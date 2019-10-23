Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For 10/23/2019

Scott Kennedy has officially joined The REIT Forum. You can expect a great deal of overlap in our outlooks.

Prices are from 10/23/2019 while the market was open. Trailing book values are as of 6/30/2019, our subscriber series uses book values updated for projected change in book value.

The ideal method utilizes current estimated book values, but using trailing book values is quick, and it still provides enough information to enhance decisions.

We use this series to compare the latest share price with the trailing book value per share.

One of the most important steps in evaluating mortgage REITs is finding the price to book value ratios. Using the mortgage REITs' book value gives us an idea for the general range where the mortgage REIT should trade. We expect that all mortgage REITs holding similar assets will generally be correlated with each other.

If you see several mortgage REITs trading at 15% or greater discounts to book value, you should expect comparable mortgage REITs to also trade at material discounts to book value. If a few are trading at premiums, while others trade at huge discounts, it usually represents an opportunity.

The mREITs

I put most of the residential mREITs, two ETFs, and one ETN into the table:

(AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (DX) Dynex Capital (EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EFC) Ellington Financial (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital (MFA) MFA Financial (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORL) UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size, so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations, but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

Price-to-Book Value

We tend to use tangible book value. That's like GAAP book value, but if we spot significant allowances related to tax assets or goodwill, we eliminate those from equity. Consequently, the book value we are using may be different from what you're seeing elsewhere.

We also correctly handled preferred equity. If you're seeing a value that is dramatically different than what we are presenting, the most common cause is a failure of the other tool to properly handle preferred equity. We are regularly challenged on these numbers, but we are consistently right.

Ticker Q2 Tangible BV Price Price to Trailing Tangible BV AGNC $16.58 $16.68 1.01 AI $7.80 $5.86 0.75 ANH $4.53 $3.43 0.76 ARR $20.50 $17.15 0.84 CHMI $16.80 $13.34 0.79 CMO $8.93 $7.86 0.88 DX $17.68 $15.49 0.88 EARN $12.40 $10.91 0.88 NLY $9.33 $8.92 0.96 ORC $6.63 $5.84 0.88 CIM $16.24 $20.37 1.25 EFC $18.91 $18.46 0.98 IVR $16.21 $15.72 0.97 MFA $7.11 $7.63 1.07 MITT $17.42 $15.35 0.88 NYMT $5.75 $6.23 1.08 TWO $14.17 $13.84 0.98 WMC $10.51 $10.00 0.95

Changes in Book Value

The REIT Forum provides sector updates which utilize the ratios of price to current estimated book value.

Those estimates incorporate the impact of expected changes in book value throughout the quarter. Changes in expected book value come from changes in the fair value assets and hedges, as well as net interest accrual throughout the quarter and the ex-dividend dates.

For the public article, we're providing price to trailing book value, which utilizes the book values as of 6/30/2019. We're still using tangible book value, so assets such as "Goodwill" are stripped out. We believe this creates a much better comparison.

A Rating on CHMI

One of the mortgage REITs we are bullish on today is CHMI. The mortgage REIT we would choose to highlight today is CHMI. Shares trade at a substantial discount to trailing book value. By the most recent estimates, they also trade at a substantial discount to current book value per share.

Why did CHMI go on sale?

The REIT fell out of grace with investors as interest rates plunged, leading to much higher losses on their portfolio of MSRs (mortgage servicing rights). However, we don't believe it is reasonable to assume that long-term Treasury rates (or mortgage rates) will continue to fall indefinitely. We expect to see the mortgage REIT bounce back absent another major move lower in rates.

If you're following CHMI's price, you may notice that it already bounced back since late August. You might say we should've called it out as a strong buy back then. We did:

The vast majority of the article was built around teaching investors (and analysts) how to read the financial statements for CHMI. Beyond being correct about the accounting, we also went on to state that CHMI should be repurchasing shares to drive book value per share higher. It appears management agreed since a few days later this happened:

We expect the rally in shares of CHMI to continue. They've still got quite a bit of upside thanks to the huge discount to book value.

How Mortgage REITs Make Money

Some investors think mREITs (mortgage REITs) can't make money in this environment. They are wrong. Today we want to dive into precisely why they are wrong. As analysts, we need to do more than pick stocks. We need to be able to simplify the stocks we cover so investors understand precisely what they are buying. Knowing what you own and why makes it easier to hold through the dips and come out on the other side.

The Most Common Misperception

The most common argument we hear against mREITs is that they simply can't earn enough money. Some investors believe that prepayments on mortgages are making the mortgage REITs themselves uninvestable. They are wrong. Prepayments do hurt the mortgage REITs, but they don't make them uninvestable.

How The False Story Goes

We're going to walk through the most common "reasoning" we've seen presented as a series of logical steps.

Mortgage REITs buy assets for more than face value. (TRUE) When the mortgage is prepaid, the mortgage REIT loses money. (TRUE) Mortgage REITs are leveraged up to 8x or 9x. (TRUE) Mortgage REITs are doomed. (FALSE)

The big problem in this chain occurs when we move from step 3 to step 4. Upon reading step 3, investors imagine a big leveraged loss. There is rarely any math provided to quantify it. When math is provided, it often leaves out important factors. By refusing to actually calculate the entire math problem, the bears are only playing to fear.

When we replace imagined losses with actual math, the argument falls apart.

Picking a Specific Mortgage-Backed Security

We start by identifying an asset. We don't want to talk in vague terms. We want to be specific.

Let's talk about the "30YR FNMA 4.0".

This security:

Is a 30-year fixed-rate agency RMBS (30YR)

Is guaranteed by Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA)

Has a coupon rate of 4% (4.0)

Has a face value of $100

This would be a common type of security for a mortgage REIT to purchase today.

Asset Pricing

The 30YR FNMA 4.0 recently traded at $103.64. That means each $100 of face value would cost $103.64 to purchase.

For instance, the mortgage REIT could spend $103,640,000 to purchase a bunch of 30YR FNMA 4.0 with a face value (the amount of principal due) of $100,000,000.

How do we know these exact prices? Because we buy access to the data. As mortgage REIT analysts, we always want to have real-time access to this data to inform our decisions.

Now you have more knowledge: You know the precise name of an individual security, the rate of interest, and the price to purchase it.

Prepayments

Since the hypothetical mortgage REIT is purchasing these bonds for $103.64 per $100.00, they would prefer not to get any prepayments in the near future. You don't want to spend $103.64 only to get $100.00 returned. That wouldn't be a good model. However, that isn't what happens.

The mortgage REIT doesn't immediately get all $100.00 prepaid. They are buying a much larger pool of loans. Some get prepaid, but the vast majority won't. We can be specific about the impact here. We think about prepayments in terms of the prepayment rate over time. Specifically, we want to estimate how many loans will be prepaid over the course of a year.

For instance, AGNC Investment Corp. increased its projected prepayment speeds to 12.4% following Q2 2019. However, up to that point they had only experienced speeds of 10%.

Don't take it from us, take it from AGNC's CFO:

Source: Seeking Alpha Transcript

Simple Math

12.4% is more than 10%, but it is also dramatically less than 100%. We need to emphasize that 12.4% is dramatically different than 100%. Investors are being convinced that the REIT is losing an asset worth $103.64 and only getting $100.00. That would be a loss of $3.64. Based on AGNC's forward estimate of 12.4%, they (AGNC's executives) would be predicting that this occurs for only 12.4% of their loans. The other 87.6% would not be prepaying. Why aren't the 87.6% discussed? They don't fit the narrative.

How Much Was Lost?

If you wanted to create a very rough ballpark estimate, you could multiply $3.64 by 12.4%.

That comes out to $00.45136.

Over the course of a year, they earn $4.00 in interest on the $100 of face value (that's 4%).

The prepayment would cause them to lose about $00.45136.

What is $4.00 minus $.45136?

It comes out to $3.54864.

Consequently, the yield on the asset would be 3.55% (rounded).

Is that a material reduction in the yield? Yes. Is it catastrophic? No.

Normal Payments on Principal

When a homeowner pays their mortgage, part of their payment goes to principal. Even if the homeowner isn't prepaying their mortgage, the principal does gradually decline. After 30 years with zero prepayments, the mortgage balance would still hit $0.00.

We need to factor in that cost.

Providing a full table showing the prepayments and amortization for every single month wouldn't simplify matters. We built those tables to run our calculations, but they don't "explain" it well to readers.

If the mortgages had a face rate of 4.00%, in the first month (without any prepayments) the homeowners collectively are scheduled to pay $477,415. Out of that payment, there would be $333,333 in interest and $144,082 in principal. Each month the principal becomes a larger portion of the total payment. The change is extremely gradual, but it does occur in each month.

Over the next 30 years using our 4% coupon rate, 12.4% prepayment rate, and $103.64 purchase price, we reach an estimated yield of 3.38%. That includes the normal amortization from the required principal payment and the impact of prepayments.

We carried the math much further in our latest REIT Forum update on mortgage REITs. We include actionable ratings, but we also like to teach investors about the concept.

Our Strategy

We explained our mortgage REIT investing techniques in A Brief Guide to Residential Mortgage REITs:

Share price movements include both a fundamental element and a random (or emotional) element. The best way to think about this is to imagine a human walking a dog.

The human represents the fundamental value.

The dog represents the share price.

Many investors pretend that the leash is short. They imagine this:

However, we've found that the leash is quite long.

The human and the dog can become materially separated for a while. The size of the separation can vary quite substantially. Consequently, it can be difficult to predict which direction the dog is going to walk. This causes investors to focus only on the dividend and claim that the path of the dog "is random". They don't realize that the sustainable dividend level is also tied to the path of the human.

The best possible scenario for a trader is one where the other investors believe the share price to be random.

The reality of mortgage REIT investing looks like this:

Imagine lower prices to the right and higher prices to the left.

If the human turns right, all the dogs are likely to move right.

If the human turns left, all the dogs are likely to move left.

If the human doesn't turn, that dog is unlikely to go much further right.

This is the fundamental key at the heart of understanding mortgage REIT price movements. They can appear "random" at times, but they will usually stay within a given range from the fundamental value.

We don't want to utilize these shares as long-term investments. We can only make very rough predictions about the path the human (fundamental value) will take in the future. We don't want to risk our money on predicting the path of the human. Instead, we simply want to predict that the gap between the human and the dog will shrink. Whether the gap shrank because of the dog returning or the human taking a step towards the dog, we only care about the size of the gap.

Trading

We see the preferred shares as a superior option for investors hunting for a long-term buy-and-hold investment. The preferred shares carry slightly lower yields but have substantially less risk. Investors who don't care about the risk level are taking excessive risks for very marginal expected returns.

We utilize the common shares as a trading investment because many investors in the sector don't understand how to project current book values or how to evaluate the spreads between mortgage rates and hedging rates. Our outlooks on the common shares should be seen as a view on the potential for trading opportunities.

Conclusion

When we place these trades, we're using more than the trailing book value. We utilize estimates from Scott Kennedy on current book value per share. Those estimates give us better information on where the value is today, rather than relying on past values. We're thrilled to have Scott Kennedy joining The REIT Forum as a key author for the service. Our ratings and outlooks on REITs will generally have an enormous amount of overlap since he handles so much of the fundamental research for The REIT Forum.

We're not suggesting mortgage REITs for the buy-and-hold investors due to the risk from swings in interest rates. However, we do enjoy buying mortgage REITs when they trade at exceptionally large discounts to book value. The strategy has been exceptionally successful for us because it capitalizes on having superior information on book value estimates and knowledge of historical price-to-book ratios.

One of the REITs we are bullish on today is CHMI, where we believe the market price has significantly overreacted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANH, DX, CHMI, AND SEVERAL PREFERRED SHARES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.