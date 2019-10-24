Assessing If Foot Locker Is Too Cheap To Pass Up

The balance sheet is solid, but can earnings and cash flow recover to the pace of its former growth?

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has been good to me in the past. I made 39% return from it in Jan. 2018, and I had remembered how good the historic fundamentals of the company were back then. So, when I noticed that shares had fallen over 31% in the past six months, my interest was piqued. At first, I was quick to blame the retail industry for FL's downfall, but then, I discovered that the industry's decline during the same period was only 5.4%.

In this article, I'll show you how I dug further into the fundamentals, value, and future return potential of Foot Locker. This analysis has proven to me that, along with a troubled industry, Foot Locker is experiencing issues with its growth and return on equity, which may be a result of challenges with competition and brand/supplier relationships.

In addition, Foot Locker doesn't typically fare well during economic downturns as compared with the general market and can take years to recover.

But not all is bad with Foot Locker. It has still showed to be a solid company with an impressive dividend that could definitely outperform the market if you're a patient investor with time on your side.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer's company rating score. It shows a score of around 78/100. Therefore, Foot Locker is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. FL has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, ROE, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, ROIC, and Gross Margin Percent. It has low scores for earnings per share, and PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that FL seems to have above average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we'll have to look closer into individual categories to see what's going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer)

Fundamentals

Let's examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been mostly consistent at increasing over the last 10 years, with the exception of 2016-2018 when prices fell. Overall, share price average has grown by about 265.6% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 15.5%, which is a desirable return for most investors.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown consistently over the past 10 years. The earnings have grown gradually since 2009 but declined sharply this past year.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, FL is a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - EPS History)*2019 EPS: 4.66**EPS TTM: 4.60

Since earnings and price per share don't always give the whole picture, it's good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has been high and consistently increasing from 2014 to 2017, but ROE declined greatly in 2018. Five-year average ROE is good at around 19%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, FL exceeds my requirements. It is worrisome that ROE has decreased so much in the last year, but ROE seems to be picking back up as the past 12 months ROE is at 20.83.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - ROE History)*2019 ROE: 21.53**ROE TTM: 20.83

Let's compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 10 Shoe companies is 16.43%.

Therefore, Foot Locker's 5-year average of 19.2% is better than average, and the more current ROE TTM of 20.83% is also above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has been mostly stable and consistent until 2018 when ROIC plummeted by more than half. Five-year average ROIC is good at around 18%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, FL passes this test as well. The 2019 ROIC has shot back up to 20.26%, but ROIC TTM is now at 11.37%, which is still troubling.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Return on Invested Capital History)*2019 ROIC: 20.26%**ROIC TTM: 11.37%

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been stable and increasing until it fell slightly in 2018. Five-year GMP is good at around 33%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So, FL has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period. The 2019 and TTM numbers for gross margin percent are at 31.8%, which is still above my requirement of 30%.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

FL's Current Ratio of 3.42 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we'd want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so FL exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company seems fine in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short term, the company's financial situation is solid.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 8.9 indicates that FL might be selling at a low price when comparing FL's PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of FL has typically been between 15.5 and 14.8, so this indicates that FL could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to FL's average historical PE Ratio range.

FL currently pays a dividend of 3.67% (or 3.55% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I'm first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time, it's around 31%, which means that there is still plenty of room to grow the dividend. Also notice that FL has a regular history of buying back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 1.49% to 3.3%. This stock pays out a decent dividend. Dividend yields have increased consistently over the 5-year period. Therefore, this stock may be desirable for dividend investors.

Although FL participates in share buybacks, sometimes, buybacks don't make sense, as according to Warren Buffett:

"There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds - cash plus sensible borrowing capacity - beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated."

In the example of FL, the company appears to have ample equity as indicated by its satisfactory debt-to-equity ratio. Now, let's consider its borrowing capacity.

Foot Locker has low debt levels and high cash coverage. In addition, it generates ample cash flow, giving it the ability to pay all upcoming liabilities with the company's short-term assets. These are good indicators that FL has a sufficient borrowing capacity.

Now, to see if the buyback timing made sense. From the view of a share price chart over the past 5 years, the best time to do share buybacks would have been when FL was falling in price during 2017 and 2018. If we look at the dividend chart above, we can see that, during these years, FL was buying back more shares, which would make sense. Therefore, it seems like FL may have slightly taken advantage of low share prices for its buy-back opportunities, but it's not certain if FL has a strategic buy-back plan since the company has a consistent pattern of buying back an increasing percentage of shares throughout the 5-year chart.

If I were currently interested in buying FL now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a somewhat midpoint relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it's so-so time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with FL is better than average. On the positive side, the stock pays a decent and consistent dividend. The dividend yield has been steadily increasing over the years. Foot Locker also aims to regularly return value back to shareholders through buybacks.

This analysis wouldn't be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using an EPS of 4.6. I've used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: Wealth Builders Club)

According to this valuation analysis, FL is undervalued.

If FL continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years' earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If FL continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If FL continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years' book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If FL continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If FL continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to FL's typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, FL is undervalued.

If FL continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $62 per share versus its current price of about $45. This would indicate that Foot Locker is undervalued.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Foot Locker is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, and in the short term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

The 2018 fundamentals were shaky, but overall, the company has historically had a past of solid and increasing fundamentals, and it seems as though 2019 has begun picking up a lot of the lost performance of the previous year.

The dividend situation is better than average as the company pays a decent dividend with a yield that has been steadily increasing over the past 5 years.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is undervalued.

A drawback is that Foot Locker typically performs worse than the general market (S&P 500) during down markets and recessions because people tend to buy less or hold off on buying items that they might not really need (latest edition basketball shoes). Below, we can see how FL performed against the S&P 500 during the economic crisis of 2008 and years onward. You can see that FL decline more than the S&P 500 during 2008/2009, and it took a while to recover, then in booming years, FL saw more growth than the S&P 500. Finally, as retail stocks were hit hard in more recent years, FL has again been outpaced by the market. So, this indicates to me that FL might be a good stock to buy when it's undervalued for a short-term gain or if you're wanting to hold onto it long-term for dividends, then you'll need to be willing to hold for 3 years or more at times when market recessions or industry slumps occur.

Predicted Growth

"Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 9.71%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings increase of 4.84% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 5.51% over this year's forecasted earnings." (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts' forecasts, you might expect about 9.71% growth per year. Plus, we'll add the current 3.67% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 13.38%.

Here is an alternative scenario based on FL's past earnings growth. During the past 5-year period, the average EPS growth rate was about 5.26%. Plus, the average 5-year dividend yield was about 3.55%. So, we're at a total return of 8.81%.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 5 years, the growth has been 2.62%. Plus, the average 5-year dividend yield would give us a total return of 6.17%. Therefore, from considering all these possibilities, our average annual return could be about 8-10%.

If considering actual past results of Foot Locker, which includes affected share prices, and long term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10 and 5-year return results.

______________

10 Year Return Results if Invested in FL:

Initial Investment Date: 10/23/2009

End Date: 10/23/2019

Cost per Share: $11.72

End Date Price: $45.14

Total Dividends Received: $9.67

Total Return: 367.66%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 17%

_______________

5 Year Return Results if Invested in FL:

Initial Investment Date: 10/23/2014

End Date: 10/23/2019

Cost per Share: $55.14

End Date Price: $45.11

Total Dividends Received: $6.08

Total Return: -7.16%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: -1%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced two very different results from -1% to 17%. I feel that if you're a long-term patient investor and believer in FL, its existing products, and niche position in the industry, you could expect FL to provide you with around 8-10% annual return. But, for the short-term swing trader or impatient investor, the near future of FL and its industry could be turbulent, and if you're not willing to wait up to 3+ years for recovery time before selling FL, then it might be a more risky investment for you.

As a comparison, the S&P 500's average return from 1928 to 2014 is about 10%. So, in a typical scenario with FL, you could expect to earn a lower short-term return result as compared with an S&P 500 index fund. But, in the long run, with a consistent dividend, and during booming times, this company has proven that it is able to outperform the benchmark of the average S&P 500 index fund return.

I personally like to find good fundamental companies selling at a bargain price, so Foot Looker has my interest. I will consider buying it if the price to value gets very attractive, and if I don't have other stock opportunities on my watchlist that are currently in a more stable industry, with less risk during potential economic downturns. If I were to rank my enthusiasm to buy FL from a scale of 1 to 10, I'd currently be at a 6.

