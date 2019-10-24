Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GRPAF) CEO Andres Conesa on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:GRPAF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Jonathan Wallden

Good morning and thanks for joining us for our third quarter 2019 results presentation. Speaking on the call today are Aeromexico's CEO, Andres Conesa; and CFO, Ricardo Sanchez Baker. Additionally, Nicolas Ferri our Chief Commercial Officer is with us to answer any questions you may have.

As per usual, Andres will open the call providing insight into our quarterly performance and results, and Ricardo will then address our revenue cost and cash flow performance. There'll be an opportunity for questions at the end of the call.

So now, I will turn over to our CEO, Andres.

Andres Conesa

Hi. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you Jonathan. The third quarter of 2019 delivered an encouraging set of results with growth performance during the peak season.

The third quarter saw improvements at both unit revenue at unit cost level in spite of the grounding of the MAX. In this context, Aeromexico delivered an operating profit of MXN1.3 million with an operating margin of 7%.

This is an improvement of MXN1 million year-on-year and a 5.7% that's quite improvement in operating margin. Our EBITDAR also strengthened during the third quarter of this year totaling MXN4.4 million, a 27.8% year-on-year improvement from an EBITDAR margin of 23.8%. This is a 5.1 p.p. improvement versus the third quarter of 2018.

Total passenger revenue increased by MXN358 million compared to the third quarter of last year. This again is a very positive result considering the lower seat production due to the MAX grounding.

This was made possible by a series of organizational changes that strengthened the commercial team by better segmenting our business using more effectively our branded first products and by adjusting our network reducing frequency south of the border and having capacity in domestic markets.

As a result of these efforts, we were able to register our revenue per ASK and yield increase of 4.1% and 5.6% respectively during the quarter compared to the same period of last year. In according to the market conditions, we continue to see aggressive capacity growth particularly from domestic low cost carriers who collectively grew capacity at over 15% in spite of our softening economic environment.

Growth expectations for the Mexican economy have been revised downward to 0.4% in the most recent World Economic Outlook published by the IMF. The company is continue to assess the financial impact of both the grounding of the 737 MAX aircraft in its fleet and the current unexpected future delays in the delivery of additional 737 MAX aircraft.

Our expected date for reentry to service of the 737 MAX stands to rate at mid-January of 2020.

Turning to our cost base, cost per ASK in pesos during the quarter decreased 1.4%. Cost per ASKs excluding fuel in dollars was 1.3% lower than the same quarter of last year. This highlights Grupo Aeromexico's ongoing focus on optimizing unit costs.

Our continued focus on customer satisfaction is also delivering enhanced results. For September of 2019, our Net Promoter Score has continued to improve year-over-year and reach an historical height thanks to our outstanding operational performance and our service excellence culture.

Additionally, we have been recognized as global and Latin American airlines with five stars in the APEX consolidation. This award is particularly relevant, a series of customers will rank the airline service standard, products and customer experience.

I want to congratulate our operations and customer service team for delivering the best travel experience in Latin America. From an operational perspective, we continue our drive focusing on what every customers truly value operational excellence. I am proud to announce that during the third quarter of 2019, we delivered 79 days with 100% completion factor.

That is 100% of the planned flights operating under wages. Recently, we achieved a run of 18 consecutive base with 100% operational reliability equating to more than 10,000 flights in a row, operating as planned without any cancellations.

As Mexico's only airline focused on delivering a differentiated service, Aeromexico will continue to focus on investing where our customers get real value; with strategic CapEx allocation to enhance every customer experience, whether that be from a side product or personalized customer service perspective.

We continue rolling our free messaging onboard, our 737-800 fleet and we have completed the rollout on our 787 fleet. Up to the third quarter of 2019, free messaging on our fleet has increased our base rates from 2% to 20% thereby increasing the opportunities to working nice additional revenue streams.

Capacity during the third quarter decreased by 3.3% compared to the same period of 2018, again this is primarily due to the grounding of the 737 MAX aircraft. We are reviewing our total capacity growth forecast for the year to down 3% to 4% as a whole for the entire year.

With respect to next year 2020, at this point-in-time, we are not able to provide any capacity guidance as these will depend on the return-to-service of the MAX and the new delivery calendar that we need to work with Boeing after the grounding takes place.

So, to wrap up for this quarter, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of my colleagues at Aeromexico for their commitment in achieving this impressive set of results. This concludes my remarks and I would now would like to handover to Ricardo who will provide more detail on the financial results of this quarter.

Thank you, and Ricardo please go ahead.

Ricardo Baker

Thank you, Andres. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. As Andres mentioned, this has been an encouraging quarter in which Aeromexico delivered both enhanced revenue per ASK and reduced cost for ASK.

Aeromexico delivered a robust operating profit of MXN1.3 million representing a 7% operating margin for the third quarter of 2019. This represents an improvement of MXN1 million and a 5.7 p.p. increase in operating margin year-from-year.

EBITDAR for the quarter in group two reaching MXN4.4 billion, representing a MXN948 million base increase versus the same period of 2018; a 5.1% touchpoint improvement. We delivered improved cost performance in our cost per ASK reducing in spite of reduced capacity compared to last year. Our cost per ASK in pesos decreased by 1.5% year-on-year during the third quarter.

Cost per ASK in U.S. dollars excluding fuel decreased by 1.3%. This highlights our ongoing focus on optimizing unit costs. Grupo Aeromexico reported a net income of MXN65 million for the third quarter of the year, a mid-margin of 0.4%, an improvement of MXN682 million compared to the same period of 2018.

During the quarter, the company recorded net MXN62 million of exchange rate related losses due to our 2.7% Mexican peso depreciation against the U.S. dollar. This net effect includes the functional currency adjustments and the impact of exchange rate for later operating adjustments.

During the third quarter, the company registered MXN502 million need to cash need to cash savings. MXN30 million would be low percent below last year. The company registered a MXN764 million year-on-year variance in financing costs due to the mark-to-market valuation of interest rate hedging and accounting-related items associated with IFRS 16.

Turning to our cash position. Our cash flow generation remains strong. We generated MXN1.8 billion of net cash coming from operating activities during the third quarter of 2019. Net cash flow used in investment activities amounted to MXN1.1 billion and an additional MXN3.3 billion was used in financing activities.

In the first nine months of the year, we have reduced our gross financial debt by more than a $140 million. In addition, cash flow reflected the seasonal effects of traffic liabilities as in June our passengers tend to purchase tickets ahead of their summer travel.

In this context, our cash balances at the end of the quarter represented a cash to 12 month revenue ratio of 11%. Also, at the end of the third quarter, outlive it as measure a suggested net debt to EBITDAR to the 4.5 times, an improvement compared to the 4.9 times reported the previous quarter.

From a fleet perspective, we continue assessing the financial impact of both the grounding of the 737 MAX aircraft and the delays in the delivery of additional 727 MAX. We expected to have close MAX aircraft by at the end of the third quarter of 2019. At the end of September, we have total operating fleet of 121 aircraft.

For the full-year 2019, we maintain our guidance upon ASK contraction between 3% and 4% compared to 2018. With respect to 2020 as Andres mentioned, our role plan will be highly dependent on the timing of reenter to service of our MAX aircraft and that redeliveries get a recline.

We expect to have more information about these in the following weeks. This concludes my remarks, thank you once again for joining us in today's call. And thank you for our compliance. Andreas, Nicolas and I would now like to answer any questions that you may have.

Michael Linenberg

Oh yes hey, good morning Andres and Ricardo, Jonathan, Karen, etcetera. I have just a couple of quick questions here. Have you at all put out an estimate of the impact of the MAX for 2019? Do you have at a rough estimate or have you put a number out there or maybe come out and said that it's impacted your margins by a point or two or three.

Any color on that front or anything that you've formalized?

Andres Conesa

Hi, Michael.

Michael Linenberg

Hi, Andres.

Andres Conesa

No, we haven’t provided any estimates, we continue to not to assess the impact and again the fact that it wasn’t able to fly during the high season of the summer and now we'll not be able to fly it as well in the high season of December. Well, that increases the impact now because again this is very seasonal.

So, we continue to update every day and when we're ready probably closer to the end of the year or as we expect the grounding to take place. We will provide more details on that.

Michael Linenberg

Okay, so that's fair. And then, two other sort of quick ones, maybe this is more to Ricardo. When you look at your cash on hand, it is a 11% of your last 12 months of revenue, your trailing 12 months.

What do you think is the right number, is a 11% the right number. Do you if you could wave a magic wand, would the right number be 15%, 20%. It is on the lower side relative to other carriers but then I know that you do have maybe other sources of liquidity which maybe the reason why you're closer to a 11%.

Can you just elaborate on that? Thank you.

Ricardo Baker

Yes, thank you Mike. As you mention a 11% perhaps is the lower sum that we kept having several quarters. We see very comforted with this number as you mention but or we want to have is a cash to revenue ratio that keeps us a comfortable position but at the same time that is not too high so that the return on invested capital can be affected.

What we have tried to do is to get other sources of funding that could provide liquidity in case we need and that's what we have been working. And the area that together with these two things the cash, the cash that we have in hand for this other sources of revenue, other sources of funding we can get closer to our 15%.

But we feel comfortable with 11% and definitely but we don’t want this to have a very high cash balance that would affect our return on invested capital.

Andres Conesa

And just to add, sorry. Frankly is that it's important to take into account the level of the year traffic liability. As Ricardo mentioned, today we know that the ATL declining in the quarter from high 60s to low 40s in terms of number of bases. So, it's more healthy to have a lower ATL because that allows you to improve yields going forward.

So, and this is the balance that all the three here in collaborate kind of and sell try to not to find the right balance every day.

Michael Linenberg

That's a good point. Thanks Andres, thanks Ricardo. And then just one quick one on just to split in when we look at peso denominated revenue versus non-peso denominated revenue. And I -- the reason I'm asking this is over the past several years, you have grown your international at a far quicker rater.

And the domestic portion is now a bit smaller and as I think about your cost to percent that are in dollars, you probably have a better match between peso cost and peso revenue. Do you have the split on sort of a rough number on your on your revenue which the amount of revenue like in this quarter that you generated in pesos versus non-peso revenue?

Ricardo Baker

Yes. And on the revenue side, a close to 2/3rds of our revenue now are referenced to the U.S dollar.

Michael Linenberg

Okay.

Ricardo Baker

On the cost side, that will be more than that but we are very close to have a natural hedge as I mentioned and since we have it opposed to operating margin that's what we create the natural updates.

So, that we feel very comfortable on that, we have been taking several years to develop these natural protection and today we feel it comfortable that it there are preparations on exchange rate both at revenues and cost into that moving tandem and we are protected.

Michael Linenberg

Alright, that's great. Thanks Ricardo, thank you everyone.

Ricardo Baker

Thank you.

Ruben Lopez

Hi good morning and congrats on the results. So, with the different yields, we saw some recovery, so we wanted to get more color of flight changes this quarter that led to this can recover yields.

Especially in the domestic markets or is where I think more on top of the yield. So, just wanted to hear your thoughts around that. Thank you.

Nicolas Ferri

Thanks Ruben, this is Nicolas. Yes, indeed domestic yields were up significantly this year in the 12% range this quarter I should say 12% range, international about 4%. We think that is a combination of factors a lot of which both Andres and Ricardo have already covered.

What I would add is maybe a little color on initial stages of our change is to demand management and really are laser focused on our renewed efforts around treating revenue here in Mexico. So, I think you can expect we're certainly seeing that moving forward as well.

We think that's exactly where we want to go and we're excited about the numbers we saw this quarter but it's really just the initial stages of our refreshed approach on our customers how we sell to them and additional press validation.

Ruben Lopez

Okay. So, it would be fair towards back to and forward probably the same mid-single-digit growth in terms of yields. Is that fair?

Nicolas Ferri

We're not giving guidance on yields themselves, what I can tell you is that we're looking at the fourth quarter with the same amount of optimism that we saw in Q3. But that's probably as far as I thought.

Ruben Lopez

Okay.

Ricardo Baker

And also just to compliment that what Nicolas mentioned, Ruben. One important thing is that because of these as you know double digit growth capacity of the low cost carrier significantly.

You'll see the level of ticket prices in Mexico to rate is still below last year. So, even after this recovery of the 3rd Q, we are below last year. So, that gives you no room to improve going forward.

Ruben Lopez

Alright perfect, maybe this will take in.

Josh Milberg

Good morning everyone and thank you very much for the question. I just wanted to ask about this divergence in your growth that Mike alluded to international versus domestic. I mean it has been striking, the degree to which you pulled back capacity on the domestic side this year.

And obviously that has a very high correlation to the situation with the MAX. but and I know you guys aren’t providing guidance at this stage but one thing I just wanted to ask was I mean looking toward 2020 with the MAX and grounding, do you expect to put substantial capacity back into the domestic market.

Because it has appeared that this movement and the decision to sort of focus your role from international has been very strategic in nature and has responded to how much the low cost guys have been growing this year.

Andres Conesa

Yes hi Josh, thank you, thanks for the question. As you mention probably in our review we think it was the right strategy to go and look more about than internally. And as you mentioned, now the ratio of various casing international market probably increase from 50% a few weeks ago to 56% to you know even as it move bit more recently.

And we think that we probably win too much and we've reduced that trend as for the remainder of the year. So, we announced recently for example that are we stopped playing in places like Cali, like Guayaquil, like Punta Cana. We lose frequencies for recently for example in Guatemala, so we were doing that and strengthening the domestic market.

And that will be the trend for next year. So, we will continue to find in, it's not obviously we're not going back to the 50/50 but again I think we went a little bit overt. So, the mix will be more in favor in the margin for the domestic market than the international market.

And examples of that, we for next month, well this month and starting the second part of this month on November, we increase for example our flying Monterrey or Guadalajara from 16 daily to 19 daily. We also strengthen our Aguascalientes, Leon, Carmen, Obregon, Tijuana, many key cities in Mexico and we will continue doing that, as you know we continue to lead particularly on the corporate market in Mexico.

Josh Milberg

Okay, that's very helpful. And then, can you just elaborate a little bit on that and then talk about the competitiveness that you have in the domestic market today, how you see that and also how you see the yield differential between your yield differential as compared to the low cost guys?

Andres Conesa

Yes. If you look at the last eight, six, to eight quarters, capacity in the domestic market has grown a double digits. This is clearly unsustainable with an economy that last year grew 2% and this year will be flat, also the outlook for next year is soft. So, we feel that it's too much capacity and that has put pressure on yields. That's why I mentioned before that given our discipline we'd have been able not to improve yields, these service our competitors.

We will continue it's our view to be disciplined and not to have excess capacity growth. When the MAX has returned, you will see a spiking in capacity for short. Because we're expecting to fly 12 MAXs right now and we are not flying anything. We will have as we expect early January the 6th both Oleene [ph] and as Ricardo mentioned as well, we have not only the deliveries of 2019 but also the 2020 deliveries.

So, we have close to an additional 20 planes, rejoining the fleets. So, you will see that’s part of what happened with the MAX and not that were planned program. So, once we have that, we will reuse see how we will accommodate that capacity. But again, by having this operational excellence, that's a niche of our who have this service our competitors.

We folk use on the corporate clients, that is really important for them. So, we're doing again in terms of MPS, in terms of because of the great operational reliability, we continue to have a niche on them. And we'll continue to invest a release on that to again strengthen our leadership position in the market.

Josh Milberg

Okay, that's a very helpful perspective.

Nicolas Ferri

Josh, this is Nicolas. Just to build on what Andres have said and the same way of perspective, just remember on Aeromexico is the only airline in the domestic market with a true first-class cabin, we've got true Aeromexico plus and being additional legroom in the front of the cabin with a true loyalty program with real salesforce coverage across the country with global partnerships.

So, I think what you're seeing really is as focusing on our own strength and the market responding to that is saying as Andres said true encore as to who it really are and that's starting to yield good results.

Josh Milberg

Okay, thank you very much.

Andres Conesa

Well, thank you for joining the call. Next and we'll look forward to seeing you in the next quarter or if something important happens before particularly with the MAX situation, we will keep you informed on that.

So, thank you. And if any questions, Jonathan can, we -- they are out here in case you need them. Thank you and have a great day.