Goodfood Has Strong Fundamentals Presenting A Delicious Upside

Investment Thesis

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTC:GDDFF) is a provider of meal subscription service in Canada. The company has ~200k subscribers having exhibited impressive subscriber and revenue growth over the past few years with 2019E revenue expected to be >120% higher than 2018 revenue. Despite the strong growth, the stock price has suffered a recent downturn as a result of high SG&A costs in Q2 2019 which we believe are due to automation initiatives and additions to the fixed cost base required to support the company's aggressive expansion. Results improved significantly in Q3 2019. Furthermore, the poor performance of Blue Apron (APRN), a US peer, has weighed down on the stock price however we believe this is unjustified as the Canadian market is still well behind the US in terms of adoption and Goodfood has a leadership position which it can leverage to benefit from the increasing penetration of meal subscription services. The management team owns ~40% of the shares which provides them significant "skin in the game" and the company has a strong balance sheet. Ultimately, we present a view of fundamentals which we believe is fairly conservative and points to at least a 30% upside on today's stock price even after providing for increasing competition and a relatively high churn rate.

Source: Yahoo Finance; author's comments

Company Overview

Products and Services

Goodfood provides a meal-kit subscription service that allows subscribers to sign up for meal kits containing raw ingredients and step by step instructions that can easily be assembled into a fully cooked meal. The service is essentially a substitute for going to the grocery store and meal planning for busy families. The company provides several options for its subscribers including classic recipes, vegetarian options, low carb options, high-end meals, and breakfast options.

Goodfood meal kit options - Source: Company website

Subscribers can sign up for the service via the company's website with meal kits being delivered on a weekly basis. A key advantage of the company's business model is that subscribers pay ahead of taking delivery allowing the company to operate on a significant cash flow positive basis. Subscribers can decide ahead of time whether they want to take delivery during a particular week or not. This also leads to some seasonal impacts on the company's financials (to be discussed later). Given the broad array of consumer preferences, the company constantly expands/modifies its menu and employs dedicated chefs to come up with new recipes. The following video provides a visual illustration of what subscribers can expect in a typical meal kit.

The company sources the ingredients from local farms and distributors and has production facilities in key Canadian markets. With its recent expansion, the company has the capacity to serve ~600k subscribers and $750M of annual sales which are well beyond what we project in our conservative financial model.

Source: Company reports

In terms of cost to the consumer, the products fall somewhere between buying your own groceries and preparing meals from scratch and going out to eat at a restaurant/using a delivery service such as Uber Eats (although much closer to the former option). The chart below shows an estimation of price per serving for various options offered by the company which readers can compare to other alternatives.

Source: Company reports

Since the company collects payment when customers sign up, the business model is significantly working capital positive and given the distribution network of Goodfood, raw materials can be sourced after payment has been collected which minimizes risk. This dynamic is important as the company's EBITDA and other traditional income statement metrics may not be representative of overall performance since cash generation will likely better than what these metrics suggest. This will be apparent in the build up of our financial forecast presented later.

Key Highlights

200k subscribers

1700 employees

$155M - $165M 2019E revenue (September year end)

12 dedicated chefs

4 production facilities

Market Overview

Key Trends

North Americans live busier lifestyles than ever before. This trend coupled with the growing desire towards a healthier lifestyle and millennial affordability issues is all contributing factors towards the growing meal kit market. This is evident in the growth in subscribers experienced by Goodfood and other players over the last several years (Goodfood has effectively doubled its subscriber base over the last few years). Another contributing trend is the overwhelming need of today's population for convenience and home delivery. Many goods which we couldn't comprehend being bought online 10-15 years ago now have a dominant online market share including clothes, mattresses, and furniture. Food is no exception, and in the long term, we believe this market will trend further toward online shopping.

Market Size and Segmentation

According to Canadian census data, there are ~12M urban households in Canada. In our view, this is effectively the addressable market size. Note that we have limited our view to urban households only as this part of the population generally fits better into the criteria for key customers (i.e. busy lifestyle, faster, delivery times etc.). A scan of various competitor's public disclosures suggests that up to 0.8M households have tried a meal kit delivery at least once. Note that this figure is much higher than the actual number of households that are subscribing to this service on a regular basis since most companies provide a free first order (trial period) which leads to a high churn rate. Essentially most of the churn relates to subscribers who sign up to get a free meal kit. Analyst reports suggest that Goodfood owns ~39% of the Canadian market which would put the total market size today at ~0.4M - 0.5M households who subscribe on a recurring basis to these services. This represents a ~4% penetration rate on the overall addressable market suggesting a significant upside.

Competition Analysis

Canadian meal kit market (Note: HelloFresh has acquired Chef's plate recently) - Source: company reports / Canaccord Genuity Initiation Report

The chart above shows segmentation within the Canadian market. As can be seen, there are quite a few number of competitors due to low barrier to entry; however, Goodfood and HelloFresh (which has also acquired Chef's plate) have a significant first-mover advantage. As is generally the case in such markets, the smaller players eventually either can't compete in the long term or will be acquired by the larger players. This is already apparent with HelloFresh's acquisition of Chef's plate and several other recent acquisitions listed below.

Source: company reports

HelloFresh international division is profitable

A key data point to note is that HelloFresh's international division is already profitable which suggests that the business model for these services is robust even outside the US. We see Goodfood heading towards a similar path and a conservative view of breakeven timing is reflected in our financial forecast.

Lower CAC vs. competition

Goodfood has lower customer acquisition costs (~$110 per customer) compared to key competitors such as HelloFresh and Blue Apron in the US who have CAC of ~$160 - $170 (Source: Canaccord Genuity calculation). This is a key indicator of an efficient operator in this increasingly competitive space.

Higher website visits

Since almost all sales in this market are generated via company websites, the total visits on these websites is a key indicator of competitive strength. The chart below clearly illustrates that Goodfood is well ahead of its Canadian competitors

Recent Weakness in Stock Price not Warranted

Q2 results were not an indication of stalled progress towards profitability

As alluded to earlier and illustrated by the stock price chart above, the stock price fell a fair bit following the company's Q2 results release. These results included an adj. EBITDA loss of $5.4M which was higher than previous quarters. The adj. EBITDA margins also deteriorated from -13% to -15% which most likely caused investors to cast doubt on the company's path to profitability. This was also amidst a time when questions were being raised on the ability of high growth/disruptive companies to reach profitability (e.g. Uber, Lyft, etc.). We believe the deterioration in EBITDA was simply a result of additions to the company's fixed cost base (SG&A) required to support the aggressive growth. For example, the company has disclosed the investments it is making in automating processes in its supply chain which will eventually allow for higher profitability. The company's Q3 results reported an adj. EBITDA loss of $2.3M at a -5% margin which supports our theory that costs added during Q2 were to the fixed base and won't impact results as the company continues to scale aggressively. More importantly, however, during Q3 the company generated positive unlevered cash flows according to our estimates. We believe this is a significant event that the market did not give enough credit to the company (although stock price did recover somewhat from previous levels). As noted previously, given the positive working capital model employed by the company, EBITDA won't always reflect the true cash flow picture.

Blue Apron's deterioration is unjustifiably reflected on Goodfood's stock price

Blue Apron was one of the first companies to enter the meal-kit market in the US and perhaps the most well known. The company is an example of a unicorn which entered the market with a lot of buzz and led to a serious loss of value for its shareholders. This has had a significant negative impact on meal kit stocks in general and we believe has caused unjustified weakness in Goodfood's stock price. We believe there are two key factors that differentiate Goodfood from Blue Apron that the market is not taking into account.

1) Blue Apron was massively overvalued since its IPO. The company IPO'd at a $3B valuation implying a 3.0x - 3.5x forward revenue multiple. Comparatively, Goodfood currently sits at ~0.9x revenue multiple.

2) Blue Apron's revenues have declined from ~$880M in 2017 to ~470M in 2019E whereas Goodfood's revenue has gone from ~$19M to $160M during that same period. A key difference between the two companies is the market they operate in. The US has ~150 meal-kit companies with the top five accounting for ~80% of the market share. In Canada, there are only ~15 companies with the top two accounting for more than 90% of market share and a significant first-mover advantage. Furthermore, according to analyst estimates, 18% of US urban households have tried a meal-kit service whereas for Canada this figure sits at around 6%, therefore, indicating a 3x lower market penetration (i.e. more room for to grow for a smaller number of companies vs. the US).

Potential Growth Vectors

Under-penetrated Canadian Market: As discussed above, the Canadian market is under-penetrated vs. the US allowing for higher upside. Additionally, there is less competition compared to the US.

Investments in Automation: The company has noted in the past that it is making investments in automating its back-end processes which will eventually lead towards a target EBITDA margin of 15%. Readers will note that our financial forecast below is significantly more conservative and actually show that EBITDA margins never even get to breakeven, however, the company will still be cash flow positive given its positive working capital model. This is a key point to note and one we believe leads to the misunderstood nature of this business. Note that although EBITDA is negative, the change in working capital is significantly positive hence the cash flows are positive (see calculation in the forecast below).

Potential acquisition candidate: As noted previously, this industry has seen significant M&A activity recently and this consolidation is almost guaranteed to continue given that only scale players can effectively compete and have the hope to reach profitability. It is interesting to note that large grocery chains have already made acquisitions in this space including Kroger, Albertson's and Metro. It is easy to see that these grocery chains can generate a significant amount of synergies as they already have an established supply chain. We believe that being the only scale play in Canada that is available for a potential acquisition (Chefs Plate was already acquired by HelloFresh), several potential suitors are likely already assessing the possibility to acquire Goodfood.

Historical Financials and Valuation

Historical Results

Financial results for the company have been very impressive in recent times as illustrated by the following charts.

Source: Company disclosures

A key item to note is that the company's results have a significant seasonality impact as explained by the chart below.

Source: Company investor presentation

After its recent financing, the company currently has cash of ~$50M which we believe is more than sufficient for the company to reach a cash flow positive state. In other words, no further capital raise should be required to meet the forecast of the company presented below.

Unit Economics

A lot of readers may look at the business model and think how this is an attractive business given the high churn rate. A key point to note in this area is that most of the churn relates to first time subscribers who use their free delivery incentive and don't sign up on a recurring basis. Over time, the % of these temporary subscribers will fall compared to regular subscribers. Below is a sample calculation that demonstrates the unit economics for the business and the investment/returns on a sample level of customers. Note that the company does not disclose data at this level of granularity so for analysis purposes, we have used fairly conservative assumptions.

Note: The revenue amount is calculated by multiplying ARPU by average customers for the period; Average customers calculated as average of beginning and ending customer count

As can be seen, the payback period on new customers is very attractive despite the high upfront churn. Even if we assume an ongoing churn of 5% which is significantly higher, the payback period is still very reasonable to demonstrate the robustness of the business model

Valuation

If readers have been following our previous articles, you will note that we generally like to use fairly conservative, stress-test level assumptions when building out financial forecasts. We believe that in this particular instance we have been overly conservative given the overall competition level. Key assumptions to our forecast include:

New players enter the Canadian market and Goodfood's market share drops from 39% to 29%

Sustained decrease in pricing as a result of new competition

Significantly lower growth rate compared to previous years

Very marginal increases in overall market size (despite Canada having a very high immigration level with approximately quarter of the population born in a different country)

Slight improvement to churn as recurring base increases

Margin improvement as a result of scale and automation initiatives coming to fruition - note that our year 5 EBITDA% is much lower than management's target of 15% margins

No cash taxes in near term given company's historical losses

Exit multiple of 0.85x revenue which is lower than today's multiple

Notes:

HH's that have tried meal kits is an estimate derived via scan of various mean-kit company reports and is in-line with analyst assumptions

Goodfood's share of Canadian market calculated using ending active subs divided by Canadian Market size

Churn calculated as churned subs / (beginning subs + 50% gross adds) divided by 12

As can be seen from the calculation above, even a very conservative model yields >30% upside to today's stock price.

Key Risks

Increasing competition: As discussed several times, barriers to entry are low in this space and an increase in competition is expected. This will result in lower per unit revenue and higher incentives. Competition can emerge from HelloFresh deciding to deploy further capital in Canada and large grocery chains entering the market organically.

Negative earnings: Although cash flow from operations has recently turned positive, many investors still look at EBITDA as a proxy and to compare with other investments. Inability to scale EBITDA to profitability levels may hold back stock price appreciation even though the company is generating positive cash flows. We believe that this is only a short term issue and in the longer term, the market will recognize the cash generated from the business.

Product recall risk: Meal-kit is an industry defined by reputation and any recalls can have an outsized impact on meal-kit players vs. large grocery chains.

Conclusion

Goodfood's recent stock price weakness creates an attractive entry point and we believe that even a conservative scenario could result in at least 30% upside.

Key sources:

Goodfood financial results

Goodfood investor presentation

Canaccord Genuity Initiation Report on Goodfood

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.