MIE: Decent Midstream Fund, But Price Is Rather High

One of the best, if somewhat underfollowed, asset classes for income-focused investors is master limited partnerships. This is a somewhat unique asset class as these companies offer certain tax benefits to their investors but are only allowed to do business in certain industries. There are also legal difficulties involved in including them in either funds or retirement accounts so not very many investors have much exposure to these companies. This is probably one reason why these firms frequently have higher distribution yields than anything else in the market, with yields in excess of 7% being relatively common. Fortunately, there are a few specialty funds that are able to get around a few of the legal restrictions on these companies and make it relatively easy for an investor to add a portfolio of these high-yielding companies into their retirement accounts. One of these funds is the Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund (MIE) and it will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has the stated objective of providing an attractive total return consisting primarily of high current income and price appreciation. In order to achieve this goal, the fund invests mostly in master limited partnerships and other midstream energy companies. For the purposes of this fund, a midstream energy company is one that is engaged in the exploration, production, gathering, transportation, processing, storage, refining, distribution, or marketing of gas, oil, or coal resources. This definition is quite similar to what other midstream funds use, so we should expect MIE to have somewhat similar holdings to competing funds.

This would indeed appear to be the case if we look at the firms that comprise the largest positions in the fund. Here they are:

Source: Cohen & Steers

For the most part, the companies that we see on this list should be familiar to anyone that follows the midstream segment of the energy industry. These are generally some of the largest midstream partnerships, with Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Energy Transfer (ET) being among the largest midstream companies using any business structure. We also see a few different sub-segments of the midstream sector here with companies like EQM Midstream (EQM) or Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) being mostly involved in the gathering and processing of natural gas while MPLX (MPLX) and Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) being mostly active in the transportation of oil, natural gas, and refined products around the country. Thus, we do seem to get a pretty broad exposure to the midstream sector here.

Unfortunately, we also see that there is not as much diversification here as I would like to see. As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are no doubt well aware, I generally do not like to see any single position account for more than 5% of the fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which that position will begin to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk that any financial asset possesses that is independent of the risks of the broader market. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification, but if an asset accounts for too much of the portfolio then this risk will not be completely diversified away. Thus, the concern here is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset in the portfolio to decline and if that asset is too heavily-weighted then it would end up dragging the fund down with it. As we can see above, there are four positions that each account for more than 5% of the fund's total assets, two of which are more than double this limit. Potential investors in the fund should thus make sure that they are comfortable with the risks of holding any of these companies individually before making an investment in the fund. Personally, I would be as all four of the heavily-weighted companies are financially strong and well-run companies with significant growth prospects.

As already mentioned, the fund appears to have exposure to multiple sub-segments of the midstream industry just by looking at the largest positions in the fund. When we look at the composition of the entire fund in aggregate, we can verify that this is indeed the case. We can see this here:

Source: Cohen & Steers

This is good because it provides us with a certain amount of protection against any weakness in just one specific sector of the midstream industry. With that said, this may not be quite as important as in funds investing in other industries due to the fact that the business model of midstream companies is very conducive to stability and low-risk operations. This will be discussed in more detail later. Nevertheless, this diversity is something that we do like to see.

As already mentioned, master limited partnerships can be quite difficult to include in funds. This is due to the fact that most funds are structured as registered investment companies, which are pass-through entities that do not have any tax liability at the fund level. As master limited partnerships have their own advantageous tax treatment, there are rules against including them in tax-advantaged structures. One of these rules is that a registered investment company cannot have more than 25% of its assets invested into partnerships, which makes it difficult to construct an ordinary fund of these companies. In order to get around this, MIE is structured as a C-corporation, which has no regulatory restrictions on what it can invest in. Unfortunately, this does expose the fund to corporate tax liability, but it does still have the ability to take advantage of some of the tax benefits enjoyed by the partnerships in which it invests and pass them through to its own investors. This structure also allows the fund to be easily included in an IRA or similar tax-advantaged structure. For the most part then, the advantages here do seem to outweigh the fact that the fund may have somewhat higher expenses than other funds that do not have corporate tax liability.

Why Invest In Midstream?

Midstream companies, particularly those structured as partnerships, are ideal structures for income investors. This is due to the fact that these companies have very stable business models that allow them to pay out a sizable percentage of their cash flow to investors in the form of distributions. The usual model is transporting energy resources under contracts with their customers that essentially result in the company making a spread or a fee on each unit of resources that moves through their infrastructure. For the most part, there is minimal exposure to commodity prices, so they do not necessarily see their revenues decline if commodity prices do. Rather, their revenues are dependent on the volume of resources that they handle, which is why some articles about these companies describe the business model as a "toll road." In addition, the contracts under which the midstream firms provide these transportation services generally include minimum volume guarantees that ensure that the midstream company will be paid for a minimum amount of transported goods, which essentially provides them with a certain amount of guaranteed revenues. This allows them to enjoy a certain amount of stability to their revenues.

The midstream sector has seen a significant amount of volume growth over the last few years, which has resulted in these companies delivering a significant amount of revenue growth. This was driven by a strong level of upstream production growth, which continues to this day. As we can see here, every major basin in which energy resources are produced in the United States currently has a higher level of production than it did a year ago:

Source: Energy Information Administration

There are reasons to believe that this growth in upstream production will continue, at least for the next few years. One reason for this is that the global demand for both natural gas liquids and crude oil continues to rise and the United States is one of the few areas of the world where reserves of these resources exist in sufficient quantities to boost production. This is something that midstream giant Enterprise Products Partners pointed out in a recent presentation:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

As we can see here, the international demand for American crude oil is expected to increase by 33% and for natural gas liquids by 30% by 2025. It would be reasonable to assume that American upstream producers will boost their output in order to meet this demand as not doing so would essentially be leaving money on the table. This would be good for the midstream companies that MIE invests in, not because they will be pulling the incremental resources out of the ground (they will not) but because these are the firms that will be carrying these incremental resources to the market where they can be sold. In fact, several of the companies that are represented in the fund are currently constructing the infrastructure to perform this task and they have already been awarded contracts from their customers for the use of it. Thus, we can consider this growth as relatively certain to occur, which will benefit the companies that the fund invests in and by extension the investors in the fund.

Distributions

As mentioned a few times in this article, master limited partnerships are among the best-yielding assets available to income investors, with many of them boasting yields in excess of 7%. As such, one might expect a fund investing in these assets to also boast a reasonably high yield. This is indeed the case, with shares of MIE yielding 11.52% as of the time of writing. This is substantially higher than the 1.83% yield on the S&P 500 (SPY).

It seems likely though that there will be some readers that are worried about the fact that essentially all of the fund's distributions are classified as return of capital. This is immediately apparent here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that a fund is not generating enough money from its investments to cover its distributions and therefore, may be returning an investor's own money back to them. This scenario would ultimately be unsustainable over extended periods of time. However, there are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital. One of these is the distribution of money that is received from partnerships such as those in which MIE invests. The fund is still able to distribute this money to its investors as return of capital even though it is a corporation legally. Thus, the fund is able to provide a high level of tax-advantaged income to its holders. This is something that should thus appeal to many investors, especially those that are investing outside of an IRA or similar tax-advantaged vehicle.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like MIE, the usual way to value it is by looking at the fund's net asset value. Net asset value is the current market value of all of the assets held by the fund minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's investors would receive if the fund were completely shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to buy shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are getting the shares of the fund for less than they are actually worth. That is unfortunately not really the case right now. As of October 21, 2019 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), MIE had a net asset value of $8.06 per share. However, the shares currently trade hands for $8.02 or almost perfectly in line with NAV. Over the past month, the fund has traded at an average premium to net asset value of 4.41%. Thus, there does not appear to be any bargains to be found here and I would recommend that investors look instead at similar funds that are trading at a large discount like the First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI).

Conclusion

In conclusion, midstream master limited partnerships are a good asset class to include in your portfolio, especially for those looking for income. This is also a sector with significant growth potential as America's energy export industry continues to evolve. The Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund is just one of the closed-end funds that investors can use to get easy access to the sector and it is admittedly a fairly solid fund. Unfortunately, the price on it seems a bit high currently and for that reason I cannot recommend this fund over some similar ones that are selling for a much more attractive price relative to net asset value.

