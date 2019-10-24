Inventory Apocalypse 2: Caterpillar

But the bad macro environment is not going away soon. The medium term does not look good for them.

Their guidance was also grim, but they may be setting up an upside surprise for Q4.

This all came to a head in Q3. Though retail sales remained up a bit, revenue was way down due to dealer destocking. Management has handled it well.

Caterpillar is facing a variety of macro headwinds. Chief among these are overbuilt dealer inventories, slowing US investment and exports.

The CAT Quarter

By now, we’ve all digested the very disappointing Caterpillar (CAT) quarter. Sales down 6% YoY, net income down a whopping 13.5%, and EPS 8%. 2019 full year EPS guidance down 15-20% since they last reported. Ouch.

But they also reported retail sales were up 6% YoY in the quarter. Huh?

This is because their dealers reduced inventory in the quarter to the tune of $400 million. In the year-ago quarter, they increased inventory by $800 million, so a net $1.2 billion difference. Some of this inventory reduction may have been sales of equipment laying around since the summer of 2018.

Census Bureau. “Machinery, Equipment, and Supplies”. July 2018 = 100

If Caterpillar’s guidance is any indication, dealers are not done clearing inventory. From August 2018 to August 2019, wholesalers in the broad macro category above saw sales slip by -$379 million, while they added $11.1 billion in new inventories. That’s an $11.5 billion hole that needs to be filled by some combination of lower production, lower margin, and inventory write-down.

So Caterpillar and their dealers are now $400 million into filling their portion of that hole, and we know now a big chunk was lower production. They have guided for over double that in Q4 - $900 million in dealer destocking. It’s difficult to understand how much margin thinning and inventory write-down was happening at the dealer level, as these are privately-held companies.

But let’s review the landscape and see what all this portends for Caterpillar and the rest of the US industry.

The Macro

Data note: Since Caterpillar reports in nominal dollars, we will be using all nominal data.

I’ve been whining about this since the first print of 2018 Q3 GDP came out, but wholesalers lost control of inventories over the fall and winter, and are only now starting to correct course. I’m sorry if you’re tired of this; believe me, so am I. You’ve seen Caterpillar’s category above, but here’s the broader core wholesale (ex-food and energy).

In the August-August period, sales were up by $2.2 billion, but inventories were up $40.6 billion for a $38 billion hole.

Turning to the nominal GDP data, we see that a big chunk of the QoQ growth in GDP is coming from changes in private nonfarm inventories:

BEA

The Atlanta Fed’s GDP Now nowcast for Q3 has inventory changes right about the $83 billion number from last quarter.

Meanwhile, equipment investment in key Caterpillar categories are showing slowing growth.

BEA. Caterpillar is more diversified than this, but these are the big nuts in their pile that show up on BEA’s tables.

Construction machinery is off its tops from 2017 and 2018, but still doing well. The other two categories bottomed badly like much of the economy in 2018 Q4, but are doing better now, especially railroad equipment. We will see Q3 numbers from BEA at the end of the month, but if Caterpillar’s quarter is any indicator, it will not look so hot. GDPNow puts the QoQ annualized decline in the broad equipment investment category at -0.9%.

One of the big drivers here has been the increasing costs of capital in west Texas extraction - their junk bonds are getting junkier. Another is the deteriorating construction picture:

Residential construction has been terrible since the end of 2018, and nonresidential construction has joined the party.

And add in the collapse of rail freight traffic:

And the export picture is getting grim. These are YoY growth rates of the 3-month export moving averages:

Adding up those 4 categories:

So Caterpillar was faced with a variety of macro headwinds:

Overbuilt inventories in 2018

Slowing US equipment investment

Slowing US exports

The Micro

The first word search I do on earnings transcripts these days.

Caterpillar management saw this coming, and guided to dealer destocking in H2, but the scale caught them by surprise. CEO James Umpleby:

During the third quarter of 2018, dealers increased inventory by $800 million in anticipation of increasing end user demand. This compares to a decline of $400 million in dealer inventory during the third quarter of 2019, a quarter-to-quarter change of $1.2 billion. Although the retail sales data we released this morning reflected an increase of 6% for both machines and Energy & Transportation, we believe dealers reduced inventory due to uncertainty in the global economy resulting from trade tensions and other factors… You'll recall that, during our second quarter earnings call, we expected dealers to reduce inventories by about $900 million during the last 6 months of the year. We now anticipate that dealers will reduce their inventories by about $1.3 billion versus second quarter levels. This includes a decrease of approximately $900 million during the fourth quarter. [Emphasis added]

That italicized phrase is showing up over and over in earnings calls in one form or another. So almost a billion dollars in dealer destocking is happening in Q4. They have guided to flat retail sales YoY and more YoY declines in revenue and profits.

But Caterpillar seems to have been ready for this. Revenue was down 6%, but their costs-of-goods were down almost double that, so their gross margin actually rose. Operating margins and profit margins barely budged.

This is a well-run outfit.

When we turn to the balance sheet, more of the same; you might not even know it was a bad quarter. The one indication is that their own inventory-sales ratio is up 10% YoY as a result of inventories up 3% and sales down 6%. It’s still in a very manageable place at 1.02, but as high as Caterpillar has seen it since 2016.

In any event, none of this is good news for Caterpillar. They will be cutting back production in Q4 and trying to destock their own inventories a bit at the same time. Caterpillar vendors will feel that hit.

But if I had to hazard a guess this early for their Q4 report, I think they may be setting up an upside surprise if there’s no intervening events in the remainder of 2019. A $900 million dealer drawdown in a quarter is very large of course - 7.5% of Q3 revenues. And the YoY is also affected by Q4 2018 inventory buildup of $200 million, for a net of -$1.1 billion in the comp.

But backing out their EPS and share count guidance:

As you can see, if they maintain profit margins like they did in Q3, and execute the buybacks they say they are, the numbers back out to a YoY deficit in revenues of about $2-$4 billion - far more than the net -$1.1 billion in dealer destocking. Either there's a lot more going on here, or they are being super-conservative in their guidance.

For comparison, in Q3, there was -$1.2 billion in net dealer destocking, and revenue declined $789 million.

Upshot

Caterpillar is a very well-run company. Management earns their money when things are bad, not when they are good, and the way they maintained margins in a really tough environment is impressive.

But the environment does not look to be getting better, but rather worse. I think they are overselling the near-term issue of inventories, because the medium-term issue of uncertainty killing equipment investment is bigger, and they’re trying to keep expectations low. In any event, as I laid out, they may be setting up an upside surprise for Q4, but beyond that does not look favorable to them.

