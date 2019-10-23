Tesla Reports Surprise Q3 Profit

After the bell on Wednesday, shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) soared after the company reported a surprise GAAP profit for Q3. While revenues were a bit light of expectations, cost reductions combined with significant one-time items helped the company swing into the green. While the bulls are certainly celebrating now, not everything the company presented in a positive light was as rosy as it seemed.

Overall, revenues of just over $6.3 billion were a bit disappointing, especially considering the record quarter of deliveries. Average selling prices certainly came down, and a higher percentage of leased vehicles did not help the situation, resulting in overall automotive revenues declining sequentially. This was despite increased credit revenue and Smart Summon revenue recognition. Energy storage revenues were up nicely, although mostly flat to a year ago, while service revenues dropped sequentially.

Tesla was able to swing a GAAP profit for three reasons. First, the total cost of revenues came down by $317 million sequentially, and it will be interesting to see if the 10-Q filing sheds any more reasons than just the usual cost improvements cited in the investor letter. The second reason was that zero restructuring charges were taken, which boosted the bottom line by $117 million sequentially. Finally, other one-time items in the "other income" line swung in a positive direction by $126 million.

Adding those last two plus the increase in regulatory credits helped the bottom line by $266 million over Q2's large loss, and that doesn't even factor in the Smart Summon revenue. It was a bit curious to see the cost of goods sold drop so much in the period when Tesla outsold its vehicle production, and yet inventory on the balance sheet rose by nearly $200 million. Did Tesla sell a lot of product that was previously written down, thus substantially boosting margins in the period? If that was the case, it would explain all of the extra charges taken in prior periods. That would certainly help deliver a big surprise quarter like this.

With regard to the balance sheet, the cash balance rose by $383 million during the three-month period. However, this came with some caveats, like total debt rising by $318 million sequentially. Accounts payable and accrued liabilities rose by $208 million in the period, with that liability increase further helping operating cash flow, while capital expenditures came in at less than $400 million, putting the name on pace to still be well below the midpoint of its yearly capex guidance. It's hard to be positive on the free cash flow situation when debt is rising almost as fast and so are key liability categories, while capex is significantly below where it should be.

Tesla said in the investor letter that it's moving up Model Y production to the summer of 2020. That was something that has been discussed on certain sites lately as Model 3 volumes continue to come in well below prior forecasts and certain EV benefits are expiring at the end of this year. Management also said that the Shanghai Gigafactory is ahead of schedule, with trial production already underway, but we're almost done with October. With the factory not getting all of its licenses yet, guidance for 1,000 units a week by the end of this year may be a bit tricky.

Tesla shares are up almost 18% on the surprise profit, and this quarter definitely will remind many about the surprise Q3 periods we've seen in the past. It's important to remember that even though results were better than expected, revenues were down by 8% over Q3 2018 and net income on a GAAP basis was down 54% year over year. Free cash flow was down by 58% year over year, and that's despite capex being really light. In the end, bulls will be celebrating in the short term, but the rally's true test will come with the 10-Q filing and all of the numbers management did not show on Wednesday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

