Don't Gamble This Halloween, Go With AGNC Investment Corp.'s Preferred Shares

AGNCN and AGNCO carry lower yields than some mortgage REIT preferred shares, but they still beat PFF by a solid margin. They also demonstrated lower volatility.

AGNCN and AGNCO are two of the top picks among the preferred shares we cover.

AGNC’s preferred shares come with a risk rating of 1 and are some of the best in the sector.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Gamble on the highest yield preferred shares!

We jest. Please don’t do that.

The preferred share (AGNCN) from AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) carries dramatically less risk than most preferred shares. Investors who ignore it today are gambling for tiny bits of additional yield on higher-risk shares.

We’ve found preferred shares provide an excellent opportunity for investors to get a high yield with lower volatility. We cover preferred shares frequently and today’s picks come from our latest preferred share article for subscribers: Preferred Shares Week 174.” Our article to subscribers was posted on 10/20/2019.

We will be discussing the preferred shares, but investors often like a quick note on the common stock. AGNC is currently trading a slight discount to total book value (including intangible assets). The discount isn’t large enough for a bullish rating today, yet shares aren’t expensive enough to warrant a bearish rating either. Consequently, we’re neutral on the common shares. In the interest of full disclosure, our estimates on book value rely on the work of Scott Kennedy, another author at The REIT Forum. Our buy/hold/sell ratings on the common shares will generally overlap and if you’re reading his work, you shouldn’t be surprised to see us echo the same sentiments. He’s already prepared an exclusive review of Q3 2019 performance for ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR).

We view ARR as a viable alternative to AGNC for investors interested in the common stock.

Let’s review the ratings quickly:

AGNC - Neutral

AGNC Preferred Shares - Two in the buy range, two in the neutral range

ARR - Bullish

ARR-B (ARR.PB) - Neutral/Bearish. At $25.17, shares can swing back and forth by a one penny movement. No need to drill in on ARR-B here.

AGNC preferred shares

Since we already have positions in AGNCN and AGNCO, we don’t expect to place any preferred share trades in the immediate future. However, the share prices are quite attractive for each. For investors who aren’t invested in AGNCN or AGNCO, both are currently within our target buying range.

AGNCN last traded at $25.66. Buy under $25.84.

AGNCO last traded at $25.17. Buy under $25.38.

AGNC does have 2 more preferred shares, AGNCB and AGNCM, but we view both of them as being within our hold range. Therefore, most of our commentary will be on the 2 preferred shares from AGNC that are in our buy range.

AGNCN is $0.02 within our buy range. For the buy-and-hold investor looking to buy a long-term yield, we won’t be viewing AGNCN as a sell unless prices climb to $28.08. That is extremely unlikely to happen. If it does, be assured we will bang the table for you to sell and find a more attractively priced preferred share.

AGNCO is nicely into our buy range by $0.21. For the buy-and-hold investor, prices would have to go up to $27.63 for us to view them as a sell.

Top choices and why

AGNCN and ANGCO are two of our top choices for the buy-and-hold investors and some of the best in the sector. Currently, both are within the target buying range.

Why do buy-and-hold investors like these particular shares so much? They have:

Plenty of call protection A reasonable dividend rate with the best coverage in the sector A floating rate to protect investors if rates begin rising in a few years A solid spread when the floating rate kicks in, so investors keep getting a reasonable yield

What is unique about their pricing?

Over the last year, many preferred shares moved to trade at significant premiums to their prior ranges. While AGNCO is quite new, we have AGNCN trading around the same level it has seen over the last year. Investors going after the high-risk shares are paying huge premiums to normal valuations, but the lower risk shares haven’t been bid up. That’s great for investors because it improves the yield to call and reduces the downside risk. Even if the market went into a panic, these shares should hold their value much better than most investments.

To be fair, the rally in riskier shares mostly represents a recovery of losses in late 2018. Shares of the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) got wrecked in late 2018, only to recover and become expensive again:

Did you want more volatility, lower yield, and an expense ratio with PFF? We’d rather stick to picking individual shares and entry points.

Taking a closer look

AGNCN and AGNCO have respectable yields in the 6% to 7% range:

AGNC’s preferred shares are some of the safest in the sector. The only mortgage REIT that can compete with AGNC’s preferred shares on safety is Annaly Capital Management (NLY). That’s a good company to be in.

Investors who are looking for preferred shares in the 7% to 8% range are going to be taking on materially more risk at recent prices. AGNCB does have a nice stripped yield of 7.59%, but there is significant call risk:

Investors purchasing AGNCB at these prices would be risking $0.46 per share if AGNC decided to call it immediately.

The other 3 preferred shares have a material amount of call protection on the calendar. AGNCM has the worst floating rate after call protection ends of 3-month LIBOR + 4.332%. AGNCN has the best floating rate of 3-month LIBOR + 5.111%. AGNCO isn’t too far behind at 3-month LIBOR + 4.993%. If LIBOR isn’t around when these shares go to a floating rate, it will be replaced by something very similar. For those not familiar with 3-month LIBOR, the rates look like this over the last several years:

Source: FRED

Looking at this chart, the rate is currently around 2%. We will use 2% as an example to simply this process. If the floating rate were to be starting today for AGNCN, investors would be getting 2% + 5.111% for a dividend rate of 7.111%. Even if LIBOR (or the replacement rate) fell to 1%, investors would be getting 1% + 5.111% for a total rate of 6.111%. For comparison, the more volatile PFF has a dividend yield of 5.54%. So that means even if LIBOR rates continue to fall, investors in AGNCN would still be getting more income than investors who took the higher volatility ETF.

Final thoughts

Preferred shares are great for both buy-and-hold investors and for traders. In this case, given the low risk rating, AGNCN and AGNCO are a great option for buy-and-hold investors.

Either way, we are looking to find a great entry opportunity. Buy-and-hold investors still want to find the best entry opportunities. The best entry opportunities are usually followed by 1 of 2 things:

A quick dividend A bump in the share price

Even if the investor intends to simply hold onto the shares, a bump up in the share price reflects a slightly larger margin of safety. Getting in before the bump means the investor can afford a few more shares and locks in a higher level of income indefinitely.

The REIT Forum, Delivering Real Results The REIT Forum spends over 4500 hours and $40,000 per year generating the best research on REITs. However, subscribers can access our research for less than $.14 per hour. The tools required to generate such research cost far more than the service. Click HERE to see our latest subscriber-only update on preferred shares. Many of these articles are NEVER released to the public. Use our 2-week free trial today to join over 800 happy subscribers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNCN, AGNCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.