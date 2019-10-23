MELEXIS NV IEPER (MLXSF) CEO Françoise Chombar on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MELEXIS NV IEPER (OTC:MLXSF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Françoise Chombar - CEO

Karen Van Griensven - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matthias Maenhaut - Kepler Cheuvreux

Francois Bouvignies - UBS Investment Bank

Janardan Menon - Liberum Capital Limited

Marc Hesselink - ING Groep N.V.

Jeff Osborne - Cowen & Company

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Melexis's Q3 2019 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today.

I would like now to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Françoise Chombar. Please go ahead.

Françoise Chombar

Thank you, Andrea. The audience, thanks for joining the Melexis's earnings call for the third quarter of 2019. Our CFO, Karen Van Griensven, will comment on the financials and I will begin with the business update. And as said we will welcome your question afterwards.

Third quarter sales stands at €123.3 million which is at the upper end of our guidance not much change in geographical split versus the previous quarter. And it's to continuing downward trend in global car sales and the uncertain economics and geopolitical situation caused by global trade tension this is solid performance. Still it is a decrease of 16% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. We are not out of the woods yet. The bullwhip effect we have experienced in the last nine months is still at work though the severe inventory corrections are clearly adding away. Inventories at OEMs and at our customers seem to get into more stable states.

Customer order behavior also seems to be getting better step by step and we expect a further sales increase in the last quarter of this year bringing full year 2019 sales outlook to afford between €483 million and €489 million.

Next to the economic uncertainty. Legislation uncertainties make people postponed decisions also on which type of car to buy. Pent-up replacement demand should be unleashed at some point in time, though. Looking where we are today, year-to-date car sales worldwide is still down by close to 5%. A little better than a quarter ago with the combination of plus 0.5% in Japan and -1% in the U.S. and minus 2% of European car sales but still a significant minus in China with close to 11% year-to-date. The month of September saw the opposite of return to growth in China despite a more benign comparison basis. As stated at our previous earnings conference China's auto industry is suffering from the China, U.S. trade war, the recent electric car subsidy reduction and the continued absence of government incentive.

Visibility worldwide does remain low as uncertainly lingers on. Even if there are signs of moderation in the U.S. China trade negotiation. Now let me take a deeper dive into three product lines that outperforms in the third quarter. Pressure optical and temperature sensors. The first one, pressure sensors, they out performed linked to electrification content growth in cars, a nice example of the innovation Melexis is bringing to market in this regard is our newly launched system in package men solution for the reliable measurement of fuel vapor pressure suitable for evaporation systems, which are designed to capture, store and responsibly dispose of the vapor preventing it from escaping into the air. This is applied in both internal combustion engine and especially important in hybrid vehicles as more regions introduced strict legislation which prohibits presenting a few vapor into the atmosphere. Melexis here contributes to a healthier environment.

Number two our optical sensors include automotive green light sensors and also the time of light 3D sensors which grew nicely in the first nine months versus the same period of last year. Also nice to see our adjacent optical products move up well again versus the previous quarter. The letter [ph] of our family of products near-infrared remote control for multiple consumer applications. And then, last but not least our temperatures sensors they are great example of how Melexis leverages its knowhow and technology in order to grow in both its automotive and adjacent markets.

Firstly, the thermocouple interface chips used as part of a system measuring very precisely temperature very precisely temperature in exhaust systems, thereby helping again to reduce emissions of the combustion engine. And secondly, the infrared thermal arrays, where I'd like to highlight in particular one application. Infrared arrays can be used to detect heat sources quickly and precisely. When combining this feature with a classical smoke detector these results in an advance fire prevention system which is currently being deployed in high speed train.

As you can tell from the previous three product examples or product line examples, Melexis sensor and drive components serve the long-term automotive content growth trend and new opportunities in adjacent markets. My conclusion today is pretty much the same as the previous three quarters, we are realistic and not satisfied about the current situation but we remain positive and confidence about our future as our long-term growth drivers remain intact.

Karen, now over to you for the financials.

Karen Van Griensven

Thank you, Françoise. For the third quarter sales came out at €123.3 million, a decrease of 16% compared to the same quarter of the previous year and an increase of 3% compared to the previous quarter. There was a euro/U.S. dollar exchange rate effect in the magnitude of 2% compared with the same quarter of last year, and a positive impact of 1% compared to the previous quarter.

The gross result was €49.3 million or 40% of sales, a decrease of 28% compared to the same quarter of last year and a decrease of 1% compared to the previous quarter. Continue low utilization of test capacity and a less just [ph] product mix compared to the previous quarter resulted in a slightly lower gross margin. R&D expenses were 16.1% of sales, G&A was at 6.2% of sales and selling was at 3% of sales. The operating result was €18.2 million or 14.7% of sales, a decrease of 51% compared to the same quarter of last year and a decrease of 1% compared to the previous quarter.

The net result was €15.4 million or €0.38 per share, a decrease of 59% compared to €13.1 million or €0.74 per share in the third quarter of 2018 and a decrease of 1% compared to the previous quarter. The outlook for Q4, Melexis expect sales in the fourth quarter of 2019 to be in the range of €123 million to €129 million with a gross margin expectation of 40% and EBIT margin for the year of around 15%.

I think we can now start the Q&A session. So operator, please go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we'll now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Matthias Maenhaut. Please ask your question.

Matthias Maenhaut

Good afternoon, two question from my end actually. First is actually on the product mix effect, can you elaborate just a little bit more what's what is actually driving this seems to me that it should be mainly magnetic sensors that are growing or so contracting and can you just elaborate a little bit of what drives this and are you seeing some changes there in the environments and then how is your market holding up? And that would be my first question and then my second question would be on the visibility you presently having. As inventory corrections or the effects of the inventory corrections update, and ordering behavior becomes a little bit more stable, do you also have better visibility and maybe also a little bit of visibility also in next year. However your customers giving their views on next year, that would be my second question. Thank you.

Françoise Chombar

Okay, thank you Matthias. So on the product mix because of the fact that we have quite some inventory effect is very hard to take any conclusion at all on this active movement in time. What I can tell you is that the market share as such has not changed, there are always things that we lose, and there are always things that we win also against competition. So we don't see a significant change of our positioning in the markets. On the visibility, does the visibility get better, well I wish it would but I'm sorry to say it is not. The only thing we can say today where as in the last let's say nine months, we have and even already a little bit indications before but let's say certainly the last nine months. We had quite some push outs and hardly any pull in of delivery. Today the push outs have greatly diminished in both numbers and value. The pull in they are let's say up and down. So there is no real trend to be derived from that yet but it does in combination with the distribution inventory and the consignment stock inventory that we have of both a better view on then with the other customers, when we look at that we see that it is now a more, it become more stable and it became a more normalize situation which is another indication, and which is why we also are confident to say that we the feeling that the inventory corrections are slowing adding away.

So that's all we can say right now for the future the visibility remains low, the uncertainty is there. The car sales worldwide is not yet growing again though of course the decline is a little bit less. So you see that's also an indication but that doesn't mean that it's getting better. It just getting less worse or less bad but that wasn't good English, I think. So visibility into the next year I think really much too soon to tell and anyhow we will give you that guidance in February as usual.

Matthias Maenhaut

Okay, understood. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you for your questions. Your next question comes from the line of Francois Bouvignies. Please ask your question.

Francois Bouvignies

Thank you very much. My first question was on your comments on the order behavior that you're seeing and improving step by step as you call it. If you compare it to Texas Instruments that previously -- last night I don't know if you had the time to look at what they said but it quite contradictory with what you're saying. They are talking about micro uncertainty weakness across-the-board and automotive is one of the week spot with decline of revenues for the next year, possibly. So I just wanted to explain or maybe understand how come the older behavior can be different for Melexis and Texas beyond the product difference because I know you're not doing the same. But the older behavior should be the same because they said that the custom of from 90 days ago is much more cautious. So it's just contradictory to what you're saying. I just wanted to understand how you can reconcile that.

Françoise Chombar

Very interesting question, Francois. If you would recall when it was a year ago, I think, we were also the first saying that we saw a decline coming ahead in Q4 last year. There are a couple of -- well, there is not only a difference in the products that we carry. There is also a difference in lead time. Our lead times are probably a little longer because we make quite complex products which have long cycles. And we have been -- that was also something we said already over the last year. We were somehow in allocation and when you get an allocation you wait a long time or every company waits a long time to tell their customers that they are going in allocation because once you are there, then customers can be very unpredictable in their order behavior and start ordering more than they really need. And that's usually what you always see, which is why everybody in the industry is cautious and wait as long as possible to even speak about the words. It's like a bit recession.

Don't speak about it because then it's a self-fulfilling prophecy. Well with allocation, it's a bit the same thing. So lead times allocation have an influence that means if you have not spoken about this, then maybe there was not a need for customers to start ordering more than they need. And once you then do see a decline in your end markets it takes you -- the delay in information takes you longer. That means that Texas Instruments is apparently only now seeing a decline in their orders. That could be another reason. We can only say what we see. We cannot speak for Texas Instruments. And yes, we've read through their PR and the transcripts but it's not something that we became wiser off so you can read that as well. We don't have an explanation necessarily for that other than different product mix, maybe different customers, different lead times, different supply chain.

Francois Bouvignies

Okay, that's very clear. Thank you. The second question I had is on the inventory situation in the supply chain. So if we look at the release, you mentioned that inventories are aiding away. But do you expect this inventory reaction to be over by the end of the year? Or do you think it's going to continue till in 2020?

Françoise Chombar

With some customers, it might still continue but as I said, it's really diminished. So we have the feeling that we are reaching the bottom in the last quarter. But again, the future is still very uncertain. We believe that inventories in our customer base and at OEMs are relatively stable. And we keep our inventory also at let's say at the same level more or less as before because the -- this is for us a strategic thing. It's strategic because of many factors but definitely also because the industry allocation risk that we have in 2017 and 2018 is still there. So once the market picks up again, we will see the same thing happening and we just want to be ready for that and keep our machine oiled and greased.

Francois Bouvignies

I see. If we just to dig a bit more on your own inventory situation, if the market recovers and obviously, I guess you're going to use your inventories to capture the market share like your strategy. So if it happens, should we expect your inventories to go down?

Françoise Chombar

Well, that will depend. Yes, that could be but that will very much depend on the steepness of the rise. We have seen a slow decline and now maybe we will see a slow ramp-up but I cannot predict anything there. But in any case, our idea is to keep inventories at the same level because at some moment in time in the past, exactly because of that allocation and because with some customers we were living hand to mouth, we keep our inventories -- our inventories were too low in the end. So we don't feel they are too high at this moment in time. We feel they are just at the right level for the market dynamics that we meanwhile know very well.

Francois Bouvignies

And the low utilization rate that is impacting your gross margin in Q3 and I guess in Q4 as well, I guess you will need a much higher production to reduce this low utilization rate. So my point is, should we expect this low utilization rate to impact for a couple of quarters still given the lack of strong recovery for now?

Karen Van Griensven

It's clear that sales growth indeed will increase. I mean, the load in our factory that is a direct link here.

Francois Bouvignies

But you still get for 40% gross margin next quarter?

Karen Van Griensven

In the short-term, indeed it will not play so significantly indeed. Well, in the short term not but in the longer term for sure the utilization rate will increase. It also depends a bit how inventory will move up and down.

Francois Bouvignies

Okay. And can we know exactly the impact of underutilization charges this quarter on your gross margin?

Karen Van Griensven

The impact -- that's in the range versus a year ago. That kind of range. That's more than 3%.

Francois Bouvignies

Percentage point. Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you for your question. Your next question comes from the line of Janardan Menon. Please ask your question.

Janardan Menon

Hi, good evening. I just would like to go back to the recovery. And you're saying that orders are now sort of showing some improvement step by step and the inventory severity has [indiscernible]. In your experience, how does order behavior typically behave over the next few quarters? Say a couple of quarters from the stage of the cycle? I completely agree that this cycle or the shape of this recovery may be completely different from previous recoveries but if you were to generalize, is it that you would normally see quite a quick acceleration from this point onwards, say over the next 3 or 4 months, where you sort of get back to the kind of revenue levels that you left before you started the slowdown? Or would it take more time than that looking at the past experience?

Françoise Chombar

You are right that every cycle has its own dynamics. Now what is clear is that as long as car sales is not -- is still in a downward trend, it is very hard to compensate that completely or even exceed it with content growth. So I think a steep recovery could only be possible in my humble opinion. It is only possible if there is a steep recovery of car sales. And as I said in my introduction, car sales is still in a declining mode though the decline in Q3 is a bit better or is not as bad as it was before. Now content growth goes much lower in the end. But content growth is much more robust as well over time. So in that sense, I think we really have to see what comes to play now.

Janardan Menon

Do you think to get a proper sort of strong recovery you need to see car sales globally grow again or is it enough that you reach sort of a zero level stabilization and then the content plays in? Would that be a sufficient scenario for the industry to start showing a proper recovery? You may not necessarily get back to the same level of revenues if you've lost, I don't know 6% of car volume over the course of the last year but is that scenario good enough to sort of get you back to normal recovery mode acceleration?

Françoise Chombar

Well, in an ideal theoretical scenario, if you would say flat sales, then, of course, you would see content growth increasing the demand. The problem is that it is not linear, it is not theoretical. And so it depends on so many factors and as you know, the automotive industry has such a long value chain and a long supply chain. One of the most difficult ones or the most complex ones in the world with a lot of back and forth shipping everywhere. Plus the automotive industry adopts very slowly new programs because they do a lot of testing and qualification et cetera so you have a lot of delay factors on the line. So nevertheless, even if content growth is a long term growth driver and that remains definitely for Melexis fully intact, you will need to see at least stabilization of the car sales or a slight growth in order to really set the whole machine in motion again. That's what we believe.

Janardan Menon

Regionally, one of your competitors recently said that they're seeing a stabilization in the US and Europe but still, it's quite a difficult situation from an inventory perspective in China and from an order perspective. But your current order book suggests that the recovery is sort of uniform in all regions of the world, is it?

Françoise Chombar

Yes, you could say that more or less. Because I think that the recovery, we've seen today has more to do with inventory corrections than with demand corrections. Right. So it's logical that it would be then across the board.

Janardan Menon

Okay. And just a last question on the gross margin development. You're guiding at 40% roughly into Q4 as well. Is that because the adverse mix continues into Q4? Otherwise, I would have thought that you would have got at least about 1 percentage upside if the mix had sort of rectified itself into Q4.

Karen Van Griensven

We assume today, more or less similar mix. Of course, it can always be different from what we assume today because it moves -- I mean, or the behavior still can change somewhat. But that's our best assumption today.

Janardan Menon

Understood. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you for your question. Your next question comes from the line of Stephane Houri. Please ask your question.

Stephane Houri

Good afternoon, some of the questions has been asked already but sorry to come back on 2020 visibility but when we look at market research analysis for next year, we see that best the car market will be flat. So in your experience and given the discussion that you can have with your customers, do you think that growing double-digit next year is a possible assumption, this is what the consensus is looking for that's the first question and also how do you see your CapEx budget for the end of the year and how do you evaluate your CapEx for next year with this lack of visibility? Thank you.

Françoise Chombar

Well, I think that the analyst predictions are as good as mine. If they say it will be a flat car market, I think they are probably right. That then comes back to how much consent growth will be ramping up and we cannot provide that guidance at this moment in time that is a bit too soon to tell. We see Q1 is maybe also not to bad but again it's really because of the low visibility, the high uncertainty, everyone being cautious though positive so customers are not negative at all. It is too soon to tell what it's going to do. So I cannot tell you whether it's going to be single digit growth or double-digit growth overall for the time being. And then on the CapEx relate to Karen.

Karen Van Griensven

On the CapEx we assume €40 million, €45 million. After three quarters we have now just about 20 million. The main reason of delay is our expansion in Sofia which has delayed. So that's the main reason, also we have a little bit less manufacturing investment due to the sales that came down throughout the year. It's clear that the investment for Bulgaria will move, I mean whatever is not spent this year it will be then spent next year. So that's a delay over two years now.

Stephane Houri

The expansion delay or it was because of technical reason or its decision that remain.

Françoise Chombar

Permitting things like that.

Karen Van Griensven

And we didn't push of course.

Stephane Houri

And so for next year what do you foresee at the moment?

Karen Van Griensven

That's too early. We will give guidance on that when we give the guidance on the full year 2020.

Stephane Houri

Okay. So it means that in February this year you will give a guidance for the full year, right?

Karen Van Griensven

Yes, including CapEx.

Stephane Houri

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you for your question. Your next question comes from the line of Marc Hesselink. Please ask your question.

Marc Hesselink

Yes, thank you. First question I'm going to come back on the gross margin and on the mix comments. The change in the mix, is that something that is very temporary or is it also to do with some of maybe your lower gross margin products have been growing a little bit faster? For that, they might be the higher goals policy in future or is it simply a temporary thing?

Karen Van Griensven

Well, the guidance for next year we will give in February. In general, there are so many items that play in the product mix and in the gross margin, that it's difficult to give any further guidance on that. What is an item that is relatively new and that I'm looking at is that today we sell more euro than in the past? And this means that we are in absolute terms fully hatched today. And that means that if the dollar goes up its beneficial for our sales but it's a negative impact on our gross margin and that is one effect that we see today as well, that is playing also on the gross margin today. So if the dollar would first strengthen then our gross margin will be negatively impacted today.

Marc Hesselink

Great, thanks. The second question is also something you discussed in previous calls. Is the relatively high level of R&D that you're doing for clients for new applications. Could you tell a little bit what's the progression there? What you've seen is that the mix [indiscernible] high number of applications are coming to the markets in the coming quarters?

Françoise Chombar

Well, we have continuously new applications ramping up -- new products ramping up and that also plays -- you are right. That also plays in the product mix in some quarters. So from one quarter to the other if you have a difficult product ramping up it could be that there are some yield issues in the beginning, et cetera that play in there. But in fact, we rather continuously have new applications coming on board. I don't know if that answers your question Marc or if you need more there?

Marc Hesselink

Yes. I saw how [indiscernible]. If I look through your R&D profits which I think you posted that you would not really spend less on that. And I think in the last quarter we discussed that you still continue to invest heavily in R&D but you are more scrutinizing a little bit on travel and stuff like that. This continues to be very much under control. So I was just looking if there is something that you're delaying there or there's nothing like that?

Françoise Chombar

No, we're not delaying. I think we're keeping the cost under control and of course, being very cautious in the choices we make. But indeed we have not -- I mean, we will not sacrifice the short term for the -- sorry. We will not sacrifice the long term for the short term. So our R&D projects they continue to go on. They are important for our long term growth path.

Marc Hesselink

Okay, that's great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you for your question. Your next question comes from the line of Jeff Osborne. Please ask your question.

Jeff Osborne

Good evening. Most of them have been asked but just two quick ones. As customers are getting re-engaged is there any change in the discussions around pricing relative to 3 or 4 quarters ago?

Françoise Chombar

In automotive industry, there is always pricing pressure. Pricing pressure is high in good times and it's equally high and sometimes higher in bad time. So pricing pressure will always be there and everybody has a difficult. Everybody is being squeezed badly with the tariffs that have come on board with the disruption that these tariffs have created in the supply chains. New qualifications weigh sometimes heavily on the engineering resources that you have to spend because if customers change their supply chains, they, of course, have to re-qualify. What we see certainly our customers who are global, they try to now with let's say this closing doors scenario you could say, they try to have in every region their manufacturing to service the region in itself. But of course, they come from a previous situation where the whole world was used and with the tariffs that has created quite some disruption. So there is cost pressures in the whole supply chain and that creates tensions everywhere for sure.

Jeff Osborne

Make sense. Several questioners asked about this for next year. I understand you're not giving guidance but just as we think about what the pressures are on gross margins. You've obviously got pricing; you've got mix that was addressed. How do we think about Sofia ramping up in the impact of that new facility on margins?

Karen Van Griensven

Sofia ramping up that's the only factory into use in the second half of next year. So the impact will still be relatively small. The more equipment will only be purchased at-need basis. So it's mainly the infrastructure now that we're investing.

Jeff Osborne

Got it. That's helpful. And then the last question I had is just you mentioned in the prepared remarks that the time of flight 3D sensors were up nicely. Can you just talk about what specific application those are being used for that you saw the strength year-over-year that you called out?

Françoise Chombar

For this time, the time of flight it's still gesture recognition in cars. Mainly.

Jeff Osborne

Got it. Okay. Thank you.

Françoise Chombar

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Jonathan Mertens. Please ask your question.

Jonathan Mertens

Hi, thank you for taking the question. I have a question about the dividend yield. So even if the results do not improve materially in 2020, will you still increase the dividends next year?

Karen Van Griensven

Well, we will continue to pay out a high portion of our profits. We already set a high precedent with interim dividend of $1.3 which gives us -- which means that we believe in the future anyway. Of course, how much the exact amount -- we don't have a fixed rule of how much percentage we pay out. That is at the discretion and opportunistic decision of the board. But at least for the interim dividend we actually went along as we did before.

Jonathan Mertens

Okay. That's clear. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you for your question. There are no question at the moment. So please, speaker go ahead.

Françoise Chombar

Okay. Well, thank you, everyone, for your questions. Our next earnings conference for the full year 2019 will be on February 5, and we hope to welcome you all again. Goodbye for now. Thank you. Operator?

Operator

