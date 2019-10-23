Thermo Fisher Scientific: Firming Profitability And Improving Balance Sheet

Expected EPS growth above 10% for each of the next 2 years highlights upside for the stock that still has value as it grows into its valuation.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) with a market cap of $119 billion and generating over $25 billion in sales over the past year is a leader in scientific instrumentation, laboratory equipment, diagnostics tools, and pharmaceutical components. The company has benefited from strong growth in the life sciences and healthcare industry over the past decade with a market-leading innovative range of products. The story has been steady growth along with firming profitability resulting in the stock up nearly 100% over the past three years. The company just released its latest quarterly earnings, again demonstrating solid results, building momentum from recent acquisitions. This article recaps the company's financial position along with our view on where the stock is headed next.

(Source: FinViz.com)

Q3 Earnings Recap

TMO reported its fiscal Q3 earnings on October 23rd with non-GAAP EPS of $2.94 which beat expectations of $2.89. GAAP EPS of $1.88 misses by $0.02. The discrepancy here was in part based on amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, considering its completed purchase of the active pharmaceutical ingredient 'API' manufacturing facility from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) which was completed this past quarter. Revenue of $6.27 billion represented an increase of 5.9% year over year and was ahead of consensus estimates by $80 million. The gross margin in the quarter at 46% was slightly lower than the 46.3% last year, although this was balanced by lower SG&A and R&D expenses in the quarter as a percentage of revenue. Through the first nine months of the year, the operation margin has increased more favorably to 18% from 14.8% over the period last year, as one of the key trends.

(TMO Q3 Financials. source: Company IR)

In terms of segment results, the Life Sciences Solutions revenue led growth up 13% to $1.7 billion, now representing 27.1% of total revenues from 25.4% in Q3 2018. Analytic instruments had a more muted growth at just 2%. Laboratory Product and Services remain the largest revenue segment at 41.8%, but we note that the business has the lowest operating margin among the reported segment units at 11.6%. A favorable trend has been the strong performance of Life Sciences Solutions, which is also the most profitable for the company with a 34.5% operating margin, expanding from 32.9% last year.

During Q3, along with closing its deal with GlaxoSmithKline, TMO opened new facilities in the U.S. and China. Management highlighted new product launches in the quarter where it sees adding to the company's market position and global capabilities. From the press release:

Launched innovative new products for clinical, life sciences and bioproduction applications, highlighted by the FDA-cleared Thermo Scientific TSQ Altis and Quantis MD mass spectrometers and the Vanquish MD HPLC for clinical diagnostic laboratories, a new Real-time PCR solution for respiratory pathogen detection, the Thermo Scientific Krios G4 compact electron microscope for structural biology and the Thermo Scientific TruBio Discovery bioproduction automation system.

In terms of the balance sheet, the company ended the quarter with $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents while long-term debt declined by $1.3 billion to $16.4 billion. The liquidity position remains strong represented by a current ratio at 1.8x. During the quarter, the company generated $900 million in free cash flow. This year, TMO has repurchased $750 million in company stock but did not conduct any buybacks during Q3.

2019 Full Year Guidance

The other highlight in the report was management's update to full year guidance, in which it narrowed the revenue and earnings range while increasing the top end slightly. The company sees revenue growth between 4% and 5% and EPS growth between 10% and 11% for the full year 2019 compared to last year.

Thermo Fisher is raising its 2019 revenue and earnings guidance primarily to reflect stronger operational performance and the benefits of refinancing activities, partially offset by a more adverse foreign exchange environment. The company is raising its revenue guidance to a new range of $25.34 to $25.50 billion versus its previous guidance of $25.30 to $25.50 billion. This would result in 4 to 5% revenue growth over 2018. The company is also raising its adjusted EPS guidance to a new range of $12.28 to $12.34, versus its previous guidance of $12.16 to $12.26, for 10 to 11% growth year over year

TMO Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The market expects an impressive growth outlook for TMO in the coming years with a view that earnings per share accelerates to $12.26 for the current fiscal year, which is at the top end of management's guidance. Consensus EPS estimates for 2020 and 2021 are for an 11% increase for each of the next two years. Indeed, recent growth investments and R&D spending are seen paying off as the company consolidates its market position.

Data by YCharts

The company highlights a number of growth drivers and sees its addressable market at $160 billion growing between 3% and 5% annually suggesting a large white space particularly in emerging markets. Growth drivers include favorable demographics considering an aging population, along with a move in scientific advances requiring more technologically advanced scientific equipment the company provides. Currently, North America represents 50% of revenues, but the company is under-penetrated across the Asia-Pacific region and Europe where it sees more growth opportunities.

(Source: Company IR)

Certainly, the growth story here is not a secret resulting in shares of TMO commanding an ever-higher premium. One concern comes down to valuation which based on multiples analysis shows the company is relatively expensive to its historical averages. In some ways, the higher premium is justified, given the operational and financial trends, and we believe the company can grow into these multiples in the year ahead based on current expectations.

Including the most recent Q3 results, TMO is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 34x, which is above the 5-year average closer to 31x. Other measures like a price to sales multiple of 4.8x and price to free cash flow at 29x shows the stock has an otherwise rich valuation. We think TMO has value here, given the expectation for strong earnings growth and improving balance sheet position. Higher profitability and margins justify the higher premium, in our opinion.

TMO valuation multiples

Considering next year's '2020' consensus EPS estimate at $13.65, the 1-year forward P/E ratio at 21.75x is more reasonable. Presuming TMO reaches that EPS level next year, the shares would appear cheap. Ongoing progress at reducing balance sheet leverage and higher free cash flow going forward make the stock a compelling pick in the segment. We rate TMO as a buy and think it could trade at ~25x 2020 EPS representing a year ahead price target of $340 or 13% upside.

Takeaway

TMO reported another solid quarter of steady growth with firming profitability pushing shares to approach its all-time high. We think there is still value even with the post earnings spike as the company builds momentum from recent product launches and captures its international growth opportunity. Risks going forward beyond a global cyclical slowdown include pricing pressures from competition that could limit margin expansion and the ability of management to execute on growth initiatives.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.