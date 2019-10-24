Roan Resources: A $1 Billion Acquisition By Citizen Energy

The company ran into trouble as it accumulated debt to fund rapid growth and was not all that efficient with its spending.

This leaves shareholders with $1.52 per share, a premium to Roan's price during most of the last few months, although well below its previous value.

Roan Resources (ROAN) announced that it was selling itself for approximately $1 billion, including the assumption of $780 million in debt. Shareholders are receiving around $1.52 per share in cash (a 24% premium to Roan's prior closing price).

This deal appears to be fair given the company's debt challenges. It previously ran into serious trouble with aggressive spending (including $773 million in 2018 capex) and less-than-optimal well-level results. The $100 million term loan facility gave it some needed liquidity, but at low-to-mid $50s oil, the company wouldn't be able to improve its situation by much before its October 2020 term loan maturity.

Past Results

Roan's 2018 wells delivered only a 1.3 PVI based on $55 oil and $2.75 natural gas as it followed an aggressive development plan. With further weakness in prices for NGLs and natural gas, the actual return on those 2018 wells may deteriorate further. Roan estimated that it could deliver a 1.7 PVI with optimisations, although that also was dependent on prices for NGLs and natural gas being higher than what they are now.

(Source: Roan Resources)

Roan did manage to significantly reduce its costs, helping to complete more recent wells for $7 million compared to a target of $7.5 million in 2019 and an average of $8.5 million in 2018.

(Source: Roan Resources)

If Roan had achieved that average cost in 2018 and had been more selective about its wells, it likely would be in decent shape as a standalone entity today. Limited liquidity and weak commodity prices (with forward year natural gas prices at $2.35) left the company largely stuck though.

Roan's Debt

Roan's debt became a significant issue, as it has used up most of its liquidity with its previous aggressive growth plans. Interim CEO Joseph Mills mentioned that the company's eight rig program in 2019 was "far too aggressive" and resulted in "suboptimal locations being drilled based on available drilling permits".

This resulted in Roan using up most of the availability under its $750 million credit facility and needing a $100 million term loan (at a near-10% interest rate) to give it enough liquidity to complete its 2019 plans. Roan also had the ability to receive an additional $50 million in term loan commitments.

The company was attempting to reach neutral cash flow by the end of 2019, which appeared potentially achievable with its reduced well costs. However, its leverage was still projected to end up at around 2.8x EBITDAX by the end of 2019.

Most of its debt was concentrated in its credit facility, which lowered the odds of a near-term restructuring (as it couldn't shed debt by converting bonds to equity), but also left the company with a lot of secured debt. Roan needed 2018 realised commodity prices in order to get its leverage down to 2.0x or less.

The Sale

Despite the company's significant progress in reducing costs and improving well-level results in 2019, it was still stuck. It couldn't meaningfully increase production without cash burn with current commodity prices.

As it had a modest amount of liquidity and an October 2020 $100 million term loan maturity coming up, the sale to Citizen Energy was probably the best option for Roan. Otherwise, it would need to gamble on a meaningful improvement in commodity prices (probably mid-$60s WTI oil and a similar improvement in NGL prices) within the next year to have a hope of extricating itself from its debt issues.

The $1 billion total transaction value is roughly a 3.6x multiple to Roan's projected 2019 EBITDAX and a 3.9x multiple to its projected 2020 EBITDAX (assuming flat production growth). The 2020 multiple is a bit higher due to lower 2020 strip prices.

If Roan didn't have liquidity issues and upcoming term loan maturity, the company would probably be able to fetch a higher value down the road now that it has improved development efficiency. Given its current issues though, the deal appears to be at a fair price with a multiple that is generally in line with other transactions.

Conclusion

Roan barely managed to escape Alta Mesa's fate, as it slowed its spending in time to preserve a bit of value for shareholders. The deal valuation appears to be fair, and there was probably not much other choice for Roan given its limited liquidity and 2020 term loan maturity, as well as relatively weak commodity prices.

A number of bankruptcies (and near-bankruptcies) have been caused by excessive spending as companies prioritized production growth over maximizing returns. This problem was particularly bad in areas where the companies had limited prior development experience, and thus, were learning on the fly while spending tons of money.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.