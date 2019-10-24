MJ: Long-Term Bet On The Cannabis Industry, And A 5.2% Dividend Yield

Cannabis stocks are some of the biggest growth opportunities out there as cannabis gets legalized across jurisdictions across the globe.

As long-time readers are probably well aware of, I mostly write about dividend stocks and ETFs. I'm currently focusing on undercovered high-yield funds; while looking for more of these I came across the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), the largest cannabis ETF in the market. At first, I thought this fund couldn't possibly be what I was looking for, cannabis stocks are simply not known for their dividend yields, but then I noticed that the fund is currently yielding a whopping 5.2%. That is a very good yield, and basically unheard of in the cannabis industry. Intrigued, I decided to take a closer look at the fund, to try and understand just how it manages to achieve a yield that high, and to analyze the implications of the fund's yield for its current and prospective investors. Long story short, the yield is very much real, and it is a huge benefit for the fund's current and prospective investors.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: ETFMG

Dividend Yield: 5.2%*

Expense Ratio (Managed Assets): 0.75%

Underlying Index: Prime Alternative Harvest Index

*Small note. Seeking Alpha shows a yield of 8.5% for MJ. I'm pretty sure this is either a mistake or a consequence of the fund's highly irregular dividend schedule. In any case, I'm using YChart's yield, which is much more consistent with the information available in several different sources.

Fund Overview

MJ is administered by ETFMG, investment managers focusing on developing and providing thematic and industry ETFs to investors. The fund itself focuses on the global cannabis industry, follows the Prime Alternative Harvest Index, and is meant to provide investors a reasonably easy and cheap way to invest in this booming market. The index's methodology is proprietary, so I can't really analyze its construction or characteristics, but from what I've seen it seems to be a relatively normal industry index. Think an S&P 500 industry fund, but for cannabis.

The fund's holdings are more or less what you would expect of them. MJ mostly invests in the bigger cannabis companies in North America, including Cronos Group (OTC:CRON) and Tilray (TLRY). The fund's biggest holdings is GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH), a British pharmaceutical company, and the first company to develop and market a cannabis-based medication in the world. MJ also has smaller positions in certain cannabis-adjacent industries/stocks, such as Philip Morris (PM).

(Source: MJ Factsheet)

MJ mostly invests in Canadian stocks, as the country is becoming something of a hub for the global cannabis industry, and in pharmaceuticals, as there is a lot of promising research concerning cannabis-based medications, and as these products generally carry hefty margins. MJ's investments accurately reflect the global cannabis industry.

(Source: MJ Factsheet)

All things considered, MJ is not a particularly diverse fund, but that is because the cannabis industry is still in its infancy, and, as such, is relatively small and dominated by a few large players. This isn't a low-risk highly-diversified fund, and although I'm pretty sure no one expects that in a cannabis fund, I do think it is important to know.

MJ is ultimately a bet on the global cannabis industry. If the industry does well, that is if legalization continues apace, if cannabis-based pharmaceuticals are developed, and if sales growth continues as it has in the past, then the fund will perform extremely well. If the industry does worse than expected, if it suffers from regulatory setbacks, stagnating sales, and the like, then the fund will perform poorly.

The investment case for investing in the cannabis industry is relatively simple. Cannabis is being legalized across jurisdictions across the globe, and it is already legal in many countries, including Canada, and US states. As more countries legalize the product, cannabis sales will boom. Existing players will be able to leverage their first-mover advantage and economies of scale to supply these new markets, turbo-charging their revenues and earnings, and making their shareholders rich.

The investment case against the cannabis industry is also relatively simple. A combination of investor euphoria, irrational exuberance and widespread retail investor interest has caused valuations to skyrocket across the industry. Cannabis is basically a bubble, based on unachievable expectations and priced to perfection, and the whole industry will crash once investors realize this.

Dividend and Securities Lending Income Analysis

Regardless of which position you take, I'm quite bullish about the industry myself, the cannabis industry is ultimately a growth story, not a high dividend yield story. Cannabis companies are rarely/barely profitable, and most, if not all, simply don't pay any dividends. MJ also invests in industries with higher yields, like the tobacco industry, but these holdings are only a small percentage of the total, and they can't plausibly add up to a decent yield, let alone a 5.2% yield like MJ's.

To make sense of MJ's yield, we need to take a look at the fund's securities lending income, and at the role of short-selling in the cannabis industry.

As many investors believe that the cannabis industry is overvalued, short volumes and interest rates are high across the industry. This means that shareholders in the industry can earn quite a bit of income if they lend their shares to short-sellers, something which MJ does. A lot. The fund currently loans out about 20-25% of the portfolio to short-sellers, generating about 2.2% in securities lending income for its shareholders. From what I've seen, it seems the fund was actually able to generate quite a bit more in securities lending income in previous years, although the figure seems to have picked up again in the last few months. Taking into consideration the above, I believe that MJ will generate about 2.5-3.0% in securities lending income annually from now on, although there is obviously quite a bit of uncertainty in this regard.

MJ's securities lending income might not seem like a lot, but it directly benefits shareholders in two key ways.

First, securities lending generates a significant amount of income for the fund, directly boosting its dividend and overall shareholder returns. Unless your broker does securities lending on your behalf, and manages to loan out a significant portion of your portfolio, you are unlikely to receive these very sizable, and growing, dividends:

Data by YCharts

Second, as securities lending is collateralized, the fund is able to use the cash collateral raised to purchase excess securities, with investment proceeds accruing to the fund's shareholders. Think of MJ as a slightly leveraged ETF, but one with negative interest rate costs, so both dividends and long-term capital appreciation should be higher when compared to other funds and cannabis stocks in general:

(Source: MJ Annual Report 2018)

By my calculations, securities lending income should boost MJ's shareholder returns by about 3% per year, which is obviously quite a bit. Finally, I believe that said income has been instrumental in MJ's overperformance for the past few months, although admittedly, there is very little data.

Data by YCharts

Although MJ's performance looks atrocious, that is mostly due to the time-frames selected. If you look at the performance of the fund since inception, results have been much better, if still mediocre:

Data by YCharts

I generally include long-term shareholder performance in my articles. But as both the cannabis industry and MJ itself are relatively new phenomenon, there really is no long-term performance information available. Still, for what it is worth, MJ has outperformed its peers since inception.

Conclusion

Although securities lending income is a relatively obscure and seemingly unimportant subject, it has been incredibly important for MJ. Securities lending income has significantly increased MJ's dividend and overall shareholder returns and will, I believe, continue to do so in the future. Investors should consider these excess returns and dividends when deciding if/how to invest in the cannabis market, as they tilt the scales in favor of investing in MJ vis a vis creating a personal portfolio of cannabis stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.