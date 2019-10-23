Debt And Demographics: China's Real Problem Has Nothing To Do With Trade

Coming demographic challenges will force a harsh reckoning of the two measures, regardless of what happens with trade or the markets in the interim.

What is a growth rate that China can live with? And afford?

Chinese growth rates have steadily fallen since the debt-fueled bonanza that marked the government’s navigation of the 2007-2008 downturn. On the surface, the Chinese economy appeared to substantively avoid the crisis that acutely punctured markets across the globe. A decade later, however, China is buried in red ink and growth rates have now sunken below their financial-crisis-era lows.

The explosion of Chinese debt threatens the not-so-long-term efficacy of the economy and even societal stability itself. In particular, stimulus spending may very well subvert necessary planning for an impending demographic timebomb that will forestall China’s economic rise by decades, at least, if the ship holds together in the meantime.

Unlike the United States, China cannot simply print money on its way to ever-expanding debt burdens, given its already-weakened currency. Not long ago, there was serious discussion about not whether but when the yuan would take over the role of premier fiat currency from the dollar. Today, the very idea seems laughable, and, as it pertains to Chinese debt, a dangerous foible. Further complicating the picture, unlike the U.S., or many other nations, China effectively guarantees a wide variety of non-governmental debt, ranging from the property sector to corporations to an entire shadow banking industry. China simply can’t afford, and/or is unwilling, to pull the plug and leave any of the above to the unbridled forces of the open market.

As the trade war increasingly bites, and a recession draws inexorably closer, China finds itself in an unenviable position: let growth rates crash and allow the economy to fundamentally rebalance itself, or once again tap the stimulus punch bowl. Economics, unfortunately, does eventually parallel real life. Except in the United States, it seems, stimuli become more expensive, and less effective, over time. By spending its way out of the last recession, China took on a burden it may not be able to again support over the long haul.

At some point in the next year or two, we will find out China’s appetite for short-term pain and long-term debt. In the best-case scenario, China may be able to afford one last, carefully orchestrated bail out to engineer a broad soft landing for its economy. Growth rates will necessarily settle at levels unprecedented in the lives of generations of Chinese citizens, and debt rates will balloon far beyond what anyone in China has ever seen. All of this would take place just when inevitable long-term costs become unavoidable and potentially disastrous immediate concerns. The alternative is to allow capitalism to take its natural course and let the market callously choose its winners and losers. By the time the economy rebounds, it would be leaner and far less dependent on governmental intervention. China would not, however, be any closer to solving its burgeoning demographic problem. In either scenario, how long will the Chinese public patiently tolerate significant decay to what has to this point been a steadily improving quality of life?

One way or another, (overly-) central planning may once again find its limits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This piece is purely editorial, reflecting only the opinions of the author. It is not representative of Deep Data Financial LLC or Meadowlark Financial Technologies LP. It is not, and should not be taken or interpreted as, financial advice.