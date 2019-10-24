Smith: Hong Kong Dollar De-Peg On The Horizon

A financial crisis in China and Hong Kong could come to fruition within the next year to six months, Crescat Capital founder and CIO Kevin Smith, CFA, told Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

Macro imbalances have been signaling the decline of both the yuan and the Hong Kong dollar for four years now, he said, and with the democracy protests in Hong Kong and the significant risk of a bank run, the disparities seem poised to reach a tipping point.

“The trade is overdue. The devaluation of both these currencies is overdue,” he said. “We think the yuan has already started to devalue. The Hong Kong dollar de-peg could be literally any day.”

“The US dollar we think still is a safe haven currency out there related to the Chinese yuan and Hong Kong dollar, and so that's our play,” he said. “Short those currencies versus the dollar.”

The Trade

In this environment, Smith likes using put options to trade both the Hong Kong dollar and the Chinese yuan.

He thinks put options offer an opportunity on the volatility side of things to have an asymmetric trade. “We ladder slightly out of the money puts from one month out to six months on each of these currencies,” he said. “Because implied volatility is so low, we’re able to get a substantial notional exposure relative to the amount of premium that we have to risk.”

