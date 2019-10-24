2 Consumer Staples ETFs With Very Different Approaches - Here's The One To Buy Right Now

I review perhaps the best-known ETF in the sector, as well as an intriguing alternative. I conclude by selecting which of the two you should consider right now.

In my last article for this platform, I asked the question: "Is The 'Strong U.S. Consumer' Really Just The Debt-Laden U.S. Consumer?"

In this article, we will take a close look at two Consumer Staples ETFs. These are:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

(VDC) Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)

You might recognize the first ETF right away. In fact, in the course of researching this article, I noticed that VDC has 6,914 followers here on Seeking Alpha. That second ETF? With a mere 927 followers, RHS appears to be far less known.

That doesn't necessarily surprise me. As it turns out, RHS first came to my attention from a reader's comment on another article. Why had I not previously reviewed this ETF? Short answer: its expense ratio. From my earliest days here on Seeking Alpha, I have featured low expenses as being a solid anchor for your portfolio. At .40%, RHS's expense ratio flies in the face of that, particularly since several quality competitors, including VDC, carry much lower ratios.

As a result, I got curious. I decided to take a closer look at RHS, using VDC as a helpful reference point. I think you might be interested in what I found.

But what exactly made me want to take a look at Consumer Staples ETFs at this precise point in time? It's what I might refer to as...

The Conundrum

If you haven't had the chance to read the article, I would suggest that you do. You see, it provides the context to this article. Here, I'll give you just a little teaser. Right at the outset of the article, I observed:

Turn on a business TV channel, such as CNBC, or a business publication and, in discussing the state of the economy, you will often hear mention of the "strong U.S. (or American) consumer."... Typically, these comments tend to be positive.

On the other hand...

In the midst of all of this excitement, however, might there be some balancing information perhaps deserving of a closer look? You see, each quarter, the New York Fed releases a report on Total U.S. Household Debt. A brief summary is presented on the web page linked in that last sentence, typically with an overview picture summarized at the highest level between housing and non-housing debt. Here's that overview picture for Q2 2019.







Source: New York Fed Report on Total U.S. Household Debt

The article went on to explain, in quite some detail and with the help of some top-quality material from Ray Dalio, why all of that presents a conundrum. How might that level of debt affect the "strong U.S. consumer?" Further, might all of this have any bearing on your investment decisions at this point in time?

Why Include Consumer Staples In Your Portfolio?

I submit that one bearing it might have is to cause you to take a second look at investing in the Consumer Staples sector. Why might this be the case? Take a look at this picture:

Data by YCharts

The orange line in the above picture represents a proxy for the consumer staples index, the blue line a proxy for the S&P 500. The area shaded in dark grey represents recessions, which, of course, was the case during the period of the 2007-2009 market crash. The takeaway? Consumer staples can be referred to as a defensive sector - one that will protect your portfolio during periods of economic turmoil.

Generally, stocks specifically involving the U.S. consumer - the very subject of that last article - are categorized as either Consumer Staples (sometimes referred to as Consumer Non-Cyclicals) or Consumer Discretionary (sometimes referred to as Consumer Cyclicals).

In brief, Consumer Staples is the term given to products, and the companies which produce these, that are considered essential - such as food, beverages, household items, and tobacco. These are the sorts of items that people need to function each and every day, and therefore, are generally unable to cut out of their budget even in bad times.

In contrast, Consumer Discretionary is the term given to products, and the companies which produce these, that are considered non-essential - such as apparel, entertainment and leisure, and travel. These are the sorts of items that people find desirable but often need to cut out of their budget during bad times in favor of conserving cash to pay for essentials.

Two Competitors - With Two Very Different Approaches

With that basic introduction out of the way, let's take a look at VDC and RHS, introduced earlier in this article.

In the following table, you will find key high-level profile and portfolio information. You will also find that the name of each ETF is actually a link, which will take you directly to the provider's web page.

Notes on terms that may be unclear:

30-Day SEC Yield refers to the dividend income available to shareholders minus the fund's expenses for the most recent 30-day period. This measurement was introduced by the SEC to ensure fair comparative reporting between funds.

Average Spread refers to the average price difference between the price buyers were willing to pay and sellers were willing to sell, averaged over the latest 45 days.

With that, let's take a deep dive into each ETF.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

With an inception date of 1/26/04 and AUM of $5.4 billion, VDC is a premier player in this sector. It carries an expense ratio of .10%, extremely solid for a sector-specific ETF, and offers wonderful liquidity and tradeability, with an average spread of .03%.

VDC tracks the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index. The index is comprised of a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap U.S. stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Let's take a closer look at some of the characteristics of VDC. Fortunately, Vanguard offers some excellent fact sheets for its funds, capturing a tremendous amount of information in one picture. VDC is no exception. Have a look.

(Source: VDC Fact Sheet)

While VDC pulls from all cap sizes, since the fund is market-cap weighted, you can see the clear tilt towards large caps, reflected in fully 80.7% of the fund falling under Large Cap or Medium/Large Cap.

You will also notice that slant in the Top 10 holdings. As can quickly be seen, Proctor & Gamble (PG), Coca Cola (KO), and PepsiCo (PEP) alone comprise some 34.6% of the fund, with the overall Top 10 coming in at 64.5%. Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST) round out the Top 5, giving you solid access to two of the best retailers in America when it comes to basic household items.

Lastly, I would like to give you a deeper drill-down so you can get some idea of how the holdings look if you get a little deeper into the fund. If you go back to the graphic above, you will note that the top 3 sectors represented are Household Products, Soft Drinks, and Packaged Foods & Meats.

From Vanguard's website, you can actually obtain the full list of holdings for VDC. As it turns out, 46 of VDC's 89 holdings fall into these 3 sectors. Interestingly, while Packaged Foods & Meats is the third-largest sector, it comprises 30 companies. Here is a list of the 46 companies making up the three largest sectors.

(Source: "Export Full Holdings" Link - Vanguard Advisors VDC website)

One of these companies holds a special place in my heart. But I will share a little more on that when reviewing our second ETF.

In summary, VDC is probably the best-known choice when it comes to Consumer Staples ETFs. Its long track record, low expense ratio, and multi-billion dollar AUM place the fund at the head of its class.

However, I would now like to feature an intriguing alternate option for you to consider.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

With an inception data of 11/1/2006, RHS has also been a player in this segment for many years. But that's about where the similarities end.

First of all, its expense ratio is .40%. In a world where you can get VDC for .10% and another major player, the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP), for .13%, this higher expense ratio could be tough to swallow. (Note: For more on XLP, see this article.) Perhaps that's a major reason why RHS's AUM, at $481.5 million, isn't even in the same league as those two competitors. Finally, at .06%, its average spread is a little higher.

But let's take a closer look, shall we? I've got it in this comparison for a reason.

First of all, you might notice the words "equal weight" in the name. Let's see how that plays out. Similar to Vanguard, Invesco offers a fact sheet for RHS, and it too contains a beautiful summary graphic.

(Source: Invesco RHS Fact Sheet)

Looking at the "Top Fund Holdings" section, you immediately notice a huge conceptual difference between VDC and RHS. Whereas Proctor & Gamble alone makes up 15.1% of VDC, RHS's largest holding comes in at just 3.22% of the fund, and the overall weighting of its Top 10 is a mere 31.52%.

By now, you're likely starting to get the picture. RHS has a mere 33 holdings, and each of them holds an almost equal weighting in the fund. It's an approach worth thinking about in this particular market environment. Some commentators feel that many of the world's largest ETFs will be somewhat vulnerable in a severe market downturn for the very reason that they are "top heavy" in companies with the largest market caps.

Similar to VDC, from Invesco's website, you can obtain the full list of holdings for RHS. With just 33 holdings, it's easy to see them all.

(Source: "Excel Download" Link - Invesco RHS Website)

As an example of what that means, take a look at where Proctor & Gamble lands on that list. It's actually in 28th place out of 33 holdings.

At the end of the VDC section, I mentioned a company close to my heart. That company is Lamb Weston Holdings (LW). As can be seen, it is actually in the #2 position in RHS as this article is written. You see, in the 1980s, I worked in the corporate headquarters of Amfac, Inc., the company that owned Lamb Weston at that time.

You may not have heard of Lamb Weston. But likely you have heard of McDonald's (MCD). McDonald's is famous for its French fries. Any guess where those French fries come from? You're probably catching on by now, the answer is Lamb Weston. You see, Lamb Weston is the #1 player in the North American frozen potato category. According to this 2018 New York Times article:

Lamb Weston’s business is all about potatoes. Last year, it sold more than $3.1 billion in tater tots, hash browns and fries of all types. There are straight-cut, waffle-cut and crinkle-cut; battered, seasoned or breaded; and with a bit of potato skin or without. Some end up at global fast-food chains or local diners. The company also makes the Arby’s and Nathan’s frozen products that are sold in grocery stores.

In RHS, then, at 3.259% of the fund, Lamb Weston holds a much more prominent position than it does in VDC, where it carries a mere .57% weighting. In fact, it is weighted slightly higher than Proctor & Gamble, which holds far and away the top spot in VDC! This makes RHS a lot less dependent on how Proctor & Gamble performs and more so on Lamb Weston. And so it goes with all the companies in the fund. Go back and look at the 33 names again. Think of what you know about their businesses. I think you'll like what you see.

Some Surprising Performance Stats

Long story short, while initially the focus of this article was going to be VDC, RHS proved to be a most pleasant surprise. Above, I got all the negatives and caveats out of the way: high expense ratio, lower AUM, and higher trading spread.

But at the end of the day, you also have to look at performance. So, let's do that. I ran a Portfolio Visualizer backtest on the two funds. Given RHS's 2006 inception date, I was able to take the backtest back to 2007. All dividends are included and reinvested.

Have a look.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Backtest)

I'm sure you grasp the impact immediately. In absolute terms, RHS has outperformed VDC over this almost 13-year period. It does so with slightly higher volatility, but at the end of the day, it all pretty much evens out as reflected in the almost identical Sharpe and Sortino ratios.

So, Which One Should I Buy Right Now?

I opened the article by presenting what I referred to as "the conundrum." Linking back to a previous article, I featured the fact that the "strong U.S. consumer" may keep the economy from slipping into recession. And yet, there appears to be at least some evidence that the "strong U.S. consumer" is, in reality, nothing more than the debt-laden U.S. consumer.

However, even if that theory is correct and we are in for a downturn, people still need to purchase the essentials of life - everything from toothpaste to toilet paper. In other words, Consumer Staples.

In that case, a nice dose of either VDC or RHS might be just the ticket for your portfolio. In the title, however, I suggested that of the two, I would pick the one you should buy right now.

Ironically, while VDC checks off so many boxes in terms of what I generally look for in ETFs, I think that RHS may actually be the better choice right now.

Basically, here are the two things that break the tie, in my view:

The fact that RHS is equal-weighted as opposed to market-weighted. If it is the case that market-weighted ETFs are a little "top heavy" right now, RHS may hold up a little better in the event of a downturn. Go back to the summary table towards the beginning of the article and look for the P/E Ratio / P/B Ratio line. You will notice that, where VDC carries values of 24.3/4.4, RHS comes in at 18.5/3.4. In other words, at the present time, RHS has a slightly more conservative bent. Given the basic thesis, or premise, that led to this article in the first place, might that be worthy of your consideration?

As always, until next time, I wish you...

Happy investing!

