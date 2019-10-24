Castellum Q3 2019: Improvements Continue, Financials Stronger Than Ever

While the market initially did not like the results from Castellum, company results and financials remain stronger than ever.

We're in the third-quarter reporting period. Swedish and Scandinavian companies are actively contributing their reports to the pile, and as someone who has invested in many of them, this is a busy time for me.

The latest relevant report to be released was my largest current real estate holding, Castellum (OTCPK:CWQXF, OTCPK:CWQXY). The third quarterly report, from most aspects, was the continued delight one has come to expect from this quality operator and project manager/builder of public and private real estate holdings.

Let's update the thesis on this company.

3Q19 quarterly negative net lease drives share price somewhat lower - other results strong.

Management describes the third quarter as somewhat of a "middle quarter". A quarter that, while providing continued growth in profit, NAV, and holdings, also came with a few small headwinds.

As of the time of writing of this article, these headwinds caused the stock to trade down a few percentages, indicating market expectations of continued growth and improvements across the board, including the net lease.

A quick run-down of the company's results:

Operating income of 1.472 billion SEK, coming to 3.06 SEK/share, an improvement of 5% YoY.

EPRA NNNAV improvements of 172 SEK/share, up from 153 SEK/share

Interest coverage improvement of 550%, up from 506%.

Improvement in company LTV, 44% (down from 46%).

Negative net leasing results of -42 million SEK, down from 29 million SEK.

The company's strong financial position, combined with the credit rating improvement, enabled it to finance a 7-year Eurobond paper of 400 million EUR at a coupon of 0.75%. This marks a stage in the company's history where it is no longer bound to the Swedish credit market, but due to its very strong financials can tap the EU credit market as well, improving both investment appeal and company possibilities. The Swedish credit market does not offer loans at these coupon rates, regardless of our current negative interest rates.

(Source: 3rd Quarter Earnings Report)

Let's begin by discussing the elephant in the room: the negative net leasing for the period. As we can see in the graphic above, the blue bars represent the cancellation of rental contracts, which increased significantly for the quarter. The entirety of the negative was essentially due to a number of large customers leaving/not renewing existing rental contracts.

As we can see on the graph to the right, the spread in new rentals/cancellation primarily originates in the company's B2B segments - by B2B I don't mean public institutions, but things such as industrial clients, manufacturing, banking and so forth. When looking at these, we can see a widening spread between these new contract/not renewed contracts towards the unfavorable. In telecommunications, there were, in fact, no new leasing contracts signed during the quarter.

(Source: 3rd Quarter Earnings Report)

However, countering this, the key indices according to EPRA, such as EPRA Vacancy rate, has never been lower for Castellum and comes to 7% for the quarter - meaning a 93% occupancy rate across the board for the company's properties. While this doesn't compare favorably to some American REITS, Castellum is not a REIT, and the company certainly doesn't have the payout ratio approaching one, so let's not make that comparison.

Overall Positive/Macro and holding details

Outside of the negative net leases, the overall macro for operators such as Castellum continues to show positive tendencies. What do I mean?

The company has recorded rent level increases in its properties (like-for-like) of 5.5%, where renegotiations of rental agreements account for only half of this, about 2.3%. This means that the company has increased rent levels by about 18% in the renegotiations of contracts - a trend it expects to continue.

A majority of Castellum's rental agreements also contain an indexed rental increase of a minimum of 2% per year.

The stock price development during 2019 thus far - 33.3% - indicates that the yield demand of the market and investors have been moderated either as a company-specific thing due to the quality or as a matter of general trend due to the low level of risk, good overall returns and some growth. So, while the development for certain REITS and property owners in the US has been overall negative, the development in Sweden is higher than ever before.

Geographical macro, as in the markets where Castellum is active, continues to be characterized by relative strength, though this strength seems to be waning in growth somewhat. GDP growth is expected to be 1.5% for 2019 and 2020, to grow to 1.9% in 2021. Because the number of real estate projects has actually dropped, the continued demand for Castellum is expected to be very high. This can be seen especially in the rental office spaces in Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Malmö, which have increased by 5%/4%/2% respectively, just on a YoY basis.

As of September 2019, rental levels in Stockholm can now reach almost $1000/sqm a year.

Sweden has had a negative interest rate for nearly 7 years at this point. The last increase, to -0.25% from -0.5%, was done in 2018, with another potential increase slated for early 2020. The effect on Castellum's debt, which as expressed is comparatively low, continues to be limited.

(Source: 3rd Quarter Earnings Report)

Company operating results on a quarterly basis continue to increase, where the gray curve shows growth and the 10% growth ambition is the dotted blue line, and this reflects continued and unbroken improvements. Castellum has been a quality company since its inception in the '90s and continues to be so.

While at one point the yield for the company could reach above 4%, today's dividend yield is barely above 3% (3.01%). My own cost basis yield is, thanks to several dividend increases, 4.79% at this time. My holding in Castellum represents 4.67% of my total portfolio value - tens of thousands of dollars - a position that since investment beginning has returned 67.80%, including company dividends. It means that the second-largest Real Estate holding in my portfolio, Hemfosa Fastigheter (OTC:HMFFF), is a distant second at 2.16% exposure. No American company in real estate is currently more than a "full position" approaching 1% - Simon Property Group (SPG) being one of them.

(Source: 3rd Quarter Earnings Report)

The company remains a well-diversified operator in larger Swedish population areas, with a focus on the three larger cities in the nation. The above map showcases finished projects (green), ongoing projects (blue) and planned ones (gray). Castellum has almost 10 billion SEK in planned projects, largely in the three major cities in Sweden.

(Source: 3rd Quarter Earnings Report)

The largest of the projects (or one of the largest) is the redevelopment of Säve airport, turning it into a primary cargo airport in the region. But this is only one of several ongoing company developments.

Castellum remains focused on continued profitability and growth, which since inception the company has never failed to deliver. This goes some way to explain the premium asked for the company.

Valuation

And the share price development shows this:

(Source: Börsdata)

The market did not receive the report all that well, focusing on the somewhat negative net lease, and so, the stock trades about 4.5% down during report day. In my original article about the company, "Castellum Demands A Minute Of Your Time", I go through some of the valuation logic to the company and argue that a P/E ratio of 4-5 is where you'd want to buy, if we look at historical development, dividend stability and so forth. This is given the 10+ year positive development in virtually every metric. Profit for Castellum has only been increasing, and the yield has only ever gone one way - down - as a result of higher and higher valuation for the company.

I consider this development likely to continue, and I cannot fathom what, beyond a general depression in the Swedish real estate or credit market, could influence or negatively impact this company's long-term viability and ability to earn money.

At the same time, it's really hard to tell anyone that this is a "good buy" at this valuation and yield, when one can invest in excellently positioned and growth-oriented real estate companies that yield more than twice as much, yet can still be considered "safe" investments to some extent. So, I won't.

While my stance for Castellum going forward is of a "Bullish" nature, my stance on the stock itself is nonetheless a "Hold". I'm a valuation-oriented investor, and to recommend a company at what is a historical peak, even if it professes future growth potential, is not something I do.

I maintain my target: wait until below 5 times earnings before looking into Castellum. During a general market decline, that's entirely possible.

Today, the valuation is well above that. In terms of share price, an appealing entry point is somewhere below 150-160 SEK, going by the latest annual earnings (of 2018).

Thesis

One of my main holdings reported for the third quarter. Castellum was one of the earliest purchases I made in my current portfolio - and its performance has been beyond my hopes and expectations. With that, of course, comes the fact that the current share price and yield is unappealing in every way. Like most of the market in Sweden, Castellum currently suffers from overvaluation at never-before-seen levels from a historical perspective.

Because of this, the company should, in my view, not be considered a viable purchase today.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

Due to continued overvaluation in terms of historical and peer value, especially from an international perspective, Castellum remains a "Hold", and the stock should, in this contributor's view, not be invested in at this time. One should wait for a valuation of below 5 times earnings, or a share price of 150-160 SEK.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CWQXF, CWQXY, SPG, HMFFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



Disclaimer: I own the Stockholm-listed ticker CAST.