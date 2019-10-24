Don't Count Commodities Out Yet

Commodities have been among the biggest losers in 2019 to date in terms of performance. While equities have posted noteworthy gains this year, a basket of commodity prices as measured by the S&P GSCI Commodity Index has been essentially flat and is well below its yearly high. In the aggregate, this lagging performance isn’t likely to change anytime soon. Yet, when commodities are broken down on a sector by sector basis, at least two areas of strength are revealed – namely the metals and the ag commodities. In this report, we’ll focus on the intermediate-term outlook for both sectors, looking at evidence which points to worthwhile gains for both in the coming months.

Aside from a strong performance in the precious metals, natural resources have experienced a rocky 2019. Contributing to this soft overall performance has been the persistent strength in the U.S. dollar and the negative spillover effects of the U.S.-China trade war on the demand for raw materials. After collapsing in the final months of 2018, the benchmark S&P GSCI Commodity Index rallied in the first four months of this year before trending lower into August. Since then, commodity prices have stabilized and have been treading water in a lateral trading range ever since. This can be seen in the following graph of the commodities index.

Source: StockCharts

While resource prices are still below last year’s peak levels, the above graph shows at least that commodities have been fairly stable for most of this year and have basically held their own. Considering how strong the dollar has been this year, it’s actually not a bad performance. It’s even more impressive in view of the diminished demand for raw materials and crude oil due to the trade war.

However, when we compare the performance of commodities in the aggregate with this year’s performance of the S&P 500 Index (SPX), an entirely different picture emerges. Below is a relative strength comparison of the GSCI Commodity Index with the S&P 500 Index. It reveals that compared with equities, commodities are still huge laggards for the most part. This explains the reluctance of large investors (e.g. institutional fund managers and hedge funds) to have heavy exposure to the commodities arena right now.

Source: StockCharts

Historically, commodities have tended to attract the most attention from this market-moving crowd when its relative strength profile versus equities is trending higher. Until we see a marked improvement in the above relative strength chart, investors should continue to overweight their portfolios with stocks while underweighting commodities.

Not every aspect of the commodities market is showing excessive weakness when compared with equities, however. Consider the recent show of strength in the agricultural commodities, led by wheat and soybeans. Shown below is a ratio comparison of the S&P GSCI Agricultural Index with the S&P 500. As you can see, the ag commodities have rallied both on an actual basis and from a relative strength perspective in recent weeks. This will no doubt command the attention of fund managers and, combined with positive seasonal tendencies of the fourth quarter, should help boost ag prices even further between now and year’s end.

Source: StockCharts

By far the most impressive performance of any commodity sector this year, however, has been in the precious metals. Gold, silver, platinum and palladium have seen unusual strength for much of 2019 – particularly the latter metal. The outperformance of the metals can be seen in the comparative performance of the Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund versus the S&P 500. Here you can see that the metals have held their own versus equities for most of the last few months. When the relative strength of the precious metals group versus equities began improving in early May, it preceded the huge June-August gold price rally by at least one month. This underscores the value of using relative price strength analysis when making asset allocation decisions in one’s own portfolio.

Source: StockCharts

Precious metals prices remain buoyant in the face of a strong U.S. dollar, as reflected in the above chart. As well, the diminished demand for safety among investors following the recent preliminary trade agreements between the U.S. and China hasn’t significantly damaged precious metals demand. As long as the relative strength of the precious metals as shown above doesn’t deteriorate further, investors are justified in maintaining some exposure to the metals in the coming weeks.

A final consideration is the near-term internal strength for all actively traded commodities futures. I use a 4-week rate of change of the net highs and lows for all U.S.-listed, non-financial commodities to show me the internal momentum profile for the overall group. As can be seen in the following indicator, the short-term momentum for aggregate commodity prices is rising. This will make it easier for the bulls to push certain commodities higher in the weeks ahead.

Source: Barchart

The commodities which stand to benefit the most from this positive internal momentum are those which are already in a relative strength position, notably the ones mentioned in this report. Specifically, ag commodities like wheat and soybeans and soybean oil are among the strongest right now from a relative strength standpoint. Lumber is also one of the top-performing commodities right now and likely to remain so in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the precious metals led by palladium should also be able to benefit from the short-term internal momentum updraft reflected in the above chart. Investors can accordingly maintain intermediate-term exposure to gold, silver, platinum and palladium.

In summary, while the overall commodities market will likely remain stuck in a neutral trend, at least two important segments of this market are showing relative strength and should continue to show strength in the fourth quarter. These segments include precious metals and ag commodities like wheat and soybeans. Until the relative strength profile of the broad resources market represented by the GSCI Commodity Index versus the S&P 500 Index shows improvement, however, investors should continue to favor stocks over commodities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBC, SPLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.