AMD: It's Go Time

Having said that, there's the risk that AMD may miss on the Street's estimates in Q3 if it's hit by a slowdown in channel demand.

Investors should closely monitor its ASP and unit shipments growth and management commentary about how the company is benefiting from Intel's supply shortages.

AMD (AMD) is scheduled to report its Q3 earnings on October 29. Analysts are forecasting its revenues and EPS figures to come in at $1.81 billion and $0.18 per share, respectively. But in addition to tracking its headline figures, investors should also closely monitor its ASP (average selling price) and volume growth, management’s revenue and margin guidance, and track their commentary about how much exactly the company is benefiting from Intel’s (INTC) supply shortages. These items would determine how the chipmaker is going to perform over the coming quarters, and so, have the potential to determine where its shares head next. Let’s take a closer look.

Impact of New Products

Let me start by saying that AMD's management has been doing a terrific job on both CPU and GPU fronts. The chipmaker used to compete for the lower end of the market till a few years ago, but its updated product portfolio is allowing it to fiercely compete with Intel and Nvidia’s (NVDA) finest on a performance per watt as well as on a performance per dollar basis. So, it’s been quite a change of narrative when it comes to investing in the chipmaker.

AMD announced the general availability of its next-gen Ryzen 3000 series CPUs and some of its Navi GPUs during its Q3, so it’ll be interesting to see how these SKUs impacted the company’s overall financials.

Specifically speaking, investors should track ASP and shipments growth numbers within its computing and graphics segment. It makes sense to suggest that the company's new launches would drive ASP and shipments growth higher, as its product line-up is now updated and users from all three camps - AMD, Intel and Nvidia - would now have a compelling reason to upgrade their hardware.

But I’m expecting only marginal improvements in its ASP and shipment growth metrics for Q3 at least. I have basically three reasons to suggest that. First, we can see from the chart above that there’s a higher-base effect in play, which might restrict material growth in both metrics for Q3 at least.

Secondly, the chipmaker is still in the process of rolling out its Navi GPUs, and its portfolio isn't fully updated yet. So, for the time being, we largely have the CPU side of the business and a few Navi GPUs to drive its overall ASP and shipments growth higher.

The company's Ryzen 3000 series CPUs were made available during the quarter but the SKUs within the line-up were reportedly out of stock on certain e-commerce portals. So, while huge demand is a good thing for AMD, I believe the chipmaker would reap full benefits of its new launches in the next quarter. As far as AMD’s Q3 is concerned, investors should expect muted, or at best marginal, improvements in both ASP and shipment growth numbers.

Global Demand Trends

Moving on, the global semiconductor slowdown has crippled growth for a myriad of companies within the sector across several key markets - AMD included. There’s the added uncertainty about supply chain demand due to escalating trade tensions between the US and China. This has resulted in managements across various companies losing visibility into when exactly their channel inventories would normalize.

I bring this up because management of Texas Instruments (TXN), a semiconductor Goliath, noted during its earnings call held earlier this month that its customers were cutting down on purchase orders due to heightened trade tensions between the US and China. From the company's call:

... we saw most end markets continued to weaken further... Consistent with this, the weakness we have seen in the third quarter was broad-based across all markets and most sectors... customers are just far more cautious than they were certainly a year ago, but even 90 days ago...

Now, Texas Instruments isn’t a direct competitor for AMD. However, it’s a semiconductors conglomerate that caters to about 100,000 customers worldwide, spanning several end-markets that use electronic components. So, its management's guidance comes across as a broad indicator for the overall semiconductor industry rather than being specific to AMD or its end-markets.

Needless to say, AMD’s upcoming Q3 earnings call would be an opportune time for investors, analysts, technology enthusiasts and personnel from other semiconductor firms to get clarity on whether the channel demand has improved or if it’s also witnessing a demand slump like Texas Instruments.

Any commentary pertaining to a slowdown in channel demand, or in its end-markets, could potentially send AMD shares crashing. The chipmaker had built up inventory in the last quarter leading up to its new 7-nm based CPU and GPU launches, and a channel demand slump would just mean its management was caught off guard. Also, if that’s the case, then AMD may take longer than previously anticipated to bring down its inventory levels.

Capitalizing on Intel’s Pain

Next, DigiTimes reported last month that Intel’s manufacturing facilities have once again fallen short of fulfilling 14nm demand. The report also says that its notebook partners may postpone their product releases until supplies ease. Bob Swan reportedly noted earlier this month that Intel will gradually ramp its 14nm production capacity this year, but I believe it'll take the company a bit longer.

I say this because Intel has been grappling with production-related issues for more than a year now, which has arguably contributed to AMD gaining a footing in the x86 microprocessor space. I really don’t think that Intel would be able to resolve its production bottlenecks, which have been limiting its growth for several quarters now, all of a sudden in just a few months.

But coming back to AMD, it clearly stands to benefit from Intel’s supply crunch. Investors should closely listen in on management’s commentary about what kind of growth opportunities it is seeing with Intel being unable to cater to its end-markets. Specifically speaking:

Are these opportunities at the OEM or the DIY level?

Is AMD filling these pockets of growth at low, mid- or higher end of the CPU market?

Does AMD’s management perceive these supply gaps as becoming long-term growth drivers?

What’s the extent of AMD’s gains from Intel’s supply issues?

Final Thoughts

AMD’s shares have remained range-bound over the last quarter, and understandably so. The chipmaker has several variables in its growth story for the time being at least, and it would need to provide a jolt of positivity for its shares to start moving north again.

As far as Q3 earnings report is concerned, a slowdown in channel demand would limit AMD’s growth and maybe even lead to it missing the Street’s revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. But apart from that risk factor, investors should closely monitor its ASP and shipment growth metrics, management's take on the channel demand and how much/exactly the company is benefiting from Intel’s supply crunch. These items have the potential to dictate where the chipmaker and its shares head next. Good luck!

