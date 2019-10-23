MGM's Property Sales: A Mixed Bag Of Strategies

“The nice thing about doing a crossword puzzle is that you know there is a solution…” - Stephen Sondheim, composer

Let’s face it, MGM’s (NYSE:MGM) latest move to sell off some of its key properties continues to make the stock something of a puzzle palace for would-be holders. Mr. Market, above all, needs to understand the ongoing strategy of a company before even looking at its basic metrics. Its latest effort in doing deals to unload Circus Circus and its crown jewel, Bellagio, characteristically produces scratched heads. While it’s a nice chunk of deleveraging, Mr. Market so far has appeared to shrug it off. On the news, the stock remained mired in its upper-twenties trading range suggesting skeptics still outnumber believers.

Though management has indicated it is considering the use of the $4.3b in net proceeds from the sale to reward shareholders in one way or another, we’re puzzled. It’s the same old MGM strategy: with one hand, you gobble up regional properties largely with debt financing, then lateral them to the company REIT (MGM Growth Properties Inc. (NYSE:MGP)). And on the other hand, you unload regional properties with an objective to deleverage the company’s $14.4b in debt largely accumulated from those acquisitions. We do applaud the determination of management to step up the pace of deleveraging with these sales as well as its projected $300m cost reduction program ongoing through 2020.

But why accumulate debt, shuffle it, then sell off properties to raise cash only to recommit the cash to buying more regional presence - some of which is highly questionable. It seems at time like a circular firing squad aimed at the balance sheet.

Data by YCharts

Our object here is only tangentially to appraise the property sales from a pure financial perspective. It’s the strategy behind the deals, and probably more to come, we call to question.

The Bellagio deal

Above: The jewel in the crown should always belong in the corporate vault.

MGM needed a deep-pocketed JV partner to do this deal. It quite simply was too big for its MGP REIT to swallow, given the debt it would need to find to close. But, in my view, MGM simply gave Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust far too sweet a deal for its crown jewel property. On the surface, the numbers seem in general line with values. In my view, Blackstone got away cheap. In fact, they clearly nibbled MGM’s lunch. My own valuation of the property comes closer to around $4.7bn, given what I believe is the forward earnings potential of this prime property if we accept the general consensus that the Las Vegas market has anywhere between 5% and 6% growth built into its future.

Second, I’m a big replacement value guy. I consulted a former colleague who has built casino properties all over the globe over a 40-year career. My question: What would be a fair replacement value of the Bellagio if you had to build it today?

My colleague: “On a pure inflation basis in the land, construction and FF&E value, you are looking at around $2.7b to $3bn today to open the exact same door. But we must allow for the vast differences in technology available then and now, labor costs and the now proven capacity of the place to generate a solid EBITDA (The Bellagio produced $487m last year, over 15% of MGM’s consolidated corporate EBITDA). I’d say to bring something as incredibly brilliant as that one only property to the strip today, you are realistically looking at anything up to around $4.8bn. Blackstone got a steal in my view, especially if you peek around the edges of the deal”.

The JV created for the deal gives MGM a 5% equity ongoing, which essentially is something of a face saver. It committed itself to annual rent at $245m a year which values the deal at 17.3X rent with a 2% escalator. It also imposes a capex commitment on MGM between 2020 and 2023 of 5% of net revenue against a base of $275m. In brief, Blackstone sits fat and pretty, collects its rent while MGM has to not only pay its rent but also keep spending to maintain and increase the base value of the property effectively owned by the JV. Of course, keeping the place competitive with capex redounds to MGTM’s general benefit.

Furthermore, it calls on MGM to cover the cost of maintenance and FF&E at 1.5% going forward. Fundamentally, the JV is a de facto piggy bank for Blackstone, which is taking a minimal risk against a rich payout. That assumes, of course, that old man recession doesn’t intrude a few cycles during ownership and impair MGM’s ability to meet its rent obligations. We are not aware of any existing clause for rent relief in such contingencies. We assume, in a draconian situation, the JV will be forced to grant rent relief without punitive bells and whistles for MGM.

My point here is that buildable land on the ground zero center of Las Vegas strip between 1998 and today has shrunken down to essentially nothing. And as the old finance saw goes, you can print currency, you can print stock but you can’t print land, especially land that boasts another old saw of realty success: location, location, location.

My view is that the Bellagio is a one and only unique expression of all that is spectacular about Las Vegas. It’s a Steve Wynn creation of which there will be no more. Beyond the numbers, this admittedly oversimplified observation. Walk the strip on any night. Watch the crowd movements. Nobody stops to stare at the MGM Grand façade or that of 90% of all Strip properties. But go over to the Bellagio. See the masses stop their walk and gather around there deep at the property waiting for those famous dancing waters to erupt in a ballet. And walk the property afterwards. Check out the masses of look seers who stop for a drink, an ice cream, a snack, and yes, amble into the casino to drop a few dollars in the slots.

My takeaway: You keep the family jewels locked in the family safe come what may

Getting out from under its debt and/or unlocking shareholder value as a high MGM priority makes great sense, of course. But unloading what might be your single most unique real property asset in the process is questionable in our view. In brief, we think the JV holds a royal flush in this hand while MGM is stuck with two pair. This is not the case with the Circus Circus deal also announced on October 15th. For entirely different reasons, despite there being a net impairment MGM must state on the deal, it is a far better one for the company.

Circus Circus: A faded star best owned by a local

(Above: Circus Circus had great days but the property makes a great deal more financial sense today for a local rather than big corporate owner).

There was a time back in the day when Circus Circus sat among the Vegas gold mines unchallenged for its ability to sell cheap across the board and still make huge profits. Those days are long gone. The circus spectacles that drew thousands of walk in people a day, to partake of the ridiculously cheap buffet, the loose slots and overall great fun family atmosphere. They all belong to a distant past. It’s a legacy property best owned by a legacy owner like the person who bought it: Mr. Phil Ruffian, long time Vegas casino owner who knows how to market to the masses. That matrix does not fit with the MGM swerve to dominate the millennial customer base - a strategy we heartily embrace.

So, MGM unloaded CC for $825m translating to a decent EV/EBITDA multiple of 13.2. MGM gets $682.2m in cash plus holds a promissory note for $162.5m for the balance. The company will book an impairment charge of $220m on the deal. Despite this, we like the deal a whole lot more than the Bellagio transaction. Here’s why:

It’s a clean sale. No kabuki dance JV structures. It’s a legacy property that does not really fit in the MGM of the future. It pours the bulk of the cash immediately into the MGM coffers and the note has virtually no downside. CC produced 2018 EBITDA of $62.53m. For MGM, chump change, for Ruffin more than good return for his money. He will undoubtedly be able to improve that number by exiting a lot of corporate related baggage of CC. A good deal for both buyer and seller. MGM’s valuation of CC was a bit excessive to be frank so the price it received was more than fair. Ruffin got a storied legacy property that though not a runaway cash cow that it had once been, can generate more than enough EBITDA to justify what he paid and give him much comfort to meet the note to MGM by 2024.

Japan: The most likely destination for the cash proceeds

We have noted in past posts, we continue to rank MGM among the leaders in bidding for one of the three Japan integrated resort licenses to be issued sometime by mid-year 2020. The company has established a solid partnership with Japan consumer finance giant ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) of Osaka. We think this affiliation has all the elements that will be highly attractive to Japanese officials. Estimates as to what these resorts will cost are all over the place. But, in our view, $8bn or more is not excessive. MGM currently sits on a little more than $1.1bn in cash and the aforementioned $14b+ in long-term debt. This means that if their ORIX deal is a 50/50 structure, it will need to come up with $4bn in cash and bank debt to finance its end of the IR in Osaka.

Assuming MGM does not do any massive stock buybacks or spike its dividend between now and the end of 2020, a good chunk of the deal proceeds will be directed toward its Japan stake. And there, the lesser it needs to borrow for its end, the healthier its overall financial health in the US will be. So, from that perspective, we see a very good fit with the company’s strategy provided it still diverts some of the proceeds to deleveraging its LTD.

So, the key question now: Should MGM consider selling its eponymous MGM Grand Las Vegas property, which could fetch anywhere from $2.5b and up, to further deleverage? Yes, if it sees itself as an operating tenant company with its realty held by REITs. It seems logical to us that you consider the sale of what is essentially a good producing Vegas commodity property like the Grand but hold the crown jewel Bellagio close to the vest like its other big winner, the MGM National Harbor, another signature great performer.

Sports Betting: MGM made a great laydown

(Above: The JV in sports betting integrates very well with the BWW demo).

As we have noted in prior posts, we liked MGM’s leadership and aggressive activity in the burgeoning sports betting space. Its JV with GVC, Roar Digital, which spreads its sports betting revenue potential to 15 states, including Nevada and New Jersey, bought with an $100m equity contribution (50%), to us, is a great asset allocation decision. It has positive implications both for the revenue stream (despite very low sports wagering hold percentages) but also because of the foot traffic sports betting will attract from new, younger patron bases.

The Roar Digital JV riding under the flag BetMGM will also be extended to the 1,238 owned and operated and franchised Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants in the US. A viable demographic fit for sports betting which leans heavily toward male millennials. After the company had lost its way, it was acquired by Roark Capital Group for $2.4b in 2017, which pledges to revive its sagging performance with a re-dedication to the menu and vibe that had created its initial success. The BetMGM deal which covers states as sports betting is legalized will be a win win for both companies and the Roar Digital JV. MGM will also bring fun sports betting to non-legal states in the restaurants.

Conclusion

Link this to ongoing cost reductions, focused deleveraging and expansion into sports betting and you have a bull case for the stock beginning to form. However, because so many of MGM’s moves seem to confuse Mr. Market rather than seeing past the current contradictions, we think the stock will continue to sit in the mid-twenties until at least a breakthrough announcement comes on Japan.

