GeoPark: Managing Q3 Operations In A Weak Macro Environment

I also believe the company will be able to deliver an annual production growth in the lower teens, given the 4Q2019 drilling schedule.

The sluggish production growth is considered more an effect of proactive capital spending control than production plateauing.

It made two oil discoveries, of Guaco 1 in Llanos 34, Colombia is viewed as significant.

In 3Q2019, GeoPark acquired seven exploration blocks, three in Colombia and four in Brazil, and divested two blocks in Colombia.

What

On October 17, 2019, GeoPark Limited (GPRK) announced its operational update for the 3Q2019. GeoPark will report its 3Q2019 financial results on November 6, 2019, after the market close.

Below, let's review the reported operating results so as to shine some light on the investment thesis presented in the previous articles (see here, here, and here).

Rightholding. On July 11, 2019, GeoPark was officially awarded three exploration blocks in the Llanos Basin, Colombia, in 50:50 partnership with Ecopetrol's (EC) subsidiary Hocol, which are Llanos 86, Llanos 87, and Llanos 104 (Fig. 1; Table 1).

These three blocks, covering a total area of 679,292 acres or 2,752 sq km and to be operated by GeoPark, are estimated to hold 86-155 MMbbl of gross unrisked exploration resources, as independently audited by Gaffney, Cline, and Associates (see here).

Fig. 1. Location of Llanos 86, Llanos 87, and Llanos 104 blocks. Source.

Table 1. Three Llanos Basin blocks awarded to GeoPark. Source.

The company also acquired four new exploration blocks in Brazil. In September 2019, GeoPark was preliminarily awarded the REC-T-58, REC-T-67, and REC-T-77 blocks in the Reconcavo Basin and the POTT-834 Block in the Potiguar Basin (all being GeoPark operated, 100% WI) in the first cycle of the Permanent Offer held by ANP. These blocks cover an area of 30,731 acres. The Reconcavo blocks are located near the Praia dos Castelhanos discovery in the REC-T-128 block. GeoPark is committed to spending only $1.3 million in aggregate (including bonus and work program) during the first exploration period of five years.

On July 1, 2019, GeoPark completed the divestiture of the La Cuerva and Yamu blocks in Colombia.

Exploration. GeoPark made a major new oil discovery - Guaco 1 - on the westernmost fault trend in the Llanos 34 Block, which potentially opens up a new trend. The Guaco 1 exploration well tested flowing approximately 960 bbl/d of medium-grade (24.6° API) crude oil, with 0.3% water cut. The well began production on September 14, 2019, and has produced approximately 22,000 barrels over a 30-day period; current production is approximately 600 bo/d with a 0.3% water-cut (see here).

According to pre-drilling estimates, Guaco may hold 20-40 MMbo of resources. It represents the 14th oil field discovered in Llanos 34 since 2012. Follow-up appraisal drilling is planned for 2020. It will add significantly to the company's reserves in 2019 or 2020 (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. A map of LLA-34, showing the location of the Guaco discovery. Source.

In Brazil, the company discovered the Praia dos Castelhanos oil field in the REC-T-128 Block in the previous quarter. Long-term testing initiated in late 3Q2019 averages 200-220 bo/d gross of light oil.

Development. In the Llanos 34 Block in Colombia, GeoPark tested and brought on stream five new wells, including Tigana Sur 8, Tigana Sur 14, Jacana 28, Jacana 29, and Jacana 51, adding more than 3,000 bo/d gross.

Also in Colombia, the flowline connecting Llanos 34 to the Oleoducto de los Llanos (aka, ODL) was fully operational during the 3Q2019 with oil flowing from the Jacana oil field to the ODL infrastructure, contributing to operating netback improvements and reducing overall operational risks.

Production. Total production in the 3Q2019 averaged 39,619 boe/d, including 33,693 bbl/d in oil and 35.6 MMcf/d in natural gas.

Colombia : In the 3Q2019, average net oil and gas production in the country grew year-over-year by 8% to 31,578 boe/d as compared to 29,139 boe/d in 3Q2018 (Table 2). Sequentially, production in the country declined by 1.9%; however, adjusted for the 640 bo/d production from the La Cuerva and Yamu blocks which were divested on July 1, 2019, production in the country was essentially unchanged from the 2Q2019 to 3Q2019 (Table 3).

: In the 3Q2019, average net oil and gas production in the country grew year-over-year by 8% to 31,578 boe/d as compared to 29,139 boe/d in 3Q2018 (Table 2). Sequentially, production in the country declined by 1.9%; however, adjusted for the 640 bo/d production from the La Cuerva and Yamu blocks which were divested on July 1, 2019, production in the country was essentially unchanged from the 2Q2019 to 3Q2019 (Table 3). Brazil : Average net natural gas production in the country decreased by 26% to 2,292 boe/d in the 3Q2019 compared to 3,124 boe/d in the 3Q2018. Compared to the 2Q2019, Brazilian production increased by 35% due to a higher demand for the Manati natural gas (Table 3).

: Average net natural gas production in the country decreased by 26% to 2,292 boe/d in the 3Q2019 compared to 3,124 boe/d in the 3Q2018. Compared to the 2Q2019, Brazilian production increased by 35% due to a higher demand for the Manati natural gas (Table 3). Chile : Average net production in the country increased by 28% to 3,358 boe/d, the highest since 4Q2016, thanks to the discovery and development of the Jauke gas field.

: Average net production in the country increased by 28% to 3,358 boe/d, the highest since 4Q2016, thanks to the discovery and development of the Jauke gas field. Argentina: Average net production in the country increased by 3% to 2,384 boe/d in 3Q2019 (66% oil, 34% gas) compared to 2,319 boe/d in 3Q2018 (65% oil, 35% gas).

Table 2. Production in the 3Q2019 by country. Source.

Table 3. Quarterly production by country. Source.

So what

Production growth profile. On a consolidated basis, the total production increased by 6.5% year over year and by 1.1% over the previous quarter. However, some 640 bo/d of production was sold along with the La Cuerva and Yamu blocks on July 1, 2019, rendering 3Q2019 production figure not comparable to prior quarters. Adjusted for this effect, the year-over-year and sequential production growth is 8.2% and 2.7%, respectively (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. Production profile by quarter for GeoPark. Source: Laurentian Research based on company press releases.

After adjusting for the effect of asset divestment:

oil production for the entire company increased by 9.8% as compared with one year ago, while that in Colombia grew by 9.9% year over year

quarterly average oil production has remained essentially unchanged in the first three quarters of 2019

Production plateau? In view of the apparently flat oil production, one may wonder whether oil production in GeoPark's flagship property Llanos 34 has plateaued. As I will discuss below, the answer appears to be no; rather, I think the slow production growth is the intended result of the company's proactive capital spending management.

GeoPark has a history of managing production growth according to the prevailing oil prices. In 2015, when the oil price was at low levels, it posted oil production growth rates of 3.4%; as the oil price began to pick up in later 2016, it accelerated production growth (Fig. 3; Table 4).

Table 4. Oil production and oil production growth rate over the previous year. Source: Laurentian Research based on company press releases.

For 2019, GeoPark has a flexible capital expenditure plan including the lower case (Brent lower than or around $60/bbl), the base case (Brent around $65-75/bbl), and the higher case (Brent around or higher than $80/bbl), corresponding to progressively higher production growth rates (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. The flexible capital plan and production growth guidance of GeoPark. Source.

As it turns out, we may finish the eventful year of 2019 with the Brent benchmark averaging $63/bbl (Fig. 5). That puts its capital plan between the lower and base cases, for which the company guided toward no more than 15% of production growth (Fig. 4).

Fig. 5. The Brent spot price. Source.

In the first three quarters, GeoPark achieved around 10% year-over-year production growth. As discussed below, the company has 7 development wells in Llanos 34 and one well testing in Argentina, all scheduled for the 4Q2019. So, the company may still be able to raise the production growth rate toward 15%.

Now what

As long as the oil price continues to fluctuate in the relatively subdued range, it is unlikely that GeoPark will significantly increase the field development activities. In that case, it may post a production growth rate in the lower teens.

However, the company will still generate ample free cash flow; and it will be able to continue funding the growth work programs and preparing the fundamentals for future expansion.

Catalysts. In the 4Q2019, GeoPark plans to drill seven development wells, all in Llanos 34, Colombia, and three exploration wells in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil (Table 5).

The Jauke Oeste 1 exploration well in the Fell Block (GeoPark operated, 100% WI) is expected to spud in the 4Q2019.

The Aguada Baguales Sur 1 exploration well in the Aguada Baguales block (GeoPark operated, 100% WI) was drilled to a total depth of 4,839' and is being tested in the Lajas and Centenario formations currently.

The company is poised to spud the Mandacaru 1 exploration well in the POT-T-747 Block (GeoPark operated, 70% WI) in 4Q2019.

Table 5. The 4Q2019 drilling schedule. Source.

For the 4Q2019, it is possible that the discovery of the Praia dos Castelhanos oil field in Brazil and especially Guaco 1 in Colombia will lead to the addition of a significant amount of possible reserves.

The share buyback program is still ongoing, having acquired 4,404,000 shares (7% of total outstanding shares) for $72.0 million since December 2018, which provides a much-needed cushion in a volatile commodity environment as we are in this year. With a muted E&P program, the company will throw off a lot of free cash flow, which it can use to extend the currently ongoing stock buyback program or to acquire assets on the cheap; either way, the long-term shareholders stand to gain.

Going forward, I decide to continue to hold GeoPark with the belief that the fundamental expansion will eventually result in a share price breakout from the current congestion (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. Stock chart of GeoPark. Source.

Going forward, we will continue to closely monitor and evaluate GeoPark for the benefit of the private investment community at The Natural Resources Hub. Please note, GeoPark is only one of the high-quality natural resource ideas covered by us. Sign up at The Natural Resources Hub today, to gain immediate access to the enormous collection of proprietary research reports, the highly-performing live portfolio (with four high-performance strategies), and the community of like-minded investors featured on The Natural Resources Hub platform!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.