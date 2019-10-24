Global Recession Fears Still A Driving Force For Gold

Worries that the latest attempt at patching up U.S.-China trade relations won’t succeed are motivating investors to maintain their gold holdings. Investors who purchased the metal as a hedge over the past several months have so far been provided with no incentive to liquidate those holdings. In this report, I’ll show why the continued worry over the world economic outlook – coupled with cautious optimism – will keep gold prices subdued in the near term, but will eventually allow the metal to move higher over the coming months.

Although the yellow metal remains stuck in a narrow sideways range, the gold price has inched slightly higher in recent days after a key vote by British lawmakers concerning the “Brexit” withdrawal agreement. Rising sentiment towards a finalized U.S.-China trade deal, however, continues to limit the metal’s gains. The increased optimism over the tariff war has correspondingly increased demand for risk assets like equities, while also blunting some of the demand for safe havens like gold. Nonetheless, gold still has a safety bid from other geopolitical concerns, as well as a slumping U.S. dollar, as we’ll see.

Britain’s parliament voted this week on the 115-page Withdrawal Agreement Bill. It passed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill, but rejected Oct. 31 timetable for the final approval of the legislation. According to a CNN report:

Boris Johnson failed to fast-track his Withdrawal Agreement Bill (NYSE:WAB) through Parliament, in a major setback for the Prime Minister, meaning his dream of an October 31st Brexit now seems seriously unlikely.”

Thus, the drawn-out Brexit saga continues and gold has retained at least one of its major supporting pillars among safety-conscious investors seeking to hedge against the uncertainty generated by this geopolitical event.

Gold futures remain stuck in a neutral range on an immediate-term (1-4 week) basis, however, and the gold price hasn’t yet closed the requisite two days higher above its 15-day moving average. A 2-day close above the 15-day MA would technically confirm that a breakout has been made and would favor the bulls taking control of the immediate trend and pressuring short sellers into covering their positions. As the following graph shows, gold is still subdued on an immediate-term basis and will remain so until we see a decisive breakout above the $1,500 level.

Source: BigCharts

The U.S. dollar index, meanwhile, has weakened conspicuously in the last three weeks. As reflected in the chart of the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), the greenback has seen its biggest decline since June when measured against other currencies like the euro. Since gold is priced in dollars, a weaker dollar index is technically bullish for gold. There is, however, sometimes a lag between a weaker dollar and a rising gold price. This is especially true when other salient factors, most notably current political or economic events, are distracting traders from making a currency-related gold play.

Source: BigCharts

There is another variable which suggests that while gold could remain range-bound for the rest of this month, its prospects will likely improve as the fourth quarter progresses. I’m referring to the internal health of the gold mining stock market. Historically, gold stocks have been a good leading indicator for the physical metal’s price. When the actively traded U.S.- and Canadian-listed mining shares begin to show strength and move higher, gold eventually follows suit.

Shown here is the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU), which is the benchmark for the major North American gold miners. As you can see, the XAU hasn’t yet managed to break out of its own recent trading range by closing decisively two days higher above its 15-day moving average. Yet the index appears to be on the cusp of just such a breakout. It certainly wouldn’t require much effort on the part of the bulls to send the XAU above its key immediate-term trend line.

Source: BigCharts

Another reason for believing that the gold stock bulls will eventually take control of the intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend can be seen in the internal momentum profile for the actively traded mining shares. To gauge the intermediate-term strength of the gold miners, I look at the 120-day rate of change (momentum) of the new highs and lows for 50 of the most actively traded U.S.-listed mining shares. This allows me to discern whether the market's intermediate path of least resistance is up or down. As the following graph strongly suggests, there is still a rising internal momentum current within the market. This should eventually allow the bulls to completely assert themselves over the bears and push gold stocks higher in the coming months.

Source: NYSE

On an immediate-term basis, however, the internal profile of the major U.S.-listed gold stocks is still weak. This can be seen in the continued decline of the 4-week (20-day) rate of change indicator shown below. This indicator is also based on the new highs and lows of the 50 most actively traded U.S.- and Canadian-listed mining shares. The new highs and lows tend to reflect the incremental demand for stocks, so a declining short-term trend in the highs-lows speaks to the lack of demand for mining shares right now. Until this indicator reverses its decline, conservative traders should hold off on initiating new long positions in individual gold and silver mining stocks.

Source: NYSE

The 120-day indicator, meanwhile, has been in a holding pattern since summer, which suggests that the impressive gold-stock rally from earlier this spring had overshot on the upside and is still “correcting” itself. This corrective process continues, but the major upward trend in the 120-day indicator is still up. This tells us that the main intermediate-term trend for the gold mining stocks is also still up. This has potentially bullish implications for major gold stocks in the coming months once the latest correction ends.

To summarize, while the latest attempt at ending the tariff dispute between the U.S. and China has blunted gold demand, the metal’s long-term bull market is still alive, thanks to continued geopolitical worries. What began a year ago as a hedging play against rising global economic uncertainties is still fundamentally supported by the lack of resolution of those very same risks. A weakening dollar, near term, is also supportive for gold. Meanwhile, an improvement in the internal momentum structure of the gold mining stock sector is quite promising for the metal’s intermediate-term outlook. In view of these factors, investors are justified in maintaining a bullish intermediate-term stance on gold and the gold mining shares.

On a strategic note, I’m waiting for both the gold price and the gold mining stocks to confirm a breakout by closing the required two days higher above the 15-day moving average before initiating a new short-term trading position in the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). GDX is my preferred trading vehicle for the gold mining stocks and the ETF I refer to most frequently in this report. I’m currently in a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GDX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.