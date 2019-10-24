Adams Resources Is Offering The Chance To Buy A Dollar For 85 Cents (And Insiders Are Doing Just That)

After many years of languishing, growth initiatives are being undertaken and Adams seems to be turning around.

It's also a family business, with the heirs of the founder holding a controlling interest in the company, which ensures that management stays conservative.

Astoundingly, the company is currently trading for about the same as its per share cash holdings and less than its book value.

Investment Thesis

Oil marketing and transportation company Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) is offering one heck of a deal to investors. Quite literally, it's offering the chance to buy a dollar for 99 cents. Somewhat more indirectly, it's also offering the chance to buy a dollar (in liquidation value) for only 85 cents.

I'll explain this tantalizing offer in a moment. In short, my view is that AE is a "Buy" for three reasons: (1) the incredible valuation, (2) the dividend, and (3) the strong alignment of interests between shareholders and management.

Source: September Presentation

Valuation

AE buys and sells oil and petrochemicals, also transporting them along the way. Oil typically does not stay in AE's inventory or storage for long. Turnover is fairly rapid. As such, the nature of the business requires a large amount of cash available to take advantage of buying opportunities.

AE's cash pile is thus always quite large. But today, though its cash holdings have grown at a regular and steady pace, the share price has been driven down such that the company's cash and equivalents as of June 30th are actually higher than its market capitalization.

Data by YCharts

In other words, buying AE today is simply trading 99 cents for one dollar in cash, and you get the actual oil marketing and transportation business for free.

This phenomenon of cash holdings being greater than market cap has only occurred a few times in the past for very brief periods. Notably, in both instances, the stock price rose significantly after the inversion.

Data by YCharts

In terms of price-to-book value, AE is trading right at the cheapest point reached during the oil price collapse of 2016, though not quite as cheap as it was during the Great Recession.

Data by YCharts

To get down to recession-level cheapness, AE stock price would need to decline another 27.5%. Could it do that if we enter another recession in the next year or so? Sure. But assuming the next recession is milder than the Great Recession, it's also plausible that the downside from here is much more limited than a comparison with 2008-2009 would suggest.

Still, buying the cash-rich stock of a profitable business for 85% of its liquidation value is a very tantalizing deal.

The Dividend

What is AE doing with all that cash? It doesn't need all of its ~$30 per share in cash to run its marketing business. For many years, it didn't seem to be doing much with the money at all. After the oil price rout of 2014-2015, the company seemed directionless, scarcely engaging in growth projects or acquisitions and paying only a flat dividend.

This year, however, AE has engaged in two acquisitions - one a trucking business and the other an expansion of its marketing operations. This is a needle-moving expansion of the company's capabilities. Between 2016 and 2018, for instance, AE marketed averages of between 67,000 and 79,000 barrels per day. For the first half of 2019, the daily average was approximately 107,500 barrels per day. The company is well-positioned to benefit from further expansion of production in the Eagle Ford and Permian basins.

AE also raised its dividend by 9% in the first quarter of the year for the first time in years.

Source: Company Presentation

Please note that the projected 2019 dividend should read "$0.96" instead of "$0.92." Elsewhere, management has made clear that they expect the $0.24 quarterly dividend to remain through the end of the year and to result in a $0.96 FY dividend.

Given AE's 4.2 million shares outstanding, along with its $0.96 per share annualized dividend, the total dividend payout to shareholders in 2019 should come to $4.032 million. Compare that to the annual adjusted cash flow, which, as of June 30th, is expected to be $17.9 million. That represents a payout ratio of 22.5%, leaving ample retained earnings available for diversifying growth projects or acquisitions.

Oh, and did I mention already that AE has zero debt? If you browse through the company presentation, that fact will most assuredly not escape your notice, and for good reason. The lack of debt frees the company to use excess cash for expansionary purposes while remaining conservative.

Source: Company Presentation

A "stable dividend," which only paused growth for one year during the Great Recession, is a priority for management, which is reassuring for me as a dividend growth investor.

I am assuming that AE has turned over a new leaf and has resumed dividend growth like what was in place until the founder died in 2013. If it turns out that 2019's dividend hike was a one-off and the company keeps the payout flat at $0.96 for multiple years, the stock will be much less interesting to me. Mainly because it will signal that management is unwilling or unable to sustainably grow the business.

A Family Business

As I wrote in an article on investing in family businesses earlier this year, AE is a family business of sorts. The heirs of founder Bud Adams, along with other non-family company insiders, own roughly half the business (with most of that ownership in the Adams family).

And insiders (both management and directors) have been buying small chunks of shares recently. Here are the 8 open-market purchases made in the last three months:

Source: Nasdaq

Now, admittedly, these are relatively small amounts for corporate executives who have a lot of money at their personal disposal. But the fact that they are buying at all is a positive signal. Retail investors like you and me can rest assured that the founding family, management, and the board of directors all have their interests aligned with the minority shareholders. I like that.

2019 Performance

Operating earnings in the first half of 2019 looked worse than in the first half of 2018, declining from $5.4 million in 2018 to $4.6 million in 2019. However, that's mainly because of poor results in Q2 (operating loss of $643 thousand), which translated into barely positive ($6 thousand) net income, saved by the interest income from its huge cash pile.

Thanks to Q1's solid performance, however, net income for 1H 2019 is 3.3% higher than the first half of 2018.

Revenue collapsed in 2015 with the oil price swoon but has since crept back steadily, and this year is no exception, despite price volatility.

Data by YCharts

And yet, AE stock price is now lower than it was during the worst of the 2015 cave-in. Why? It could pertain to Q2's poor performance. It could also pertain to oil's downward slide since mid-spring. It could be a shift in sentiment away from fossil fuel-based companies.

To be honest, I'm not totally sure why the stock price has slid down so much since mid-spring (although I think the above three factors play their part). But since mid-September, the stock price seems to have formed a bottom, hitting support around AE's cash per share.

Data by YCharts

As of the end of June, the company held about $30.48 per share in cash. I view the stock as a good buy under the equivalent price per share.

Q3 earnings should be reported sometime in early- to mid-November.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.