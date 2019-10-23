Caterpillar: Q3 Was Really Bad, But That Does Not Make Me Bearish

Nonetheless, I think becoming bearish now is a mistake as we are seeing first signs of a recovery.

Last month, I discussed Caterpillar's (CAT) bull case and why we were witnessing the first signs of a growth bottom. That said, we are still in a phase where very weak leading indicators are impacting 'hard' economic data as Caterpillar revealed. The company just released its third quarter earnings, which showed that both earnings and sales came in way below expectations. On top of that, the company has significantly lowered full-year guidance. Nonetheless, these numbers did not turn bearish on the company as I think we are in a situation where it makes sense to look at this stock from a bullish point of view - yes really(!).

Source: Caterpillar

Q3 Was Really Bad

Normally, I start these articles by showing you a table of adjusted EPS results and expectations. This time, I am going to use the same source, but instead of a table, I am showing you a graph of adjusted EPS expectations and actual adjusted EPS results (green line). I am doing this because the graph below could not be any better. I have been talking endlessly about the ongoing growth slowing trend which started in Q1/2018 on a global scale and reached the US in Q4 of 2018. Now, look at the graph below: adjusted EPS peaked in Q1 and has almost hit a new low in the just released third quarter.

Source: Estimize

Third quarter adjusted EPS fell to $2.66. This is well below expectations of $2.82 and 7% lower on a year-on-year basis. This is the second consecutive quarter of contraction after a mere 4% growth in the first quarter of this year.

Sales totaled $12.76 billion, which is down 6% and way below expectations of $13.38 billion. The third quarter marks the first quarter of lower sales since the fourth quarter of 2016.

The main driver of the sales decline was a $1.2 billion movement in dealers' inventories. Dealers decreased their inventories by $400 million in the fourth quarter after decreasing inventories by about $800 million in the prior-year quarter. According to Jim Umpleby, Chairman and CEO of Caterpillar, the inventory reduction was a result of lower end-used demand which was below company expectations.

The table below shows the issues facing the company. Sales volume was down in all segments but energy & transportation, while all segments were suffering from currency headwinds. Price realization was up as the company continues to be able to push up prices.

Source: Caterpillar Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

Construction volumes were a $358 million headwind, which was mainly caused by a 29% sales decline in APAC where lower demand from China and unfavorable changes in dealer inventories were the main reasons behind the decline. In North America, demand was up and higher prices were able to further support the top line.

Resource industries were down across the board as total sales volume was down $389 million. The largest declines came from EMEA where sales were down 31%. APAC resource industries' sales were down 6%. According to Caterpillar, the main problem comes not from lower commodity prices but from mining companies that are on the sidelines and not willing to invest in an uncertain environment. In other words, this is a good case where demand is rapidly going to recover as soon as economic certainty returns. This is not the case after a massive commodity slump like we saw in 2014 and 2015 when it took a few quarters until commodities reached levels that warranted higher capital investments from miners.

Energy & transportation sales were up thanks to higher sales volume (+$31 million) and better prices (+11 million) as higher power generation sales in North America and higher industrial sales in EMEA and APAC due to higher end-demand provided much needed support.

The Outlook Was Lowered As Well

One of the biggest topics shortly after the earnings release was the fact that the company significantly lowered its full-year guidance. On a full-year basis, EPS is expected to come in between $10.90 and $11.40 compared to previous guidance of $12.06 to $13.06. This is a pretty big deal and the result of slower sales in 2019. In the fourth quarter, management expects end-used demand to be flat and dealers to further reduce inventories due to global uncertainty. Nonetheless, Caterpillar's improved lead times and lower dealer inventories will enable the company to quickly respond to either positive or negative economic developments in 2020.

Personally, I somewhat expected the company to lower guidance as the economy has been very weak over the past few months (article). I do not think it is a reason to become bearish. On top of that, there is even a part I like if you believe it or not. I think it is a good sign that Caterpillar did not indicate that weakness is expected in 2020 as management only mentioned that the company would be able to quickly respond to either a further decline or an acceleration.

I also like the price action after earnings. Immediately after earnings, I saw the price decline by 10% (pre-market trading). However, as soon as the market opened, the stock even went into positive territory and is currently slightly down while I am writing this. 'Everyone' seemed to be stunned by this massive reversal after what one can consider to be very bad quarterly numbers.

Source: FINVIZ

However, it seems the market is preparing for the next economic move. And that move might be higher as the first regional manufacturing surveys are indicating strength like the Richmond manufacturing index as you can see below.

Source: Richmond FED

It also helps that the ratio between industrial stocks (XLI) and the S&P 500 as displayed by the black line below is still working on a bottom. This does not indicate a sudden growth button. What it does, is it increases the risk/reward for industrial stocks as the threat of a further economic breakdown is falling.

Source: TradingView

Bottom Line

Caterpillar's third quarter was bad - really bad. However, that should not be a huge surprise as economic indicators in general are pretty depressing as well. The company's results confirm this with weakening demand in APAC countries and dwindling dealer inventories.

The new guidance range is a perfect summary of the third quarter results. Nonetheless, not everything is bad as the company is not seeing significant weakness in 2020, while some regional manufacturing surveys are starting to send strong signals.

Even if you disagree, I think going short Caterpillar is a huge mistake. The risk reward/ratio for a long entry position is rising as long as the economy refrains from breaking down even further. At this point, I have roughly 45% of my net worth in conservative dividend stocks, and I can imagine buying Caterpillar if leading indicators are starting to confirm my view of slowly bottoming economic growth. If that is indeed the case, I think this stock trading at 11x next year's earnings is going to have good times ahead.

Stay tuned!

