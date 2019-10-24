It's A Golden Day To Buy OILK

As seen in the following momentum table from Seeking Alpha, a recent short-term rally in the price of ProShares Trust - ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) - has brought positive returns for the first time in several weeks.

It is my belief that these positive returns are likely to continue and that in the future we will see OILK hit fresh highs as oil rises.

Understanding OILK

OILK is a very interesting ETF in the oil ETP space in that it seeks to do two separate things in one package. The first of these objectives is contained in its name – it provides a method of investing in the oil markets which does not issue a K-1. While this is an important consideration for investors, tax will not be the purpose of this article, so to read more on this issue, I’d suggest this article.

A little more subtle than the clear K-1 nature of OILK is that it offers a dynamic method of rolling exposure. This is a very important feature of OILK which brings a strong benefit to holders of the ETF, which unfortunately isn’t advertised much in the information about the product.

Put simply, roll yield is a really big deal. To understand the implications of roll yield, let’s walk through the standard rolling process of a commodity ETP looking at the current forward curve for WTI futures.

At present, the WTI futures curve is priced lower in the front month than the second month – a condition known as contango. In the next months of the curve, the market switches into backwardation and it stays backwards through the rest of the months shown.

When a commodity ETP offers exposure to WTI futures, it has to decide when it will shift exposure into a later month on the curve to avoid holding into expiry. When exposure is shifted into back months of the curve, roll yield begins to take effect.

Roll yield arises from the general market tendency for prices in the back of the curve to trade towards the front of the curve as time progresses. This tangibly means that if you were holding exposure in January futures (priced higher than December), you would experience negative roll yield because as time progresses, your January holdings would be falling in value in an approach towards the prompt contract. If, however, you held exposure in later months of the curve, roll yield would be positive because your exposure would be held at lower prices than the front and as time progresses, your holdings would be increasing in value in relation to the front.

The effects of roll yield can often be masked by the underlying movements of the market, but the impacts are very tangible. Take, for example, the ETF USO. USO is almost certainly the most popular oil market ETP and it has a very simple rolling methodology: two weeks before the prompt contract expires, it shifts its exposure into the next contract. This simple methodology means that exposure is always held in the front two contracts and that the effects of roll yield are entirely dependent on the market structure in the front two contracts. Unfortunately, WTI has been in contango in the front two contracts in about 80% of all months over the last decade. This situation of almost constant negative roll yield has resulted in a strong underperformance of USO versus the WTI contract.

As you can see in the chart above, USO has underperformed in almost every year versus WTI – in some years the underperformance has ranged in the territory of 60-70%. This is the impact of roll yield upon long-term returns of oil market ETPs if exposure is handled in a simplistic way that ignores market structure.

And here’s where OILK starts to shine. OILK doesn’t disclose its exact method of rolling exposure, but it says that it utilizes the front three futures contracts. This means that OILK has the ability to erase or even reverse many of the losses seen in other ETPs like USO. For example, at present USO is delivering a negative roll yield but if OILK is holding exposure past month two, it is earning positive roll yield. This is a very real appeal and attraction for the ETF versus other alternatives.

Crude Markets

Roll yield in and of itself can be a solid reason to hold a commodity ETP. However, in the case of OILK, it holds futures contract in WTI – and I believe WTI is poised to rally.

Put simply, this year has seen a progressive tightening within the 5-year range of inventories.

The reason for this tightening has to do with imports. As of today’s reported figures, the current level of imports into the United States is the lowest level seen since 1996.

The reason for this decrease in imports has to do with the fact that OPEC has extended its production cuts through March of 2020 and OPEC barrels flowing to the United States have strongly declined as a result.

This decrease in OPEC imports has caused a progressive tightness against the year-over-year change in crude stocks and as long as OPEC imports continue to remain low, this tightness is almost certainly going to continue since imports are a substantial piece of the crude balance. For traders of crude oil, this is bullish since there is a strong inverse correlation between crude inventories and crude prices.

It might be difficult to get a feel for the directional probabilities contained in the above chart, but numerically speaking, if crude inventories decline over a period of one year, then historically crude prices increased around 74% of the time during that same time window. And the greater the decline in stocks, the greater the rally seen in crude price.

We are currently in a constrained fundamental environment in which imports continue to collapse in the face of ongoing OPEC cuts. This has caused the total inventory figure to continue narrowing the year-over-year distance and this relationship is going to continue until at least March of 2020 when the current OPEC cuts expire. Until then, it makes a lot of sense to be long crude oil to capture the upside in crude pricing.

Conclusion

OILK offers a versatile roll management process which is currently able to give positive roll yield while more popular ETFs are experiencing negative roll. The crude markets have seen inventories continually narrow on a year-over-year basis. As long as OPEC cuts continue, expect inventories to tighten and stocks to rise.

