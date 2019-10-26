South32: A 13 % Free Cash Flow Yield And Exposure To Base Metals And Coal

Combined with a net cash position on the balance sheet, South32 provides excellent and relatively safe exposure to manganese, coal and aluminum.

South32's focus on low-cost base metal and coal projects is paying off as the company continues to generate in excess of US$1B per year in free cash flow.

Introduction

South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY) (OTCPK:SHTLF) has been one of my favorite commodity companies for a while now and although its share price has quadrupled in the past few years, the company rarely receives the attention it deserves as its operating margins and free cash flow yields remain very high.

Source: Yahoo Finance

South32’s main listing is in Australia and the liquidity is definitely superior on the ASX as the average daily trading volume in Sydney is approximately 21M shares for a dollar-value of A$55M, which is approximately US$38M using the current USD/AUD exchange rate of 1.457. The current market capitalization of South32 is A$12.7B, and it continues to decrease as South32 is continuously purchasing its own stock for cancellation. Although South32 is listed in Australia and its shares are trading in Australian dollars, it is reporting its financial results in US dollars. Throughout this article ‘$’ will be used for US dollars, and ‘A$’ will be used for an AUD-denominated amount, where applicable.

Manganese and aluminum remain the most important commodities

The most important contributors to South32’s EBITDA result in FY 2019 (which ended in June) were Manganese (alloys) and alumina-related products (mainly bauxite). Both commodities represented in excess of two-thirds of the total consolidated EBITDA. The metallurgical coal production contributed around 20% of the EBITDA result (thanks to a 200% increase of the operating margins in the coal division due to the higher coal price).

Source: company presentation

Base metals only represent 11% of the EBITDA but this percentage will very likely increase if/when South32 brings the Hermosa zinc project in Arizona into production. This project was acquired last year in a US$1.5B deal, so South32 is heavily incentivized to bring the project into production as fast as possible.

Decent commodity prices and low production costs = free cash flow

Although South32’s margins remained pretty stable, the company did have to deal with lower commodity prices (although the average prices remained quite decent, so the results aren’t very alarming). The total revenue came in at $7.27B, a 4% decrease compared to FY 2018, but the operating profit fell by almost 50% to $887M as the impact of the lower revenue appeared to occur simultaneously with a sharp increase in the operating expenses which increased from almost $6.6B to $7.1B.

Source: annual report

South32 should perhaps have done a better job in reporting its income statement as pretty much the entire increase of the operating expenses is attributable to a $504M impairment charge (related to the divestment of the South African coal operations) which A) is non-recurring and B) is a non-cash charge. Excluding this impairment charge, the operating expenses would have come in at $6.6B as well and just a 0.5% increase compared to FY2018.

Source: annual report

Granted, this still would have resulted in a lower operating profit, but the decrease would have been manageable and far less than the reported 50% drop. And of course, as South32 is a pure commodity player, it’s a price taker for the commodities it’s producing so there will always be some fluctuations in the received prices and margins. South32 can’t control pricing, it can only (try to) control its own operating expenses.

So while the net income of just $389M (or US$0.077/share) may appear to be low, keep in mind this is due to A) the impairment charge and B) the relatively high tax rate of 51% in FY 2019. And again, a large part of the tax bill is non-recurring either: approximately $218M of the total $414M tax bill is related to the ‘derecognition of future tax benefits’ and the fact that some of the impairment charges aren’t tax-deductible.

Source: annual report

On a normalized basis, South32 would have reported a pre-tax income of approximately $1.31B and a total corporate tax of around $300M, meaning its net income would be approximately $1B. That’s approximately US$0.20/share, or roughly A$0.29. The non-deductible impairment charge is making South32’s income statement look much worse than it really is.

This also shows up in the cash flow statement where South32 reported an operating cash flow of $1.82B. Applying the normalized tax rate, the adjusted operating cash flow in FY 2019 would have been approximately $1.85B and considering it spent only $680M in capital expenditures and capitalized exploration expenditures, South32 generated a free cash flow result of $1.17B in the financial year 2019.

Considering South32’s current market capitalization is just $9B, the free cash flow yield is currently approximately 13%. And that includes the growth capex as South32 confirmed the sustaining capex in FY 2019 was just $433M. So if you’d only take the sustaining free cash flow into consideration, South32 would have generated around US$1.4B in free cash flow.

South32’s share repurchase program is continuing

The majority of the normal free cash flow is spent on dividends (approximately $657M was earmarked to be paid out as a dividend during FY 2019) while South32 also spent $281M on share buybacks. The total cash position did decrease in 2019 as the acquisition of Arizona Mining was completed in the recent financial year, and South32 had to pay US$1.5B in cash.

Meanwhile, the company’s share repurchase program is ongoing, and South32 provides daily updates on the amount of shares it has repurchased. Given the valuations South32 is currently trading at, buying back its own stock is probably the best way to spend its cash.

Source: press release

For FY 2020, South32 is guiding for a higher capex bill ($861M), including $515M of sustaining capex. That’s an increase of around $80M compared to FY 2019 and this is mainly related to an increased investment in the Illawarra metallurgical coal project where the investment in additional infrastructure should help South32 to restart a three longwall configuration at the mine.

Investment thesis

South32’s free cash flows remain exceptionally strong and it’s surprising the market still doesn’t seem to care about the interesting valuation. Perhaps it’s because South32’s main commodities (bauxite/aluminum and manganese) aren’t well-known and widely appreciated in the world, but that’s not an appropriate excuse.

Despite spending $1.5B on the acquisition of Arizona Mining, South32 still has a net cash position of approximately $500M. This and the healthy cash flows make South32 an interesting candidate to gain exposure to some of the non-conventional commodities.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOUHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.