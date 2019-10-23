Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - All Of The CEFs Decreased Their Net Asset Values

Most of the funds from the sector are still trading at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

We consider the past week as negative for the sector as all of the closed-end funds from the area reported a decrease in their net asset values.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders like us.

Currently, we are cautious when we choose our long positions, as most of the closed-end funds which hold municipal bonds have lost their statistical edge and are traded at positive Z-scores. However, there are several interesting pair trade opportunities which can be traded. For the conservative market participants with a longer investment horizon, I still see interesting dividend opportunities that are trading at high discounts.

The Benchmark

Another slight decrease in the price of the benchmark of the municipal bonds after the increased optimism after the trade deal meeting between the U.S. and China. Respectively, the investors were looking again at riskier assets and the interest for safer assets such as municipal bonds was limited. The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) fell by $0.07 and finished Friday's session at $113.99 per share. Still, the performance of the sector on an annual basis is very impressive and the slight decrease over the past several weeks cannot remove the good impression.

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The strong correlation between these major indices and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

The News

Several funds from the sector announced their regular dividends:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) $0.0320 per share.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) $0.0531 per share.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBH) $0.0624 per share.

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBO) $0.0393 per share.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBW) $0.0448 per share.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

2. Biggest price increase

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Above, I have plotted potential "Buy" candidates based on their Z-score. The purpose of this indicator is to show us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. It is interesting for me to see that we still have closed-end funds from the sector, which are traded at a negative Z-score. It is true that we cannot talk about a significant edge, but, in such uptrend, even a negative Z-score or relatively low Z-score may be a reason to review a fund as a potential "Long" candidate.

If I have to summarize the last week, I will say that it was negative for the closed-end funds which invest in municipal bonds. All of the Munis reported a decrease in their net asset values. Regarding the prices, we had several funds that finished the week in green territory. On the other hand, the prices of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) and BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (BBF) fell by more than 4.00%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) is the only one Muni with a Z-score below -1.00 point. Over the past months, the price of MAV fell after the management team decided to decrease its dividend twice. At the beginning of the year, the monthly dividend was $0.0525 per share and now it is $0.0375 per share.

2. Highest Z-Score

If we take into consideration the current market situation, we should not be surprised by the outcome of our observation. Many of the funds have positive Z-scores, but it is difficult to label them as "overpriced" because some of them are still traded at high discounts and their earnings/coverage ratios are close to the important level of 100%.

Yes, maybe the sector will continue its strong uptrend if the interest rate cuts continue, and very soon, we may see many of the funds to be traded at premiums, but my recommendation will be to play this game in a smart way and to re-allocate your money from some funds which pretend to be overpriced based on the Z-score to funds which are undervalued based on the same metric. For me, it is totally clear that I will not take a long position in the funds which are traded at Z-score above 2.00 points.

I admit that Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) is a quality fund with a positive earning/coverage ratio. However, from a discount/premium and Z-score perspective seems overpriced compared to its peers.

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 0.82 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 0.99 points.

3. Biggest Discount

Many of the funds are traded at an attractive discount. I will highlight the fact that most of them are state-specific. The national Munis are currently traded at a smaller discount, most probably due to their diversified portfolio.

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund is the fund that I am interested in. It has a discount of 12.28% and currently, we do have a Z-score of 0.50 points.

This closed-end fund seems undervalued compared to its New York peers. On top of that, it has a positive earnings/coverage ratio and positive UNII balance per share. The current yield which is offered by NBO is 3.81% and the yield on net asset value is 3.34%.

The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in New York are 86.20%, and the ones located in California are 3.80%. The number of the holdings in the portfolio is 122, and "Prerefund" and "Higher Education" are the sectors with the biggest weights.

4. Highest Premium

PIMCO funds continue to be the ones that are traded at the highest premium. The trust in the management team and the good past results are one of the main reasons why the market participants want to have them even at a price higher than the net asset value. My simple recommendation here is to stay away from long positions in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ), PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) and PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML). I find them as overpriced due to their high Z-scores and premiums. Also, for PCQ, I do expect to see a dividend cut when the UNII per share balance is fully used.

If you have a long position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA), I see the current period as favorable to close it and to select another good buying opportunity from the sector. My personal opinion is that it is overpriced compared to its peers, and its Z-score and premium are the confirming signals.

The average discount/premium of the sector is -4.99%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was -4.78%.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Above, we saw the willingness of the market participants to pay a premium for the PIMCO funds. This table could be a good explanation of that desire and why PIMCO funds are differently treated. The funds from this sponsor proved that they can outperform their peers by return on net asset value over the past five years. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 4.66%.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on the price is 4.14%, and the average yield on net asset value is 3.95%.

My recommendation here is to check also the earnings/coverage ratio and the UNII per share balances of the funds which offer higher yields. I am saying it because if the earnings are not high enough to cover the dividend, it is possible to see a decrease in the distribution which is going to affect the yield of the funds, and it is very likely to see a decrease in its price.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

The average effective leverage of the sector is 35.1%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Seven funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Above, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades that you can review if you use the discount as a metric.

Note: This article was originally published on October 20, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

