Verizon Sitting In Overbought Territory Ahead Of Earnings

Sentiment toward the stock is slightly skewed to the pessimistic side and has been moving toward a more bearish stance.

Cellular services provider Verizon Communications (VZ) has been trending higher for almost two years now, with a couple of periods where the stock pulled back and other times where the stock consolidated. After consolidating for a good chunk of 2019, a rally over the last few months has put the stock in overbought territory ahead of its third-quarter earnings report.

The company is set to release those results on Friday, October 25, and analysts expect a marginal increase in earnings per share. Verizon earned $1.22 in the third quarter of 2018 and the consensus estimate for this year is $1.24. Revenue in 2018 was at $32.61 billion and the estimate for this year is $32.75 billion. This means earnings growth of only 1.6% and revenue growth of 0.4%.

Over the last three years, Verizon has grown earnings by 8% per year while revenue has grown at only 1% per year. In the second quarter, earnings grew by 3% while revenue was flat. Earnings are expected to grow by 2% for 2019 as a whole while revenue is only expected to grow by 0.4%.

While earnings and sales growth have been below average for Verizon, the company’s management efficiency ratings are above average. The company boasts a return on equity of 40.5% and a profit margin of 20%.

In addition to the attractive ROE and profit margin, the stock is trading at a P/E ratio of 15.9 and a forward P/E of only 12.42. The company also pays $2.46 in annual dividends for a yield of just over 4% at the current price. These two stats have to be attractive to value investors and income-oriented investors.

The Stock is in the Middle of an Upward Sloped Trend Channel

The weekly chart for Verizon shows the two-year rally I mentioned earlier. After grinding lower for the first half of 2017, the stock started to rally in July of that year and has essentially been trending higher ever since. A trend channel has formed that defines the different cycles within the overall trend and the stock is right in the middle of the channel at this point in time.

With the rally since early August, the stock has moved into overbought territory based on the weekly stochastic readings and the 10-week RSI is just below the 70 threshold. In the past when the stock has entered overbought territory, it hasn’t been a surefire sign that a downturn was in the works. From July ’18 through November, the stock was in overbought territory almost the entire time and the stock continued to climb - from the $48 area to the $58 area.

The stock is approximately 8% above its 52-week moving average currently and that isn’t awful, but buying the stock down closer to the 52-week and the lower rail of the channel would seem like a better entry point. I looked at Verizon’s main competitor AT&T (T) and it has been on such a run that the stock is 20% above its 52-week moving average at this time. That would concern me far more than Verizon being 8% above its 52-week.

The Sentiment is Skewed to the Bearish Side

Looking at the sentiment indicators, they are mixed to a degree, but there is a slight skew to the bearish side. There are 26 analysts covering the stock at this time with nine “buy” ratings and 17 “hold” ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 32.1% and that is less than half of the average buy percentage.

The short-interest ratio is at 3.2 currently and that is just a smidge above average, but not much. The number of shares sold short did jump from 36.3 million shares to 37.7 million shares in the first half of October and that is a sign that the bearish sentiment is increasing slightly. I also wrote about Verizon back in January ahead of their earnings report and the short-interest ratio back then was only 1.72. This is also a sign that the bearish sentiment is increasing.

Option traders are a little more optimistic than the analysts and the short-sellers, and they are slightly more bullish toward Verizon than the average stock. The put/call ratio is at 0.833 and that is below average. There are 213,620 puts open at this time and 256,392 calls open. Looking back at August 1 when the company last reported earnings, the put/call ratio was at 0.68. Going all the way back to January, the ratio was only at 0.56. The current reading may be lower than average and indicative of slight optimism, but the ratio has been climbing over the last three quarters and that indicates that the pessimism is increasing.

My Overall Take on Verizon Communications

Overall, I am bullish on Verizon. I like the strong management efficiency measurements, the low valuation, and the yield from the dividends. I would love to see the company improve its earnings and revenue growth, even into the low single-digits would be nice. Despite the low growth at this time, I think the stock is a solid addition to most portfolios.

My concern currently is the oversold readings on the weekly chart. While the overbought readings haven’t meant a pullback was imminent, readings below the 50 level have signaled great buying opportunities. If the stock were to pull back to the 52-week moving average or the lower rail of the channel, I would feel better about the timing of entering a long position.

Based on previous earnings reports, I wouldn’t expect the stock to fall to the lower rail or the moving average. The reactions to earnings have been rather muted in the last two quarters, and in January the stock gapped lower and last October the stock gapped higher. I am not willing to wager whether the stock will gap in either direction this time around.

Verizon is pretty predictable in terms of beating EPS estimates, they have done so in each of the last six quarters, but none of the “beats” have been by very much. The company seems to be one of those companies that everyone expects to beat by a penny or two. One aspect of Verizon’s report that will be looked at closely is subscriber growth. If the company beats on that metric, expect the stock to move higher. Conversely, if that figure disappoints, expect the stock to move lower.

Personally, I will be sitting out the earnings report; but if the stock were to drop in the coming weeks or months, I would feel extremely confident in picking up shares down near the 52-week moving average and the lower rail of the trend channel.

If you would like to learn more about protecting and growing your portfolio in all market environments, please consider joining The Hedged Alpha Strategy. One new intermediate to long-term stock or ETF recommendation per week One or two option recommendations per month Bullish and bearish recommendations to help you weather different market conditions A weekly update with my views on the market, events to keep an eye on, and updates on active recommendations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.