Northern Oil And Gas Attempts To Reduce Its Second-Lien Debt

Share count may increase by 16% if $150 million in preferred shares are issued and those shares are converted into common shares.

Leverage remains at decent levels, at 1.7x 2020 EBITDAX excluding the preferred shares and around 2.0x 2020 EBITDAX including the value of the preferred shares.

This could lower Northern's fixed charges as well as reduce the debt it has maturing in a few years.

Northern Oil and Gas is attempting to repurchase some of its second-lien debt and exchange some of its second-lien debt for preferred shares.

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) is attempting to reduce its second-lien debt by repurchasing some of that debt and also exchanging some second-lien notes for preferred shares. If successful, Northern will reduce its fixed charges and will also reduce the debt it has coming due in a few years.

This does come at the cost of potential dilution as the preferred shares are convertible into common shares at the equivalent of $2.29 per share.

The Offers

Northern is offering to exchange $70.8 million in 8.5% second-lien notes for $75 million in perpetual convertible preferred stock (with an effective conversion price of $2.29 into common stock). Noteholders participating in this exchange may also subscribe to purchase an equivalent amount of preferred stock (up to $75 million total).

It is also offering to purchase $200 million in second-lien notes for a total of $212 million in cash, while also paying a consent fee of $10 per $1,000 in second-lien note principal for consents to the amendment of the second-lien note indenture and the inter-creditor agreement.

Northern also mentioned that it has secured an expanded $800 million credit facility.

Effect On Northern's Capital Structure

If all the offers are fully subscribed, then Northern would reduce its outstanding second-lien debt by approximately $271 million. Northern would also add $150 million in preferred stock and around $144 million in net credit facility debt. Northern's credit facility debt would increase by $219 million ($7 million in consent fees plus $212 million in exchange for $200 million in second-lien notes), with $75 million in proceeds from the preferred stock subscription helping to pay this down a bit.

This would leave Northern with around $406 million in projected credit facility debt at the end of 2019, along with $418 million in second-lien notes and the $130 million unsecured promissory note, for a total of $954 million in debt. As well, Northern would have $150 million in preferred stock ranking ahead of its common stock. This takes into account Northern's projected second-half positive cash flow as well as its payment for the VEN Bakken acquisition. It does not include transaction costs though.

$ Million Revolving Credit Facility $406 Second Lien Notes Due 2023 $418 Unsecured Promissory Note Due 2022 $130 Total Debt $954

Northern's combined interest and preferred dividend costs would go down from around $78 million per year to $71 million per year (if the offers are fully subscribed) due to the reduction in the outstanding high-interest second-lien notes.

Leverage And Dilution

Northern should be able to deliver a fair bit of positive cash flow in 2020, which will allow it to pay down its credit facility to a bit above $300 million by the end of 2020 if it doesn't make additional acquisitions. Northern's year-end debt is projected to end up at around 1.7x unhedged 2020 EBITDAX at current strip prices now. This doesn't include its preferred shares, which add up to around 0.3x unhedged 2020 EBITDAX if $150 million in preferred shares are issued.

The preferred shares could be converted into common shares in the future, which could then add around 65.4 million shares. This would increase Northern's outstanding share count by around 16%. As a result, Northern's potential upside is modestly reduced by the potential for conversion to occur at an effective price of $2.29 per share.

Conclusion

Northern's attempts to reduce its second-lien debt appears to be mildly positive as it would reduce its fixed charges by a bit as well as lower the amount of debt that it has maturing in a few years.

Northern's leverage appears to be fine at low-to-mid $50s oil, and it should be able to reduce its net debt further at those oil prices. The conversion of the preferred shares could potentially push Northern's common share count up to around 465 million though, continuing the expansion of Northern's share count caused by various acquisitions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.