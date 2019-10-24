Swedbank Q3 2019: More Pressure, Money Laundering Accusations And A Slight Drop

Overall, the thesis remains unchanged and even adjusted for potential earnings next year, the value proposition is strong.

The bank continues to face a significant portion of money laundering risk, which seems to take longer to solve than anticipated (at least on the US síde of things).

The third quarterly report from my largest bank holding is in - and results are overall positive (compared to 2Q19), with a number of overall headwinds in the medium term.

As has become a common thing after a number of articles now, the news released today warrant a small thesis update for Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF). Quarterly results came in this morning, and things, for the most part, are looking acceptable for the long-term thesis. There's some short-term and YoY weakness - but we're also comparing to ATH-performance when looking at 2018.

Let's give this holding a quick once-over to see where we stand.

Swedbank - Some quarterly weakness, with AML processes ongoing.

At this stage of the process, Swedbank's headwinds can't be unknown to the investors frequenting this ticker.

The money-laundering issue Swedbank is facing won't be solved quickly - at least not on an international basis - and this continues to affect the sentiment regarding this bank. For the past few months, Swedbank had slowly started to regain some momentum in terms of the company's share price.

Quarterly results for 3Q19 are as follows.

1% decline in net interest income compared to 2Q19.

Increased card usage, higher asset management valuations and 3% increase in net commission income.

Lower market activity resulted in net gains on financial items, seeing a 40% drop, related to decline in a holding in Asiakastieto and Visa (NYSE:V).

Ongoing investigations and provisions for value-added tax have significantly increased bank expenses both on a quarterly and YoY comparison.

On the truly negative part, we can see:

RoE drop of 1.7%, compared to 2018 (9M period)

EPS drop to 13.66 SEK/Share from 14.80 SEK/Share compared to 2018 (9M period)

8% drop in overall profits for the period of 9 months, compared to 2018.

The company is also seeing increased competition for every new product launch, requiring higher flexibility in conjunction with the increased AML/KYC expenses the bank is now undertaking. This is affecting both bank margins and returns.

As a result of this, the company's share price has taken a roughly 5% dive this morning, and at the time of writing of this article. My interpretation is a slight return of the uncertainty here, but nowhere near as much - obviously - as before. Part of this surely had to do with the comparatively candid report from the new CEO.

Firstly, we have to get to the bottom of the money laundering accusations against our bank and address the shortcomings in our AML work. Not only because of the ongoing investigations, but because it’s the right thing to do. In concrete terms, it means I will be spending much of my time making sure that the internal investigation is completed promptly and that the authorities have access to all the information they need to complete their investigations. It also means strengthening the bank’s work to fight financial crime by allocating more resources and improving our processes. (Source: Jens Henriksson, Third Quarterly Report)

The translation here seems to indicate increased cost and increased time in relation to some of the hopes people had that this might be wrapped up quickly. While the Swedish and Estonian investigations will indeed be concluded at the beginning of fiscal 2020 (Source), the American counterparts may take years to conclude their investigations. There is also the Latvian police, LECED, as well as the European Central Bank, ECB, each doing its own investigations.

In short, we now have a better, collective time frame which seems to be a minimum of 1 year for most, with up to several years for the American authorities to completely put this matter to rest. The AML shortcomings which started this will, as a result, follow Swedbank for years to come. As I view it, it's unlikely that Swedbank as a company will trade anywhere near to historical valuations until these proceedings are completely concluded.

Let's put some more color to this.

Mostly business as usual, however

Aside from the AML worries and a more general weakness compared to 2018, this quarter can be characterized as "meh." It's not the greatest, certainly, but nothing to raise worries in any way as far as the bank's fundamental operations go. Why?

CET1 ratio improvement of 0.2%.

Continued growth in all four core economies supported by domestic consumption. All of Swedbank's active geographies are judged prepared for a potential recession.

Continued stable housing market, high incomes, high employment, high household finances, and strong spending.

A strong capital position with higher or stable income from lending/mortgages, card payments, insurance and (as mentioned) asset management.

1.3% better capital position than that required by national law.

Net interest income 4% up from 2018 due to volume and positive resolution fee development.

Continued minimal Credit impairment ratio of 0.04%.

(Source: Feber)

The bank is also improving its app further and introducing Apple Pay, as well as other technological advancements. A significant part of the expense increases during the quarter, 411M SEK, was, in fact, a 256M SEK VAT provision due to a change in what sort of VAT calculation model the Swedish tax agency intends to accept for fiscal 2016. In addition, these expenses were heavily weighed down by 125M SEK worth of fraud loss cost, and 133M SEK worth of consulting costs for ongoing AML investigation.

In the broader scheme of things, however, AML isn't costing Swedbank all that much (during this quarter), and costs, aside from VAT and these things, were actually down 125M SEK during the quarter due to lower summer-time activity, including smaller staff costs.

Overall, we see the following trends this quarter.

Relatively stable core business areas with continued volume growth in key areas.

Increased costs related to AML/KYC processes.

Some cyclical weakness in certain business segments, and some one-off items affecting profitability.

All in all, nothing that we did not expect going into this investment several years ago, as the investment is a bank - and banks, like many companies, can be cyclical. This is especially true given what Swedbank is facing.

Wrapping up results

My point with these articles where I update regarding this troubled bank is to answer two questions.

Is there any news affecting Swedbank's core/fundamental profitability going forward that would make the bank a poor investment?

No. While we're seeing an expense increase due to expected costs in AML/KYC as well as some one-offs, current results are not outside standard bank-sector cyclicality. Most Swedish banks are suffering exactly like what Swedbank is. In fact, another bank is letting hundreds of (800) people go and another is battling margins. Swedbank is doing none of this. Swedbank's continued fundamental profitability in the light of the current quarter is fine, considering what the bank and the world are going through.

How safe is the company's generous dividend?

I already guided in my last article that the bank has changed its dividend policy, from an interval/suggested 75%, to a strict 50% of profits. This makes it somewhat easier at this point to guide for what the 2019 dividend will be, barring unforeseen consequences.

The 9-month-results give us an EPS of 13.62 SEK/share, compared to 14.80 SEK/share in 2018. We no longer need to annualize quarterly results in order to get a somewhat accurate picture. The fourth quarter in a year has the tendency, at least looking at recent yearly results, to be along the lines of 3Q, between 4-4.25 SEK/share looking at the past two fiscals.

If this does not change, I would argue that we're looking at an annual EPS for Swedbank of around 17.52-17.92 SEK per company share, adding some room on the lower end in my expectations for a poor quarter of 3.9 SEK/share.

At this yearly EPS, we'd be looking at a 50%-payout company dividend of 8.76-8.96 SEK/share, yielding about 6.3-6.4% at current stock prices. I've already, naturally, calculated the impact on my own projected annual dividend. While annoying, it's one of the effects of being overexposed to a single holding to almost 5% as well as Swedish companies, which unfortunately tend toward higher payout ratios. In addition, this effect is more than made up for by my investments during this month.

That being said, it's a 6.4% yield on Sweden's largest and most profitable bank. The risk-adjusted return is still ridiculous in comparison to peers - it's just no longer a 10-11% yield, as it was when the stock was trading at ~125 SEK and it looked as though the company would stick to its dividend. The company could do this. Even in a poor 4Q19, company profits would more than cover the current dividend without the need for a cut.

Given the bank's headwinds and risks, however, the payout reduction is prudent, and one I applaud.

So, the company's dividend is still safe, and it's still generous - and it's indeed safe.

Valuation

Valuation remains tempting, especially given the current company stock price drop as a result of the quarterly results announcement.

(Source: Avanza)

It seems likely we'll see Swedbank trading in the low 140s/130s SEK for a while yet. My position continues to be at a decent paper loss, weighed up by the generous dividends of several years. There's no doubt in my mind that the bank will eventually once again trade up at levels considered normal. When this will be, however, that's a different question entirely.

The current valuation, given a dividend expectation I consider realistic, however, continues to hold appeal both from a peer comparison and from a historical comparison.

I remind you, as I've done in other articles, that nothing is flawed with the company's core operations. They are running better than ever, and are now strengthened by the addition of soon-to-be-working AML/KYC additions, which will make Swedbank one of the strongest banks in its field. Why?

Because it doesn't face the same fundamental issues like say, Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF). That bank is instead facing issues with its business model and needs to change some of its core operations, expressed through layoffs and strategy changes - more on that in another article. Swedbank's core operations are profitable and what I consider future-proof.

It merely needs to withstand the current proceedings - which I believe it will, making current valuation appealing to me.

Thesis

The continued thesis for Swedbank, provided you're looking at the long-term perspective, is a positive one. I fully expect the bank to continue operating at an overall profit and continue to generate cash flow to cover its operations, dividends and the potential legal consequences of the AML issues. While future profitability will no doubt be hampered somewhat in the increase in AML/KYC processes that are now being implemented, the bank will in the end, I believe, find a way to pass this onto customers.

I also fully expect Swedbank to return to a more generous dividend policy once things are solved in full.

All of these expectations make Swedbank, if you share them and/or consider them likely, a continued "Buy" at current valuations of 135-140 SEK/share. It also means that it's one of the very few companies in the Stockholm Large Cap which can be considered undervalued at this time.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

Following a weaker 3Q19, current pressure is making Swedbank a "Buy" if you support the long-term positive thesis on the bank. Due to my already-existing exposure, however, I do not mean to increase my allocation at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWDBF, SVNLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.