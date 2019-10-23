Peugeot SA (PEUGF) on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Peugeot S.A. (OTCPK:PEUGF) Q3 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Philippe de Rovira - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Besson - Kepler Cheuvreux

Philippe Houchois - Jefferies

Thomas Besson - Kepler Cheuvreux

Raghav Gupta - Citigroup

José Asumendi - JPMorgan Chase & Co

Kai Müller - KGV

Stephen Reitman - UBS-Phillips & Drew

George Dieng - Oddo BHF

Tom Narayan - RBC Capital

Philippe de Rovira

Okay. Well, thank you, Tom. Good morning ladies and gentlemen and thank you for joining the call. And we're pleased to be with you today to present the third quarter 2019 Revenue of Group PSA.

So before going to the detailed slides, a few words of introduction; after a very strong H1, the Group continues to grow in Q3 despite declining markets in particular outside of Europe.

In Q3 2019 the Group has continued to increase its market share in Europe by 0.1 point. Thanks to the success of its launches. And in Q4 new key products are coming starting with Peugeot 208.

Let's now have a look at our results in more detail in the following slides. On slide three, Q3 worldwide sales were down 4% compared to Q3 2018, mainly due to three factors; first, the discontinuation of some Opel models that has been implemented as planned in order to prepare efficient for CO2 compliance in 2020.

Second, the low performance of the Group in China in a declining market, and third the continuing market downturn in Argentina and Turkey. Please note that sales were strongly at in Middle East, Africa on a like-for-like basis. From this quarter the evolution of sales is no longer impacted by the suspension of sales in Iran.

China remains the main challenge for the Group. And DPCA has recently presented its new strategic plan setting clear objectives to achieve in the mid-term in China. In Argentina and Turkey where markets have decreased respectively by 30% and 22%, we continue to stick to our policy to protect our margins.

On the other hand in Brazil, our sales have increased by more than 10% outperforming the market. In Europe, Q3 sales have been impacted by the discontinuation of some Opel models such as Car, DLM and the Cascada. And please also notes that the Mokka X will be replaced from early 2021.

Nevertheless, Group PSA has increased again its market share in Europe by 0.1 point in Q3, 2019. And the Group saw its 10th consecutive quarter of market share increase and it represents now a 0.2 point increase in 2019 year to-date at 17.2%.

This was driven by the success of the new Citroën C5 Aircross in the C-SUV segment, which is the fastest-growing segment. [Indiscernible] has gain 0.3 points of market share year to-date at 4.8%, while Peugeot has remain stable at 5.7% and Opel Vauxhall stable at 5.5% and DS slightly increase 0.27% market share.

In Q3, Group PSA also gained 0. Point of market share of the LCV market at 25.3% sustained by our recently renewed compact fine range Peugeot partner and Citron Berlingo, a new Opel Vauxhall Combo.

In Q3 we had the ramp-up of new Vivaro in Luton, which is a key milestone of the development of LCVs at Opel Vauxhall. Year to-date, we maintain our leadership in the LCV market with the gap of 8.5 points of market share compared to our closest contender.

If we move to slide four, let's have a look at the stock situation. Inventories have been reduced significantly compared to last year, especially as regard Opel Vauxhall, which has continue to converge towards PC the best practice in terms of inventory management.

On slide five, if we move on to Group revenue, Group revenue grew by 1% versus last year reaching €15.6 billion in Q3 2019. Auto revenue increased by 0.1% compared to the third quarter of 2019 and I will not comment for Russia evolution that was already published.

On slide six, we present the automotive division revenue bridge. FX remained headwind with 0.8 point -- percentage point – sorry, negative impact almost only coming from the Argentinean peso evolution and related hyper inflation, that was more than compensated in the pricing.

Volumes and country mix had a negative impact for 0.7% linked to the volumes decreased previously mentioned. The pricing effect was positive at 1% including the compensation of ForEx in emerging markets and also reflecting our strict policy in Europe in terms of pricing.

Product mix is definitely the main contributor to the Q3 evolution of revenues with a very strong 4.4%. It reflects the success of recent launches in Europe namely C25 Aircross, Peugeot 508, Peugeot 508 estate [ph], DS 3 CROSSBACK, Opel Vivaro and the implementation of our strategy to launch at least one car per brand and per year in each of our region.

This was partially offset by sales to partners which decreased year on year by 3.2%. On these buckets of sales to partners, the decrease of 3.2% included first to 1.2% one-off effect coming from the end of sales of Cadillac model by Opel Vauxhall in Q3 2018.

These sales were just a pass-through to the network on behalf of General Motors. There is no impact on margins and these will not happen again. The second effect came as planned from the continued decrease of sales to General Motors by Opel Vauxhall, so it export of [Indiscernible] and Holland.

And the third impact came from the suspension of sales to Iran in 2018. And this last impact will totally disappear from Q4. In H2, we confirm the total effect of sales to partners will be below the effect that we had in H1.

On slide seven, regarding the market outlook, so we've revised down our forecast in Latin America from minus 4% to minus 5%, to take into account the evolution in Argentina and in Russia from plus 3% to minus 2%. On the other hand, in Europe and in China our market outlook remains unchanged. Finally, our financial guidance remains unchanged.

Three points to conclude; first, Group PSA is continuing to face challenges in emerging market especially in China, in LatAm and Turkey, the Group continues to manage the FX impact to keep profitability criteria as a priority.

Second, in Europe the momentum of the Group is again strong with gains in market share driven by the success of the new models. Strong product mix is and will remain the key drivers for the group with the launches of the Group's new models such as Peugeot 208, and Peugeot 2008, Opel Vauxhall Corsa along with the new LTV range.

Third, we'll remain full focused on the execution of our strategic plan in particular with strict cost control and the rolling out our new models with our electrification offensive with a perfect timing to comply with CO2 regulation in 2020.

And I'm now ready to answer your questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Thomas Besson. Thomas go ahead. You're unmated.

Thomas Besson

Good morning. And I have two please. The first one on the development of European pricing as we get closer to 2020 deadline, could you comment in general and more particularly for pricing on SUV than let's say, powerful vehicles?

And second question is on inventory that you've taken down substantially, could you share with us your plan for where you intent at your end in terms of inventories. You also plan to have inventories quite substantially down on last year or we could see some things rightly more aligned with the previous year?

Philippe de Rovira

Okay. Good morning Thomas and thanks for your questions. On the European pricing environment, at that stage we don't see anything changing the trend of the previous months which is good news. We were hearing that we may have some strange behavior or some competitors not ready for year-to-date. But when I look at what's happened in the quarter, pricing environment has been a normal pricing. And in our case we stick to policy of pricing power that you know well, remaining in the range that we've announced to the market. So, I would say, no news on the pricing environment. This follows the trend that we had for.

On your second question, by the end of 2019, we should have reduction compared to last year and my guess would be that inventories would remain at a level below the June 2019 level. So if you compared to where we were last year it will be an improvement.

Thomas Besson

Thank you very much.

Our next question comes from the line of Raghav Gupta. Raghav go ahead. You're unmated.

Raghav Gupta

Thank you. Product mix obviously picked up versus Q2, you mentioned couple of models, by the way DS 3 CROSSBACK. I was just wondering if you're seeing any change in option take rate which is driving kind of higher product mix within the models. And my guess, probably reach to that one, do you expect this develop product mix to the system at coming quarters in a particularly given the upcoming launch of the [Indiscernible] in quarter?

And secondly, again on inventory, the independent dealer inventories rose, obviously, Group inventories have been managed down. Can you just elaborate little bit on this dynamic as you kind of pushing inventories on to dealers and how much more appetite do you see kind of there is for cars among the independent dealer network? Thank you.

Philippe de Rovira

Okay. Thank you. So I understand its three questions in fact. So, we've got on the product mix, the question of options, it’s a policy of the Group to work a lot on up-selling, up-selling being working on the streams that we sell in particular aligning the remuneration of the network with the interest of the manufacturer, which mean there are more with sell, level three, level four versions streams the moment as we make, which is consistent with us. And it's also the case for option that we favor.

This policy has been implemented in the past years for PCD and it's fair to say that we developed also this policy in Opel Vauxhall and that's something that contributes to the evolution of the product mix. On your question about the following courses, especially with the introduction of 208 on Corsa, let's have a reminder of what is included in the product mix. In the product mix you got two kind of effects. When you substitute a car for example, the current 208 by the new 208 you got the positive product mix effects because the margin of the car is better than margin of the previous car.

After that it is fair to say that when you've got more B segments in your cars in your total volumes in the total mix, the product mix is less favorable. But given the policy which we call our common strategy and the policy to launch cars extremely regularly which is a big change compared to what we had done in the past. The product mix buckets in our wheel covers are supposed to be always positive in the coming quarters despite of this segment effect that you've rightly mentioned.

On the third part, while we've got two -- for the coming months we've got two focus. The first is to continue to reduce the total inventory as I mentioned answering the question of Thomas. And also we want to continue to work on the group inventory and I will not call that a push to the network as I'm not using the word that you use, because if you reduce the total inventory and you reduce your Group inventory and you are globally at the right level, you don't need to push a car to the dealers because given the evolution of sales it's what they request as costs.

That's a sense to continue to work a lot on the group inventory is we consider that doing that you find all the inefficiencies that can exist in the company because when you work on group inventory you find all the reasons, all the bad reasons as far as you got stuck somewhere and generally you see, oh, if I need this level of stock maybe there is something in terms of inefficiency I should work on. So that's a sense to continue to work a lot on inventories and to get all people every day more and more conscious about the impact of cash. So it's also a question of mindset, much more of any financial need because you know well where we stand.

Raghav Gupta

Okay. Thank you very much.

Our next question comes from the Philippe Houchois. Philippe, go ahead. You're unmated.

Philippe Houchois

Yes. Good morning. Thank you for the call. Two questions. You're saying you have relatively low inventory you saying going to reduce it further. Can you comment about your production level in Q4 versus a year ago? And on a separate topic could you maybe give us some comments about where you've been very vocal about reducing the CO2 of your cars in production and be ready for 2020. Would you disclose the average CO2 of your production in Q3 let's say compared to the average the first half?

Philippe de Rovira

Okay. Yes. Let's observe that the reduction of the total inventories come from two things First, the alignment of Opel Vauxhall of PC best practice. And second, let's observe that we had some cars coming in Opel Vauxhall from Korea namely the Kail [ph] and the Mokka. And we work on the model that is a bit different because basically nearly all cars that we sell in Europe are produced in Europe, which of course from a logistic point of view is much better on [Indiscernible] to reduce the need for from global inventories.

On this COS question, what I can tell you is we are reducing the level of the CO2 in production on inventories, or at that, the last point that we've done was two days ago and we were exactly on track compared to our plan which is exactly what we expected to deliver. We are not publishing numbers but we track our inventories. Of course, at Group level and in the independent network and we track the production level of CO2 to enter 2020 in a perfect situation to be compliant starting day one.

Philippe Houchois

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Max Warburton. Max, go ahead. You're unmated.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Good morning Philippe. Good morning everybody. Two questions on my side please. The first, could you just give us your latest thoughts on the LCV market. I mean there's been talk of pricing on the call today really I guess focused on passenger cars. But what is going on in Europe with pricing in LCV. And is there any particular competitor causing trouble? Are you seeing anyone who's sort of breaking what has traditionally been quite a consistent segment from a pricing perspective?

And then, the second question, on 208 electric you were asked a question actually at the Frankfurt Auto Show about what you would do if demand was stronger than planned and I think you actually sort of laughed at the question. But it seems that actually other people in PSA are saying 208E orders are stronger than anticipated. There was a comment from Jean-Philippe and Pareto saying orders are very, very strong. Could you just give us a bit more color on that? And is that dealer orders or is it real customer orders? Thank you.

Philippe Houchois

Okay. Well, good morning, Max. Thanks for your questions. On the LCV market, let's remind that the year to-date it's been up 4.5%. But there was a kind of similar effect as the WLTP gate of last year, because in the first of September there was a regulation gate. We saw some competitors pushing the market a bit artificially in July and August and after that in September we had the same kind of affect that in passenger car last year. And definitely with some competitors have pushed their old cars in July. In August we're seeing that some transaction prices were not that good. But in our case, we've maintained our strict policy in terms of margins.

So we've kept absolutely consistent with our best practices. And I consider that starting September we now have a market that is behaving normally from what I've seen in September, but it's only a one month after this gate. On your second question, it's fair to say that the 208 electric is starting there well as mentioned by Jean-Philippe and Pareto. But to say with what we're going to do next year in function of the total volumes, I consider it's very early to say that. The management of CO2 is a global approach that depends on quite a number of factors.

The key factors being the mix of diesel that we sell, the key factors being the mix by different families and the mix between low emission vehicles and on IC, so it's too early to give a very affirmative answer to you to your questions. But at that stage we keep saying what we've been saying the past two years, which is with 10% diesel mix we need less than 7% of LED [ph] and this is a conservative. And it's fair to say that the launch of a 208 electrics bodes well for the future.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning everybody. So first question I would like to come back on the pricing discussed before, so one of your competitors clearly saying that it's seeing difficult pricing in Europe. You seem to be more insulated from that fact. Maybe can you elaborate a bit on why is that? And the second question on the new EVs, can you maybe elaborate a bit on the purchasing behavior that you're seeing from customers? What are they looking for? What are they worried about? And maybe if they spend like are you seeing them spending more on options as compared to a customer looking for normal combustion car?

Philippe Houchois

Well on the pricing environment, well, I don't have much more of what I've commented before. You know that we were tracking as extremely in detail the behavior of our main competitors and in particular those who are our benchmarks. You remember that we put got a one benchmark for each brand. And among these benchmarks we've seen an evolution in particular for the benchmark of Pedro that is absolutely consistent with what we had in the previous months. Let's also remind that if you take the first two groups in Europe, both are attached to strict pricing policy and I suppose it helps the market.

Of course it doesn't prevent from less sound behavior for a carmaker X or Y, but for the moment we don't see that as a development. What we can see maybe it's the share of what is not B2C a slightly increasing in some markets. So the weight of B2C in terms of markets reducing slightly compared to previous quarters and this is something that we will follow closely.

On the new EV, on the new electric versions, it's really early to say, to make a definitive conclusion about if customers are making -- are taking more options or not, amount to their fears and what they are looking with in EV. You know in the DS [ph], I think it's what all we knew about what is the range of the car. What is the time to charge a car? Where I'm going to find the charging stations, and of course our work, but also the work of our competitors is to show that we provide technology to help for example to find the charging stations, to show that the time to charge may be faster that what we thought.

You remember that the Group has chosen the technology that is among the best in terms of the timing -- of time sorry to charge an electric car. And after that, I guess for the moment we are with the people that were extremely excited with EV cars. And when you drive an EV cars especially the 208 were impressed by the performance and the pleasure to drive which is something that's always been in the DNA of Peugeot and definitely the Peugeot 208 complies with our expectations. But it's only the beginning. The launch has been done very recently. So I think we will elaborate more in the coming quarters.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Can maybe add another one on Brexit. Are you been taking actions since the beginning of October to anticipate what you think could be the impact of negative Brexit outcome like that such as maybe increasing the level of inventories in the market or shifting production or preparing to ship production abroad?

Philippe Houchois

Well, in fact we've taken the same measures that we had taken in March and many times because it becomes a bit difficult to know what's going to happen. Basically what we have done is protect our plants especially those in Continental Europe from disruptions coming from that would come from parts that would be blocked in the U.K. But the quantity of parts coming from the U.K. for cars produced in Continental Europe is very low. So we've built some stuff on these particular components, but this does not impact lot the inventories, because these flow is not big.

After that maybe you remember that in the case of PSA production in the U.K. is quite low because we are talking about a bit more than 130,000 cars in 2019 which is not a very big level. And we've got the characteristics to be extremely flexible between Continental Europe and the U.K. As in our case what is produced in the U.K. is the DS car which is also produced in Poland and the new Vivaro, the mid sized van, and we've got the capacity to produce also these cars in [Indiscernible] that was producing the Peugeot on the Citroën LCV midsize van which are of course the same platform.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of José Asumendi. Jose go ahead. You are unmated.

José Asumendi

Thanks very much. On OV please. So, in the light of the product cycle that you have and their labor reduction announcements you've done over the past months. Can you comment a bit on the sequential pricing improvement we're going to see in the second half versus the first half? And also how quickly are you approaching there sort of 10% labor costs of sales ratio. That'll be a first one. Second on EVs.

How many plans have you retooled so far to build electric vehicles on our multi-energy platform? And just roughly I mean if you can comment also on the plant in Vigo in Spain. And then the third one on China, how far have you executed a plan? I mean I recall several 1000 workers they've taken off the lines releasing some of the plans. How far are you there in order to be able to utilize the customer? Thank you.

Philippe de Rovira

Okay. I will start with the second one and third one, I'm not sort of perfectly understood the first one. So, on the second one, you know that all cars that we launch from now onwards got an electric an electrified version being LEV on this. And you remember that we work with a multi-energy platform which mean that the quantity of CapEx that we spend is very low.

So, basically the plants that produce the car that was going to launch, that we launch or going to launch this year or next year are retooled but this is not something very significant at group level because this choice of merging these platforms requires very reduced CapEx. That's the reason why we have not seen a big increase in CapEx of the group of in '18, '19 and you will not see that in '20 either.

So, if we follow the renewal of the cars or as all versions of electric electrified you can have an inch on the how fast that we go on what you call the retooling of our plants. On China, we are doing some improvements on the governance side which is important and reducing the headcounts as planned. The consumption of cash is reducing but that this is still a concession of cash.

And what we need is to get to the point where we stabilize the volume because you remember that in China the working capital in fact is significant because the normal thing in China is to pay your suppliers at one thing that is around four months which is significant. So, starting to deliver some results but too early to claim the victory definitely.

José Asumendi

And also on --.

Philippe de Rovira

So, your first question sorry it was? I missed it, so if can you please?

José Asumendi

There is a clear opportunity to improve profitability for Opel Vauxhall in the second half versus the first half clearly pricing product mix, labor cost to sales reduction but those two elements pricing and labor cost the sales ratios, how do you think you are progressing towards the second half of the year? Labor cost and pricing improvement.

Philippe de Rovira

Okay.

José Asumendi

Is there any metric you can share with us, please?

Philippe de Rovira

Okay. On the labor cost, you remember that our target is not financing but our target include to us is to align the wages to renew ratio of the group to what we were we got PCD before. So, basically want to reach a 10%. So, we are doing good progress in '19.

In Opel Vauxhall, you remember that we reached agreement with General, will volunteer leave program on the R&D that was executed at the end of H1. And the first of September of '19 we had declared some 700 people that were transferred to Citroen. So, of course these two things give some financially in positive financial impact even if you need also to remember that the first reason why reduced these headcounts was because the workload from GM is being reduced year after year and will come to a zero basically in 2021.

So, the first reason was to anticipate for the decrease of workload by GM in R&D. In terms of pricing, well we have given to the market our trend that in the path that we wanted to follow in terms of bridging the gap with our benchmark. So, we are well on track on this indicator. The only thing that I would remind you is the comment that I have done on volumes because we run out of some cars.

You remember that in the H1 we have produced an invoice quite a number of cars in the H1 and there was an imbalance between H1 and H2 because we wanted all the cars that were not adapted in terms of CO2 with a 2020 regulation to be produced and sold in advance compared to the 31st of December gate because it is the best way to manage correctly the pricing.

José Asumendi

Thank you so much, thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Kai Müller. Kai, go ahead, you're unmuted.

Kai Müller

Thank you very much for taking my question. The first one is a follow-up actually on Max's question on your 208 E. And I know you said you're just still thinking about sort of how you plan for the demands. If you actually have significantly higher demand than what you would need to meet your CO2 emissions, would you consider to maybe increase prices or really restrict the supply in order to carry some over, some of this demand over into next year?

And can you give us a bit of color in terms of the split between corporate fleet and private for this vehicle and I don't know if you are able to disclose the magnitude of the pre-orders? And then the follow-up as well on the CO2 footprint. I understand you want to be ready by the end of this year and you've changed the dealer incentive program in order to actually incentivize dealers to also sell lower emitting cars.

How did you do that instead of to what extent does that then influence them also selling some cars that might be lower margin such as the 28 at the moment to your ID?

Philippe de Rovira

Well, on the 28 you know we're in October to say what will happen if we sell much more car that was on the plan, well I don't think that's reasonable to answer that question now. I mean, let's sell the cars and of course we are a company driven by profit and cash. So, we want to maximize the profit center and the cash.

So, we will take actions driven by these two key criteria and let's also observe that what we decided to do is not to launch specific name plates where we need to drill them. One is being electric cars. Now that's what we've done. What we've done is we have the current name plates. So, the 28 and that has an electric version the 28 and we don't need to drill the awareness of 28. This is already very stronger one is among across Europe.

So the answer to your first question, well we will be driven by profitability as soon as we are compliant with CO2, sorry -- in 2020. And on the CO2 question, the basic principle is the same as for profitability. We want to have the interest of the dealers, of the network and the interest of the manufacturers to be perfectly aligned.

That's what we do for profitability and that's what we've been preparing for CO2 because naturally the burden of the CO2 questions comes to with the manufacturer and if you don't change the policy, the dealer doesn't care about the CO2. After that, I don't want to involve too many things about what we've done with the network.

But I would say this is the basic principle and after that we want dealers to be motivated to sell electric cars because in the long run the ratio, the weight of electric cars is going to increase. So, it's a good balance between a motivation and a bad thing that could happen to dealers if they don't sell the right cars but the dealers are our partners at the end and we need a good balance between the two paths of what I've just mentioned.

Kai Müller

And then maybe just a follow-up on the 28 E. Can you give us color on the corporate versus private and maybe on this and yes, that's the first one.

Philippe de Rovira

Well, we don't disclose that but if your question is well that's coming only from B2B or only from B2C, the answer is we don't see special trends on the mix between B2C and B2B.

Kai Müller

Okay perfect, thank you very much.

Our next question comes from the line of Stephen Reitman. Stephen go ahead you are unmuted.

Stephen Reitman

Yes, good morning. Returning again to CO2, Mr. Imperato made a comment at the 28 launch, I think it was on the 1st of October that the Peugeot brand production in October for cars that we sold in January next year were already now compliant with a 93 gram target for the group.

I am just wondering if you could tell us what that implies in terms of the diesel mix in that. And secondly when you would expect the other group brands should be also compliant would get to the same stage that Peugeot appears to be based on Mr. Imperato's comments. Thank you.

Philippe de Rovira

Well, what we can see is that in the case of PSA in the last five to -- well five months, the mix of diesel has remained absolutely stable which is significantly different from the trend that we had before and we've got for the first eight months of the year the weight of diesel in PSA all brands included of 30%.

So, 30% is now stable, so on the coming months we don't expect any significant variation compared to this 30%. So, we are preparing for the -- that we are preparing the production with mix constituents with this data. Second question was, sorry Stephen can you repeat your second question?

Stephen Reitman

Well, it was just the Peugeot brand was apparently already consistent with the native brands but with the other ones?

Philippe de Rovira

Oh yes, okay. Yes, but for competitors, frankly I don't know.

Stephen Reitman

The move for Citroen and DS. I was thinking about the Citroen and DS.

Philippe de Rovira

Okay. So, we are managing this CO2 questions on the group level with the four brands and I don't know how something that's expressed but the message that they send is valid for the whole group.

Stephen Reitman

And excuse me in the 30% you mentioned diesel shares that refers to Europe alone?

Philippe de Rovira

That refers to Europe on the perimeter of the CO2 regulation passenger car.

Stephen Reitman

That's very clear, thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of George Dieng. George go ahead, you're unmuted.

George Dieng

Just kind of a --. Good morning Philippe Oddo with Dieng Oddo BHF. Three questions. First of all coming back on the OV models, can you kind of quantify the volume loss, the expected volume loss in H2 related to you’re the discontinuation of those models. And do you confirm that this will have no negative bearing on margins?

And second point, on the impact of hyperinflation in Argentina, whether it's something really tangible for the full-year I think last year on a full, the full-year impact was slightly below €100 million I think at the operating levels. So, should we expect a similar number this year?

And last question is the more let's say looking forward question. Last year during the Q3 call, you said that 2020 would be by far more challenging than 2019 in terms of market environment especially in Europe. So, how do you see the situation today and what's your view on your potential group of drivers and challenges in 2020 especially in terms of potential market downturn that could be combined with tougher price competitions on both IC and EVs. Thank you.

Philippe de Rovira

Okay, first on the OV question. So, on the Q3 what we've seen is a 17K reduction in terms of invoicing and the Q4 impact will be higher than the Q3 impact and this is what we were expecting in our plan. Let's remind that we've got an FX that is that the current Mu car will not be continued after the end of this year.

And the future Mu car will start only at the very beginning of 2021, which means that during one year you've got no invoices and so you've got a temporary effect of a reduction in your invoices in Q4 this year. And when we start the production of the new one, we have a very positive of the invoicing to the network of the new one. So, this is a one year effect that will happen and it's fair to say that will impact the Q4 invoicing of there almost.

On the other hand, on the PCD especially on Peugeot, we are going to invoice the 28 and we've got the production of the 28 with the launch at the very beginning of 2020 which are a significant drivers in terms of volumes.

On the hyperinflation, well what I see for the moment is something that should be significantly lower compared to last year but in Argentina you can have a huge evolution of the currency in one day. Let's observe that in one day in August we had a depreciation by more than 20%. So, it's extremely difficult to make a forecast on that because the hyperinflation calculation depends on the evolution of the peso at the end of the year.

So, at month end closure and I'm not able to make a forecast of the peso and it also depends up the level of stocks on this one yes I can make a forecast. The level of stock of inventories in Argentina has decreased a lot. So, with the same devolution effect as last year for example we would have an effect that would be half of it. That's, okay.

And on the third question what I had --. Well, on 2020 market. Well, in the car industry, we all know that there is a strong correlation between the evolution of GDP and the evolution of the market. I will not dare to make a forecast about GDP because some people are much better to do that than I am. What I can see for the moment is we don't see in our orders any significant change of trends which makes me quite comfortable at that stage.

And the main risk for 2020 what we've mentioned before would be to have some competitors pushing LEVs at low price if they have difficulties to reach the regulation. So, this risk remains for next year but I will not say this is more pregnant than a few months before now or less pregnant. I can only say well we will next year what happens. And in our case, we want to protect it needing a share of LEV that is as low as possible as you well know.

George Dieng

Alright. Thanks, very much.

Our next question comes from the line of Charles Coleca [ph]. Charles go ahead, you are unmuted.

Charles Coleca

Good morning, thanks for taking my questions. I just want to ask on the discontinuation of models OV and how much of the product mix effect that you had in Q3 was from stopping the sale of models like the Adam and Opel. And then thinking into 2020, are there any models that's maybe some of the other brands that you would consider discontinuing in order to help the CO2.

Or maybe engines or trims on certain models that you'd like to discontinue or to de-emphasize in order to help your CO2. And thinking about that 93 gram target for CO2, how many grams are you expecting to improve from mix, changing the mix in your combustion engines. Thanks.

Philippe de Rovira

Well, we've prepared our launch in terms of engine and trims to be a compliant with to 2020 regulation. So, the main changes have been on or are currently be done but after that it will be a permanent evolution because as CO2 becomes in Europe the main drivers the main driver of all evolutions.

So, I think all car makers are doing the same, at the moment is reviewing their ranch and on the well something some engines that have the bad results and sitting by mainly on that. The big question is who will be the winner in terms of sales of these change, we feel that given the fact that we are extremely well-positioned in terms of CO2 performance with our IC cars.

We think that we are in a good position in this future battle. But we got no big news after the car that we've mentioned for Opel Vauxhall in the coming months or years. We've got the renewal of the cars as planned and we don't expect to change this plan.

After that, definitely the main effect of the process is the positive of what I've mentioned of the success of the cars, I don't see a big distortion coming from the mix of Opel in in the you see when I look at the numbers and because we've got some effect for example of the reduction of the Mu car but on the other hand we've got some negative effect on the mix for production of the Mu Car.

Invoicing but on the other hand for example we've got very positive on the combo. So, globally it's not a very significant issue; the OV evolution of products in Q3.

Charles Coleca

Great, thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Tom Narayan. Tom, go ahead, you're unmuted.

Tom Narayan

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. And looking at your outlook for the auto market between '19, you're guiding for down 7% in China. Just that seems kind of light compared to I guess where IHS and some others peers are. Just curious your thoughts on that and maybe if you're seeing something there, an improvement there perhaps or just being your general observation.

Secondly, you're more heavily weighted towards plug-in hybrids than some of your peers in terms of CO2 compliance. Just curious if you could tell us how your plug-in hybrid compares to your own the ICE cohort on margins like are these plug-in hybrids making a loss on a relative basis, are they profitable?

How are they compared? And then, have you secured enough battery capacity to cover your plans to meet CO2 requirements for 2020 and 2021, we've heard some of your peers saying that this might be a concern. That's all for me. Thanks.

Philippe de Rovira

Okay. In China and the market has been very has become very difficult to forecast but frankly in our case the big question is not the evolution of the market. It's our own performance that is much more important because given the level of volumes where we are now I mean the market can be a -7, -10 or -5, I would say it's not the issue for us. So, we focus on restoring as a profitability of our business.

On the PHEV question, we don't plan to sell the PHEV at a loss and on the other hand the profitability should be lower than the current IC, well given the capacity that we forecasted for the moment to pass the full price of all the cars to the customer. This will improve overtime with the improvements of cost of batteries and other improvements of technologies that we are working on.

On the battery capacity question, we've got no issue with 2020 and 2021. We've got the capacity consistent with what need in terms of this to be compliant with some margins including a bit more capacity of what we needed -- would be stronger that what we had in our plans.

Tom Narayan

Just a follow-up on that last part. Is that the capacity that you've guaranteed with your battery suppliers that they've guaranteed? I mean is there I guess we're just trying to understand if there's a slippage potential from your battery supplier point-of-view. They're providing batteries to other OEMs as well like how safe are those guarantees?

Philippe de Rovira

Well, we've got our contracts with them and at the moment we don't see issues on the forecast of delivering of well our volumes deliveries of batteries by the two suppliers that we use, they confirm that they will deliver what they have promised to us. So, there is a nothing to mention at that stage.

Tom Narayan

Okay, thank you.

Our final question comes from the line of Stewart Pearson. Stewart go ahead, you are unmuted. Steward -- hello? Okay, we seem to, don't have seem to have Stewart on the line. So, I'll turn the call back to your host, Philippe.

Philippe de Rovira

Sorry, I have not heard any question there.

Okay. Well, thank you for having joined this call. I would say Q3 was basically in line with our plan. We remain fully focused on profitability and cash generation. In Europe, we continue to gain market share with a strong product momentum and the group is aligned to achieve the CO2 compliance from 2020 which is definitely the key priority for us at the moment.

Thanks to all of you for your questions. Good bye.

