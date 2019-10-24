AT&T: A Solid Hold In The Income Safety Portfolio

The stock is up over 37% YTD and now the dividend yield is less than 6% but still attractive.

With all the talk about 5G, it's easy to fall into the trap of thinking you might know who the winner will be in that race.

However, what if there will be multiple winners? Or if the winner amongst 5G competitors is a company that provides consumers with relative content, access, and service above and beyond 5G?

I'll be honest, I don't know who the 5G king will be when all is said and done, and maybe it's not even a US company. (Blasphemy!!) But I do recognize good companies and do my best to figure out if they are attractive investments for my portfolios.

Here is one income stock that I think should be in yours too - although you're probably not going to get it for a discount. I bought it back in May and the stock is up 19% since then. It will have another leg up, but for now, I think it's more of a solid income play.

AT&T – Focusing on media business for growth amid mature U.S. wireless industry

The U.S. wireless industry is mature, with penetration at 144% of the population as of the end of 2018, according to Ovum. Big players in the U.S. telecom industry such as Verizon (NYSE:VZ), AT&T (NYSE:T) and Sprint (NYSE:S) are struggling to increase/retain their customer base amid fierce competition and pricing pressure. Future growth for these carriers is solely dependent upon their ability to offer innovative services, plans and devices to best utilize a wireless network that has sufficient spectrum and capacity to support these innovations. AT&T, the second-largest telecom carrier in the U.S., continues to face challenges in the mature wireless business. The company’s wireless-service revenue declined 4.8% YoY in 2018, after declining 2.3% in 2017, prompting the company to pursue an expansive media strategy aimed at penetrating into the entertainment sector. Following the Time Warner acquisition, AT&T established itself as a modern media company, supported by its existing strength in wireless, ad technology, and broadband as well as direct-to-consumer relationships, helping to expand the company's business model into new revenue streams. At the same time, AT&T is also focused on regaining wireless revenue by investing in a world-class network, which did drive 2.4% YoY wireless revenue growth in Q2 2019.

AT&T Overview

AT&T is a communications holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, offers communication and entertainment services including video content, high-speed networks, media and telecommunications services to more than 370 million consumers worldwide. AT&T operates in four segments: Communications (77% of total segment revenue in 2018), WarnerMedia (18%), Latin America (4%) and Xandr (1%).

Source: AT&T Annual Report 2018

Continued network expansion to drive wireless business

AT&T continues to invest significant capital in expanding its network capacity. The company is aggressively deploying 5G technology, which is expected to start generating revenue in 2020. The technology is well paired with its content goals, supported by high capacity and low network latency. The 5G deployments will allow the company to offer substantial Internet of Things (IoT) network support, 4K video, virtual reality, and fixed wireless broadband services. Currently, AT&T offers mobile 5G services in 20 U.S. cities and plans to expand these services to at least 29 cities by the end of 2019 before launching nationwide in H1 2020.

AT&T is also focusing on building a fiber network infrastructure to support 5G delivered over millimeter-wave frequencies. As of Q2 2019, the company achieved an important milestone with its fiber deployment - reaching 14 million customer locations. The company’s acquisition of Fiber-Tower Corporation provided it with significant amounts of spectrum in the millimeter wave bands (39 GHz) that the FCC reallocated for mobile broadband services. Furthermore, AT&T’s investment in First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) provides it with access to 20 MHz of nationwide low band spectrum. These bands will help to accelerate deployment of 5G services as well. In short, the company’s continued network investments should enable it to regain growth in wireless business once the complete 5G is rolled out in 2020.

Focused on delivering 2019 commitments

AT&T is on track to deliver several of its 2019 commitments, including de-leveraging through strong free cash flow and non-core asset sales; lead in network through fiber, 5G and FirstNet investments; grow wireless service revenues; stabilize Entertainment Group EBITDA; deliver merger synergies; grow WarnerMedia, launch DTC; and expand targeted advertising, data analytics.

At the time of the Time Warner acquisition in June 2018, the company had net debt of $180 billion. By H1 2019, the company was able to reduce the debt to $162 billion on the back of strong cash flows and asset sales. In the remainder of 2019, debt will be further reduced by $12 billion, enabling the company to achieve the targeted net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA range of 2.5x. Beyond the 2.5x range, management intends to allocate a portion of capital to share buybacks while continuing to pay down debt.

Source: AT&T Q2 2019 Presentation

Following two consecutive years of decline in wireless service revenue (-4.8% in 2018 and -2.3% in 2017) due to fierce competition in the market, AT&T was able to restart growth in its wireless-service revenue in 2Q19 on the back of strong wireless execution, supported by investments in a world-class network. The company is also focused on driving upgrades to pricier unlimited plans and boosting postpaid smartphone adoption to boost wireless revenue.

It is also building on FirstNet coverage reaching 60% completion as of Q2, and targeting 70% completion by year-end. This faster deployment of FirstNet is also accelerating the company’s 5G deployment as it is simultaneously installing hardware that can be upgraded to 5G with a simple software release, which will help AT&T’s target for nationwide 5G coverage by H1 2020.

Source: AT&T Annual Report 2018

Merger synergies from WarnerMedia are also well on track with solid operating income growth being generated across all three (Turner, Home Box Office and Warner Bros) business units. Specifically, HBO recorded strong digital subscriber growth in Q2 on the back of increased investment in content. Moreover, the launch of HBO Max in spring 2020 is expected to drive digital subscriber growth further.

AT&T continues to work on stabilizing Entertainment Group EBITDA. In Q2 2019, EBITDA grew 1.1%, driven by broadband revenue gains. The company’s beta launch of AT&T TV in a few markets later this summer would boost broadband revenue further, ultimately driving the group’s EBITDA. Moreover, higher service prices and lower programming costs in the Entertainment Group would also drive its EBITDA in H2 2019.

Establishing itself as a modern media company

Amid challenges in the wireless business, AT&T found an adjacent path for growth and established itself as a modern media company following the acquisition of Time Warner in 2018. With Time Warner's content, the company is creating new subscription services, helping it to sell targeted, premium-priced ads on Turner and DirecTV using analytics. This would also support the growth of its OTT pay-TV service, DirecTV Now, on the back of subscriber gains and ad-sale increases. With this expansive media strategy, the company is targeting the large and fast-growing entertainment sector for its future growth.

AT&T’s huge 370 million direct-to-consumer relationships (including WarnerMedia’s digital properties) support its efforts of building a broad portfolio of video service offerings to media and entertainment consumers. Additionally, the company intends to launch new premium subscription-video-on-demand service from WarnerMedia by the end of 2019. This combination of premium video content and direct-to-consumer relationships would enable the company to develop new advertising models, offering more relevant ads to consumers. Moreover, its newly formed advertising technology company, Xandr should add more value to its new path of growth.

Planned launch of the HBO Max: In a bid to monetize content, AT&T is constantly launching video services. The company’s strong distribution network and customer base allow it to grow faster in the OTT video market compared to its peers. In 2016, AT&T launched a pay-TV streaming app called DirecTV Now and plans to launch another OTT app in 1H20 called HBO Max (a new subscription streaming service) that will feature HBO and WarnerMedia original content. These services should attract traditional advertisers as well as strengthen its subscriber base further.

Potential divestiture of DirecTV to reduce debt and stabilize Entertainment’s results

The speculations for spin-off or divestment of AT&T's DirecTV business recently gained strong support from Elliott Management (activist investor), which wrote an open letter to the company in September 2019. AT&T’s premium TV subscribers declined rapidly amid continued pressure in the pay TV industry, particularly satellite. In our view, potential divestiture of DirecTV would help stabilize results in its entertainment group (DirecTV and U-verse platforms) which accounts for 25% of total company revenues. The divestiture would also help in debt reduction, softening concerns over AT&T's high leverage ratio after the Time-Warner acquisition.

Consistently growing dividend

AT&T has delivered 35 consecutive years of quarterly dividend growth. Over the last 10 years, dividend grew at a CAGR of 2.3%. The company paid $2.01 per share in 2018, an increase of 2% from 2017. In December 2018, AT&T declared an increase in its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.51 per share (from $0.50 previously) for 2019, which translates into a 1.5% dividend growth. This increase in dividend is expected to continue as the payment is supported by its strong free cash flow generation ability. Moreover, the company’s future plan of share buybacks would also boost per-share dividends.

Source: AT&T Website

Outlook

The acquisition of Time Warner should prove to be a good move for AT&T's growth beyond 2019 although questions have surfaced from Elliott Management regarding the company's strategic plans. The integration of Time Warner is progressing well, but Q2 results have been mixed, and full-year 2019 results will remain under pressure as the acquisition will take time to deliver full synergies. The company’s aggressive deployment of 5G could provide significant benefits once rolled out nationwide in mid-2020, which will be supported by its fiber network infrastructure and FirstNet investment.

I believe the company's stock is fairly valued so it would be purely an income play at the current price.

Source: The Income Strategist

The current dividend yield is around 5.4% after a 42% return on the stock YTD. I rate the stock Neutral and currently have it in the Income Safety Portfolio. The company's Dividend Quality Score is still a very safe 75, which is helped by the company's massive free cash flow, hindered by higher debt levels - but debt levels that are being aggressively reduced.

Source: The Income Strategist

Generate Better Returns with my Five Income Strategies

Expand your income investing to include five unique strategies. Use them individually or combine them to generate the target returns you want. Get access to our 5 Income Portfolios and research including Stable Monthly Income Portfolio

Income Portfolio Dividend Growth Portfolio

Portfolio High Income Portfolio

Portfolio Tax-Exempt Income Portfolio

Income Portfolio Income Safety Portfolio Get more details about positions including quarterly results and forecasts. As a member, you will also get preferred pricing on Financial Planning and Portfolio Guidance services.



Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.