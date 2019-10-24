SILJ: Precious Metals Correction Looks Over, Time To Make A Leveraged Play

If that occurs, then net profit margin of the junior silver miners in SILJ would likely rise from zero today to 50%.

Now that precious metals have pulled back, it looks like a great time to get back into the space.

(Source - Pexels/Tom Fisk)

Investing in gold (GLD) is a great way to hedge growing monetary risks throughout the global financial system. Investing in Silver (SLV) is a leveraged play on gold. Investing in silver miners (SIL) is an even more leveraged play on silver and, my favorite of all, junior silver miners (SILJ) is an even more leveraged play on silver miners.

If you want to get truly high returns on the growing possibility of a precious metals bull market, junior silver miners are the way to go. Of course, the knife of leverage cuts both ways and SILJ is known to fall 50%+ during precious metals drawdowns, so the fund is not for the faint of heart.

As an example, I actually covered the fund a bit over a year ago in: "Silver: The Best (And Only) Opportunity Today." Today, the ETF is within a few percentage points of where it was when I wrote the article, but it fell and subsequently rose 45% between then and today. Over that period, Silver (SLV) fell 10% and rose 25%, which goes to show just how much leverage SILJ brings investors.

Luckily, I was long silver until late-August before the recent pullback (it was clearly overshot) and have been looking for a good time to get back in. With the U.S. dollar falling, now seems like a great time. Now that most junior silver miners are finally able to turn a profit, I'm willing to re-invest in a 'higher risk-higher reward' manner using SILJ.

In my opinion, the fund is still much like an at-the-money call option on silver with a long expiration date. From a direct "P/E" standpoint, the companies in the ETF are 'expensive,' but if you assume an increase in silver prices then they are incredibly cheap. Of course, if silver maintains its current price or falls, then the companies in SILJ will likely slowly decline much like a call option with theta decay. On the other hand, if silver rises from here 100%+ returns are very likely for the fund.

What Exactly Does SILJ Hold

I have found that it is key to look very closely at the objective and details of ETFs in more esoteric economic sectors like precious metals mining. This is due to the fact that many ETF issuers toss in companies vaguely related to the advertised sector in order to boost liquidity (and reduce trading costs).

Luckily, this is largely untrue with SILJ. The fund does hold many small-cap companies that mine gold, but most precious metals investors like myself are bullish on both gold and silver, so I don't see that as a major issue.

The fund has been trading since late 2012 right when the bubble in precious metals was popping. Accordingly, it fell from $20 per share to $4 per share in 2016 only to rise back to $20 during the seven months of 2016. This goes to show just how explosive the fund can be. It also saw a nice rally from April to September this year of around 65% and has attracted huge investor inflows. Take a look at the fund's price vs. its total assets under management:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, its total AUM is near a peak while it is still trading 50% below its launch price. This is both good and bad. It is bad because it means that retail investor sentiment may be pushing the stock prices a bit too high, but is good because retail investor sentiment is what drives the precious metals market (particularly silver).

Interest Rates Signaling A 'Buy' for Precious Metals

You may also note that the fund, as well as precious metals prices, have meaningfully corrected over the past two months. In my opinion, this has been primarily due to the fact that 'risk-off' assets like gold and bonds underestimated the rally in the equity market.

The U.S. dollar, which precious metals are negatively correlated with, also nearly broke out which likely caused some selling pressure. Take a look at precious metal's prices vs. the U.S. dollar recently:

Data by YCharts

Strangely, the U.S. dollar and gold have been positively correlated since June as both spiked higher together and have slipped together. I don't think this anomaly is here to stay and believe this is largely a coincidence of excessive risk-off sentiment. If you're like me and believe inflation is headed higher, then gold and silver are likely to perform well while the U.S. dollar is likely to fall (unless Europe/Japan sees inflation rise faster than the U.S.).

The value of the U.S. dollar is essentially a function of the real interest rate (interest rate received after inflation/yield on a TIP bond). As the real interest rate falls, U.S. dollar savings accounts have lower returns and investors sell, often to buy gold or silver. To illustrate, take a look at the price of gold against the real interest rate:

(Source - Federal Reserve)

As you can see, the real interest rate is the easiest way to value gold. Today's value is in red and, because it is so close to the fitted line, it is easy to say that gold is near 'fair-value.' In my opinion, we are headed back to a real rate of -1% over the coming year or two, considering inflation fundamentals are falling much slower than the Fed's push to lower rates.

Just take a look at the real interest rate over the past decade and a half:

Data by YCharts

If this rate reaches 1%, then the price of gold will likely be about $1850 given by the least-squares equation.

While some miners in SILJ produce gold, most produce silver, so we need to estimate what $1850 gold means for silver. Take a look at how gold and silver prices are related:

(Source - London Bullion Market Association)

As you can see, there is actually an exponential relationship between gold and silver. As the price of gold rises, the rate in which the price of silver rises compared to gold also rises.

The relationship does change over time, but silver does look very undervalued compared to gold today as the red dot (today's value) is far below the fitted line. Thus, even if gold does not move at all, silver can be expected to rise to $20-25/oz from here. If gold manages to rise to $1850, silver is expected to rise to $45/oz or about 150% from here.

Now, what exactly would $45/oz silver mean for the profits of the miners in SILJ? Let's walk through the analysis.

Forward "P/E" for SILJ May Be Under 5X

As you may know, precious metal mining stocks are very difficult to value since most have negative cash flows today (or up until very recently). That said, it is still a possible task. Take a look at the select fundamental statistics for the stocks in SILJ:

(Data Source - Unclestock)

Importantly, only one in six companies made a profit on their past year of financial data. Now that silver is above most companies' cost of production levels, profitability is likely going to improve tremendously over the next year.

Price-to-sales metrics are all over the place, but they are our best bet in trying to estimate the future value of these firms. The median company has a "P/S" of 2.3X and a net margin of -4%. I'll first assume that the aggregate output of these miners is unlikely to change dramatically and that earnings growth will come primarily from higher net margins.

Let's also assume that the total revenue of these companies is 1/3 gold and 2/3 silver. Also, that gold will rise roughly 30% to $1850 and silver will rise 150% to $45. Thus, the total revenue (and gross profit) of these companies will possibly rise to about 110%.

Today, most miners make zero profit, so gross profits are nearly equal to total overhead (which would unlikely rise dramatically with revenue). Thus, the net margin of most of these companies would probably rise from essentially zero today to 50%. Given the median company has a price-to-sales of 2.3X, this would mean their estimated forward "P/E" is 2.3X/50% or 4.6X.

When was the last time you could buy a company at a forward "P/E" of 4.6X? Perhaps only in mid-2009 before equities rose around 300%. Considering most companies run a long-run forward "P/E" between 10X-20X, it is possible that SILJ is undervalued by at least 100%.

The Bottom Line

Importantly, I have made many assumptions in making that valuation. Most likely, the output would rise significantly if silver doubled, particularly in the U.S. and Canada that have cut production dramatically due to higher production costs. If output doubled, then the companies would have a forward "P/E" ratio of 2.3X. On the other hand, the overhead and per-unit expense would likely rise a bit with revenue, so that would only be the best-case scenario.

In summary, if you're like me and expect real interest rates to fall into negative territory, then the junior silver miners ETF is undervalued by 70-200%. If you're like others and expect a "big monetary collapse" then SILJ could rise far higher (10X), but that is certainly a "black swan" scenario.

Now, if real rates rise, then SILJ will frankly be an awful investment. It is very volatile, and many of the companies in it are starved of cash and will go bankrupt if they continue to not make a profit. Just look at the strategic metals ETF (REMX). Many of those companies have gone or are going bankrupt due to chronically poor profitability and the fund is down 90% since its launch. Thus, SILJ could certainly fall 90% or more if positive cash flow does not return.

That said, the risk is worth it to me. I don't own SILJ because I like to try to fully maximize returns with individual names, so I own shares in Fortuna (FSM), Wheaton (WPM), Avino (ASM), and Silvercorp (SVM) which I believe to be the 'best of the best' junior miner opportunities. Still, I give SILJ a solid "buy" rating.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPM,FSM,ASM,SVM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.