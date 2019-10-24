Risk-Return Characteristics On The QQQs

That said, the fund is highly concentrated in just a few blockbuster names. Empirically, risks proved somewhat higher than the S&P 500. Investors in the QQQs have liquid options access.

Performance of the QQQs relative to sector SPDRs or other indexes has been rock-solid going back to January '11.

The QQQ began its 20-year history shortly before the demise of the dot.com. Since bottoming in October '02, the fund has handily redeemed itself, screeching to new all-time highs.

The Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), usually referred to as "the Qs", opened in March 1999, exactly one year (to the day!) before the tech bubble began to burst in grand fashion.

The dot.com collapse most certainly took its toll on the QQQs; between March 2000 and October 2002 (at the nadir), the index lost almost 81% of its value on a total return basis:

The QQQs' valuation was stratospheric near the beginning of its life as a product, but today's P/E ratio has approached something more like sane (though still expensive). Today's TTM Price-Earnings (GAAP) on the QQQs stands at 23.85x

The P/S ratio stands out amongst a group of important peer holdings. This is largely on account of the fact that P/S ratios tend to be higher for companies or funds with high profit margins, which, of course, many of the tech holdings in the QQQs do sport.

Holdings

The QQQs have a strong concentration in the mega-cap growth companies. The overwhelming allocation is to US-domiciled companies.

When people think of the NASDAQ 100, they automatically think "tech stocks" (XLK, XLC). It's true that the QQQs have an outsized allocation to the tech sector, but the sector weightings demonstrate that there is more to the index fund than tech alone. Indeed, about 42.5% of the QQQs' holdings are in other sectors, with consumer cyclical (XLY) in second place with 17.5%.

For a mainline ETF that hosts over $75 billion in AUM and huge liquidity, the QQQs feature a very large allocation to just a handful of names; the top three holdings (Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN)) account for 30% of the fund's assets.

While the large weighting toward these market behemoths has helped the QQQs over the last several years, there is an elevated risk that large drawdowns in one or more of these names would have a large negative impact on the fund. This risk presents itself before any fund with concentrated holdings.

Clearly however, the make-up of the QQQs, combined with the path that the markets have taken over the last several years, has led to strong outperformance. The alloy of strong-performing sectors (XLK, XLC, XLY) have provided the secret sauce for the risk-return run.

Even when we turn away from sector SPDRs and look at larger indexes of interest, we find QQQ has stolen the show in terms of total return performance since January 2011.

Risk Profile

The QQQs' strong gain profile comes with its set of marginal risks. Above, we can see the VIX of the NASDAQ 100 minus the S&P 500 VIX over the last three years. The VXN currently trades about 4 vol points higher than spot VIX, which is a pretty typical premium.

The daily return profile can get quite unnerving for the fund: the QQQs experienced losses in excess of 4% back in late 2018, for instance. The QQQs did technically enter a bear market at the end of last year, only to rebound smartly and to take to new highs in 2019.

There is a liquid options pool for those interested in hedging or speculating on the QQQs. For those who want to continue to play the long-term uptrend, while having a foot by the door in case a systemic issue should befall the markets, LEAPs may be an appropriate vehicle.

Conclusion

The QQQs have showered investors over the last decade or so with very attractive gains. The risks have been higher for this vehicle than for the S&P 500, but the fund hosts a very liquid options pool.

The concentration of holdings may turn to be a high risk factor at some unforeseeable point in the future. Investors should be aware of this attribute of the fund.

For those looking to gain exposure to the NASDAQ 100, however, the QQQs provides a liquid, low-cost avenue for doing so.

