate human data prior to making a development path decision for our AXA Candidates provides the potential to make rapid and well-informed product development decisions. Our ongoing clinical programs are progressing well and we look forward to completing enrollment and anticipate reporting additional human data next year.

